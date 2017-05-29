Our Favorite Christmas Day Breakfast Ideas

By Patricia S York
Credit: Alison Miksch

Family and guests look forward to Christmas morning breakfast almost as much as they do unwrapping presents. You probably already have your holiday main and side dish recipes ready to go. So now what to fix for Christmas morning without spending all day in the kitchen? Choose from this lineup of delicious breakfast casseroles and breads, many with make-ahead options. While breakfast is baking, whip up a mug of cozy hot chocolate or blend a pitcher of festive cocktails for a mid-morning brunch.   

Grits and Greens with Brown Butter Hot Sauce

Credit: Iain Bagwell

Recipe: Grits and Greens with Brown Butter Hot Sauce

You can substitute any hearty winter green you like but don't skip the hot and tangy vinaigrette—it makes the dish.

Christmas Morning Cinnamon Rolls

Credit: Photo: Hector Sanchez

Recipe: Chistmas Morning Cinnamon Rolls

This recipe, perfect for a holiday breakfast or brunch, can be made up through Step 6 and frozen for a month.

Stewed Tomato Shirred Eggs with Ham Chips

Credit: Iain Bagwell

Recipe: Stewed Tomato Shirred Eggs with Ham Chips

This recipe makes great use of the canned tomatoes you put up during the summer.

Sausage-Stuffed Honey Buns

Credit: Iain Bagwell

Recipe: Sausage-Stuffed Honey Buns

If you happen to have any leftovers (and we seriously doubt it), these sweet honey buns make great treats for a late afternoon coffee break.

The Original "Pam-Cakes"

Credit: Alison Miksch

Recipe: The Original "Pam-Cakes"

Some people toast special occasions with Champagne, but at Southern Living, we often celebrate with Pam-Cakes, the lightest and fluffiest pancakes we have ever tasted, developed by the Test Kitchen's Pam Lolley.

Smoky Sausage-and-Grits Casserole

Credit: Alison Miksch

Recipe: Smoky Sausage-and-Grits Casserole

This delicious breakfast casserole can be assembled up to 4 days ahead and stored in the refrigerator.

Bacon-and-Cheddar Grits Quiche

Credit: Alison Miksch

Recipe: Bacon-and-Cheddar Grits Quiche

Spread cheese to the edge of the grits crust to prevent any custard from seeping out while the quiche bakes.

Gluten-Free Buttermilk-Pecan-Walnut Cake

Credit: Alison Miksch

Recipe: Gluten-Free Buttermilk-Pecan-Walnut Cake

A piece of this not-too-sweet cake makes a perfect snack for an afternoon coffee break.

Cheesy Sausage-and-Croissant Casserole

Credit: Alison Miksch

Recipe: Cheesy Sausage-and-Croissant Casserole

The addition of Gruyère cheese elevates this recipe from good to great. You can use Swiss cheese, if you prefer.

Streusel Coffee Cake

Credit: Jennifer Davick

Recipe: Streusel Coffee Cake

This is ideal as a "bake-and-take" breakfast or brunch dish. You can make it a day ahead and, after it is cooled, wrap securely in aluminum foil

Blueberry Kolaches

Credit: Iain Bagwell

Recipe: Blueberry Kolaches

You can use your favorite berries and preserves in this holiday favorite.

Chocolate Breakfast Wreath

Credit: Alison Miksch

Recipe: Chocolate Breakfast Wreath

This silky dough is a dream to work with, so even beginning bakers can make this beautiful wreath.

Ham-and-Swiss Sticky Buns

Credit: Iain Bagwell

Recipe: Ham-and-Swiss Sticky Buns

Refrigerated biscuits and chopped deli ham make this a quick and easy-to-assemble Christmas morning treat.

Cheesy Grits Soufflé

Credit: Hector Sanchez

Recipe: Cheesy Grits Soufflé

Feel free to substitute frozen corn kernels for fresh in this delicious grits dish.

