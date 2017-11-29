On Christmas Eve, families around the South gather to celebrate in different ways. We have the houses we go to, the dishes we serve, and the traditions we recreate year after year. "It's our family tradition," we might say. Or, "That's just my family's style."

And while the dishes we serve may vary over time, it's more often than not that our family or group's dinner style stays somewhat the same. Once a casual Christmas Eve dinner family, always a casual Christmas Eve dinner family, and so on.

With this in mind, we decided to create three delicious menus for the most common Christmas Eve dinner styles: casual, classic, and formal. And to make things easy to recreate at home, we've provided the same structured menu for each: one main entree, two side dishes, and one dessert.

So, read on to find dinner inspiration, whether your crowd prefers a casual holiday meal or a formal sit-down affair. We have menu ideas for every type of Christmas Eve dinner. And no matter which menu you choose, these delicious dishes will surely put everyone in a festive mood.