The Best Christmas Decoration Storage Ideas for Trees, Ornaments, Wrapping, and More
Spirits are bright when it's finally time to deck the halls, but unpacking boxes of tangled lights, broken ornaments, and disheveled decorations is enough to turn even the jolliest elf into a Scrooge. You'll thank yourself for taking a little extra time this year to safely store your favorite Christmas decorations when taking your holiday best from storage next year. Plus, these storage solutions will help keep your cherished family heirlooms looking their brightest year after year. Do your future self a favor, and try these off-season storage solutions for ornaments, lights, and more.
Best for Ornaments: Christmas Ornament Storage Box with Zippered Closure
Store up to 64 ornaments in this sturdy box that won't take up too much space in the attic. The individual compartments will keep each breakable ornament safe and sound until next Christmas. Separating each delicate piece in an area prevents chipping or scratching of your heirloom items or glass figurines.
Best for Wreaths: Christmas Wreath Storage Bag
Preserve an artificial wreath by slipping it into a slim, sturdy case that will protect it from dirt, dust, and moisture. Using a wreath-protecting cover allows you to stack multiple decorations, spacing precious storage space. Also, you can place your wreaths in this packaging with all its trimmings intact, helping reduce decorating time next year.
Best for Trees: Upright Christmas Tree Canvas Storage Cover Bag
Forget disassembling an artificial tree, and instead store it upright in a convenient slipcover. Packing your tree in this space-saving cover allows you to put it away safely while also saving you time next year when setting it up for the holidays. The straps on this slipcover help reinforce its sturdiness, keeping everything in place.
Best for Lights: Light Wrap Storage Box
Tangled Christmas lights are the ultimate holiday headache. This year, store your lights in a container with built-in spools to keep them safe. This sturdy box lets you wrap lights without worrying about tears, breaks, and knots forming in the off-season.
Best for Figurines: Figurine Holiday Ornament Storage
Keep your collection of Santa figurines cozy until next Christmas in a secure storage box. With eight individual compartments, there's enough room for Mrs. Claus, Rudolph, snowman, and more.
Best for Wrapping Paper: Christmas Wrapping Paper Storage Bag
This waterproof storage bag for wrapping paper is ideal for holding all your special holiday paper. An accessory bag is perfect for tags, ribbons, or other wrapping necessities, so you always know where to look for that last-minute gifting situation. Easy carry handles make this storage solution perfect for packing up and moving in and out of storage year after year.
Best for Gift Wrapping: Gift Wrap Door Wall Rack
Max out every inch of available storage space with over-the-door shelving. Keep a gift wrapping station organized and stocked with ribbons, bows, bags, and more throughout the year.
Best for Cards: Christmas Card Keeper
Turn Christmas cards into keepsakes by creating festive albums. Organize the cards by year with custom covers. These albums are cute enough to display on the coffee table.
