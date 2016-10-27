Cool Christmas Gifts for Kids You Should Buy Before They Sell Out

By Southern Living Editors Updated October 14, 2021
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.
Credit: Amazon

If there's a girl or boy on your Christmas list who has been very, very good this year, we've got the shopping list for you. These cool gifts for kids will win rave reviews. If your child is an outdoorsy type, how about a football goal post or a pair of binoculars? "Indoor" kids will love a customizable fort to hide away in, or a fun puzzle for hours of entertainment. If you have a budding chef on your hands, we found the very best play kitchen. Shopping for a fashionista? Check out our adorable doll finds sure to please the most discriminating recipient. Some gifts are trendy and others will be loved for years to come and even handed down, like a mini terrarium and Christmas train set. Whatever you choose, these Christmas gifts for kids will earn rave reviews.

Start Slideshow

1 of 35

Football Goal Post Set

Credit: Amazon

BUY IT: $35.99; amazon.com

This adjustable goal post set lets the littlest football fans get in the game.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 35

Skyrocket Blume Baby Pop

Credit: Amazon

BUY IT: $14.99; amazon.com

Underneath each sprout is a hidden surprise baby or cute accessory. 

3 of 35

Scratch Art Rainbow Mini Notes

Credit: Amazon

BUY IT: $8.06, amazon.com

Gift them a colorful reason to write instead of type.

Advertisement

4 of 35

Do, Re, Mi Musical Piano Mat

Credit: Amazon

BUY IT: $19.99; amazon.com

Let your kids play and learn at the same time on this piano mat. Melodies, character voices, and interactive games will be inspiring the little composer in them in no time.

5 of 35

Examine and Treat Pet Vet Play Set

Credit: Amazon

BUY IT: $19.49, amazon.com

Inspire the next generation of veterinarians and animal lovers with a pet play set that'll let their imagination for helping animals run wild.

6 of 35

PAW Patrol, Mighty Pups Super Paws Lookout Tower Playset

Credit: Amazon

BUY IT: $120, amazon.com

PAW Patrol fans are sure to play the day away with this lookout tower, complete with lights and sounds. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 35

Melissa & Doug Chef's Kitchen

Credit: Courtesy of Amazon

BUY IT: $122.99; amazon.com

This sleek and roomy kitchen will appeal to budding chefs with its microwave, oven, and refrigerator complete with an ice maker.

8 of 35

Melissa & Doug Stainless Steel Pots & Pans Play Set

Credit: Amazon

BUY IT: $19.79, amazon.com

An eight-piece set that includes a colander, pot with lid, 2 pans, 2 wooden utensils, and a storage rack. 

 

9 of 35

LEGO Disney Mickey and Friends – Mickey Mouse & Donald Duck's Farm Building Kit

Credit: Amazon

BUY IT: $29.97; amazon.com

Bring the fun of the Mickey Mouse Clubhouse to your living room with this LEGO kit that includes a tractor and farm animals. For kids ages 4 and up.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

10 of 35

Lionel Polar Express Ready to Play Set

Credit: Courtesy of Amazon

BUY IT: $84.77; amazon.com

Get the whole family in the Christmas spirit with a magical train set straight out of the Polar Express book and movie, complete with a working headline, bell and whistle sounds, and a remote control.

11 of 35

3Doodler Start + Essentials 3D Pen Set

Credit: Amazon

BUY IT: $45.59; amazon.com

Allow their inner architect or engineer mind to soar with this kid-friendly 3D pen set. For kids ages 6 and up.

12 of 35

Frozen Frantic Forest Game

Credit: Target

BUY IT: $19.99; target.com

Tag along with Elsa, Anna, and Olaf on an exciting adventure with twists and turns along the way. For children ages 5 and up.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

13 of 35

Binoculars for Kids with Reversible Bird Map

Credit: Amazon

BUY IT: $25.99, amazon.com

Animal lovers and outdoor adventurers alike will have a blast watching birds and other wildlife with these high-resolution binoculars.

14 of 35

Little Tikes Easy Score Basketball Set

Credit: Amazon

BUY IT: $34.99; amazon.com

Kids can start practicing their basketball skills at just 18 months with this hoop set. 

15 of 35

Hot Wheels Disney Pixar Toy Story 4 Character Cars

Credit: Amazon

BUY IT: $24.99, amazon.com

This Hot Wheels set lets them take the wheel with the beloved cast of Toy Story. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

16 of 35

VTech Peppa Pig Learning Watch

Credit: Amazon

BUY IT: $13.50, amazon.com

Entertainment is just a wrist tap away with this kid-friendly interactive watch that teaches counting, sorting, and matching.

