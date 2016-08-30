The South's Best Christmas Festivals

By Southern Living Editors


There's a chill in the air and a twinkle in every eye. That means the holiday season is just around the corner. When December arrives, light displays appear, the scent of peppermint treats fills the air, and families look forward to celebrating the spirit of the season with friends and neighbors at some of the South's best Christmas festivals. These festivals celebrate what is loveliest about the season—community, tradition, generosity, and so much shared joy. From Victorian-style carolers singing your favorite Christmas songs to carousels sure to delight kids of all ages, the best Christmas festivals will fill your eyes with dazzling lights, your imagination with wonder, your stomach with delicious holiday food, and your spirit with the joy of the season.  

Branson Christmas

Branson, Missouri

November 5-December 30, 2022

Rather than having a single festival, Branson transforms into a Christmas wonderland after Halloween. Silver Dollar City's Old Time Christmas features live shows, a nightly parade, sing-along train rides, and more than 700 decorated trees, fitting for  America's Christmas Tree City.

Light Up Bardstown

Bardstown, Kentucky

Nov. 25, 2022–January 6, 2023 5:30-8 p.m.

Gather for the official lighting of Bardstown's city Christmas tree, as well as multiple other light displays around town. There will be music and refreshments, and Bardstown's shops stay open late for Christmas shopping. We hear that even Santa will be making an appearance at Light Up Bardstown!

Holiday Festival of Lights

 Charleston, North Carolina

November 11-December 31, 2022, nightly from 5:30-10 p.m.

Charleston's famed Holiday Festival of Lights is known for its three-mile driving tour, but that's not all the festival brings. Cheerful attractions like a walking trail, Santa's Sweet Shoppe, gift shops, a climbing wall, and more are worth getting out of the car for.

Christmas in the City

Knoxville, Tennessee

Nov. 3–Dec. 31, 2017

There are dozens of events that make up Knoxville's Christmas in the City, including the Regal Celebration of Lights, Holidays on Ice, a Christmas parade, the Tour de Lights bike ride, and Christmas Lantern Express train rides.

North Carolina Holiday Flotilla

Wrightsville Beach, North Carolina

November 26, 2022

If you're looking for a Christmas festival on the water, the North Carolina Holiday Flotilla should be your next trip. Aside from the actual Flotilla, which is a Christmas-light-covered holiday parade on the water, there's a Day in the Park celebration with a car show, food, and fireworks.

Dickens on the Strand

Galveston, Texas

December 2-4, 2022

A weekend-long Christmas celebration of Victorian England and the characters of Charles Dickens, the festival is in its 49th year. Dickens on the Strand is filled with nonstop parades, entertainment, and costumed vendors, and if you show up in a Victorian costume, admission is half the price.  

Pensacola Winterfest

Pensacola, Florida

November 20 and 25-27 and December 2, 3,  9, 11, 16-18, 20-24

During the holiday season, the coastal town of Pensacola transforms for Winterfest, a Christmas festival that features Polar Express Tour, a Grinch Tour, a Scrooge Tour, pre-show dance and sing-alongs, photos with Santa, and more.  

Scottish Christmas Walk Weekend

Alexandria, Virginia

December 2-3, 2022

For more than 50 years, Old Town Alexandria's Scottish Heritage has been celebrated at the 47th annual Scottish Christmas Walk Weekend. This Christmas Festival features the Scottish Walk Parade, holiday home tours, the Taste of Scotland event, and more bagpipe-and plaid-filled options. 

Victorian Christmas

Thomasville, Georgia

December 8-9, 2022, 6-9 p.m.

Explore the history of Thomasville with its Victorian Christmas. See Victorian-style performances, a live nativity, and stroll the town's cobblestone streets (or ride in a horse-drawn carriage) to experience Christmas cheer at every corner.  

Smoky Mountain Christmas

Pigeon Forge, Tennessee

Nov. 5, 2022–Jan. 1, 2023

If you've never made a trip to Dollywood, Smoky Mountain Christmas is the time to do it. With indoor and outdoor live shows, Santa Land, a Meet Rudolph and His Friends event, and literally millions of holiday lights, Dollywood is one of the most cheerful places to be this season.

Dahlonega's Old-Fashioned Christmas

Dahlonega, Georgia

November 25, 2022–January 8, 2023

If you want to visit a Christmas town that's plucked straight from a Hallmark movie, you have to visit Dahlonega, Georgia, and experience Dahlonega's Old-Fashioned Christmas. The celebration begins with the annual Lighting of the Square, and festive holiday events like live entertainment, the Christmas parade visits with Santa, and holiday shows occur throughout the month.

Christmas in Candyland

Andalusia, Alabama

Every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday in December

If you thought you'd never see snow in South Alabama, head down to Andalusia for Christmas in Candyland this season. Along with the fake snow, this magical (and free) attraction has custom-built Candyland cottages, horse-drawn carriage rides, the Skating Experience, and a giant Christmas tree in the middle of the town square. 

Natchitoches Christmas

Natchitoches, Louisiana

November 19, 2022–Jan. 6, 2023

Would you ever guess that a small Louisiana town is home to one of the oldest Christmas festivals in the country? Come down South and let the 96th annual Natchitoches Christmas prove it to you. With fireworks every Saturday, Christmas parades, light displays, home tours, and a long list of other events, Natchitoches does Christmas right.

A Colonial Christmas

Williamsburg, Virginia

December 1-31, 2022

Step back in time and experience Christmas traditions at the Jamestown Settlement with A Colonial Christmas. The first three weekends of December feature Yule Log Processions, Fireworks, and Colonial Williamsburg Fife and Drum performances,  and the area is decked out with Christmas trees, wreaths, and swags.

Magical Nights of Lights

Lake Lanier Islands, Georgia

Nov. 17, 2017- Jan. 3, 2017

Drive through seven miles of incredible holiday lights and end up at LanierWorld's Holiday Village for even more Christmas festivities. This year is the 25th year of Magical Nights of Lights, and there will be special light displays to commemorate it.

