How Red and Green Became the Official Colors of Christmas
For as long as we can remember, red and green have been the colors associated with Christmas. But few people realize why these complementary hues represent the popular holiday or where its origins begin.
According to Reader's Digest, it started centuries ago with ancient Celtic people who revered red-and green-colored holly plants for surviving the winter. They believed that holly kept the Earth beautiful during winter, so they decorated their homes with it during Winter Solstice celebrations to bring protection and good luck to their families.
A few hundred years later, Haddon Sundblom, the illustrator behind Coca-Cola's iconic Santa Claus ads, burst onto the scene and forever solidified red and green as Christmas colors. People still consider Sundblom's depiction of St. Nick as "the real one." Before Coca-Cola's ads, Santa often appeared dressed in various colors—a far cry from the signature red suit we associate with him now.