17 of 35

Play-Doh Modeling Compound 24-Pack

Credit: Amazon

BUY IT: $20.99; amazon.com

Play-Doh is a classic toy that continues to provide entertainment to kids of all ages. 

18 of 35

Amusement Park Building Set

Credit: Courtesy of Amazon

BUY IT: $54.99; amazon.com

Bigger kids will love figuring out this three-in-one K'NEX set, which allows them to build a ferris wheel, a swing ride, and a boom ride.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

19 of 35

L.O.L. Surprise Winter Chills Doll

Credit: Amazon

BUY IT: $10.97; amazon.com

Your fashionista will love the excitement of finding out what accessories and doll are hidden in this holiday edition L.O.L. Surprise ornament gift.

20 of 35

Stomp Rocket Original Jr. Glow

Credit: Amazon

BUY IT: $14.99, amazon.com

3…2...1... liftoff! Your child is one stomp away of launching the glow rocket.

21 of 35

Scoop and Serve Ice Cream Counter

Credit: Amazon

BUY IT: $38.48; amazon.com

Just because it's cold outside doesn't mean that they can't enjoy ice cream! This ice cream counter set replicates the entire experience of going to the ice cream shop right from your playroom.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

22 of 35

Mini Explorer Light-up Terrarium Kit

Credit: Amazon

BUY IT: $24.99, amazon.com

Introduce the kids to the joy of gardening with a light-up terrarium that glows at night.

23 of 35

Color Your Own Water Bottle Kit

Credit: Amazon

BUY IT: $12.99, amazon.com

Get the creative juices flowing with a water bottle that little ones can color and design too. 

24 of 35

LEGO Star Wars: The Mandalorian The Child Building Set

Credit: Amazon

BUY IT: $76; amazon.com

For the older kid in your life, gift them this collectible Star Wars Mandalorian LEGO set. The Force will be strong with them as they building the most powerful creature in the galaxy.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

25 of 35

Pop Up Play Tent with Tunnel and Ball Pit

Credit: Amazon

BUY IT: $35.59, amazon.com

Bring the playground indoors this winter with a gift that combines the most playful parts of childhood in one toy.

26 of 35

Kinetic Sand SANDisfactory Set

Credit: Amazon

BUY IT: $29.99; amazon.com

Over ten tools and five colors of sand will keep kids occupied for days with all the molding and shaping possibilities.

27 of 35

Crazy Fort

Credit: Amazon

BUY IT: $46.73, amazon.com

This bright fort set lets them build their own play space any which way they please.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

28 of 35

Cocomelon Plush Bedtime JJ Doll

Credit: Target

BUY IT: $19.99; target.com

Bring their favorite YouTube show to life with a plush Bedtime-themed JJ doll. He even sings the popular "YesYes Bedtime" song when you squeeze his belly.

29 of 35

Headband Craft Kit

Credit: Amazon

BUY IT: $12.90, amazon.com

Hair accessories designed their own way.

30 of 35

Nancy Drew Mystery at Magnolia Gardens Game

Credit: Amazon

BUY IT: $29.99; amazon.com

Bring their favorite book to life with this mystery board game. Solve the investigation and have fun as a family or during sleepovers.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

31 of 35

Cra-Z-Art Nickelodeon Slime Blendz Kit

Credit: Target

BUY IT: $8.99; target.com

You know how kids are with slime these days! Rather than busting out the slime-making tools, feed their sensory delights with 12 slime colors and three add-ins.

32 of 35

Disney Princess Necklace Activity Set

Credit: Amazon

BUY IT: $11.69; amazon.com

This necklace set lets kids create their own stylish and hands-free way to take their favorite characters with them wherever they go.

33 of 35

Barbie Space Discovery Playset

Credit: Target

BUY IT: $46.99; target.com

Blastoff! Launch Barbie and your child's imagination into space with this interactive space shuttle set. Equipped with a microscope, lab computer, and test tubes, Barbie is ready to explore the extraterrestrial parts of space.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

34 of 35

Candy Wrappers Puzzle

Credit: Courtesy of Amazon

BUY IT: $17.99; amazon.com

Know a puzzle-loving family? This cool collage of vintage candy wrappers will be a hit on game night.

35 of 35

Fisher Price Laugh & Learn Crawl-After Cat on a Vac

Credit: Target

BUY IT: $11.99; target.com

The youngest tykes need a present too! Encourage crawling and interaction with this toy cat on a vacuum. Simply press the cat's head or push the vacuum and your child will be off following them.

Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Southern Living Editors