20 Ways To Display Your Christmas Cards This Year

Every year your friends and family spend precious time picking out the perfect picture and design for their holiday card. To show them off, learn how to display your favorite Christmas cards with these twenty ideas.

Adorn a Garland

Use a lush magnolia, pine, or boxwood garland—strung across a doorway, mantel, or bookshelf—to display your collection of holiday cards. Simply slip a slender ribbon through a hole punched in each one and tie them to the greenery.

Repurpose Vintage Finds

Give new life to unique decorative objects by tucking Christmas cards into the slats of old shutters and vintage sleds, or into the weave of oversized wall baskets (like a vintage tobacco basket). Then, lean the display against the wall atop a sturdy table in a prominent spot.

Put Ribbon to Good Use

Pin a floor-length, three-inch-wide piece of silk ribbon vertically on a blank wall or along the back of a vacant door; use tiny spots of glue or pins to affix your holiday cards up and down the length of the ribbon.

Create a Framed Display

Pick up an empty wooden frame at a thrift store or garage sale; then, measure, cut, and affix a rectangular piece of pliable chicken wire (available at most home improvement and craft stores) to the back. Clip your Christmas cards to the wire with mini clothespins.

Bedeck Your Banister

If you plan to dress your stairway banister with a festive Christmas garland this year, consider hanging cards from the garland with colorful pieces of silk ribbon in varying lengths.

Dress Up A Window

String a piece of rustic twine across an empty widow, tying each end to small finishing nails or picture holders on either side of the window frame. Using decorative clips or mini clothespins, clip your holiday cards across the length of the twine.

Create a Card Tree

Arrange natural reeds or sticks into a sturdy vase and adorn the branches with Christmas cards, using different lengths of ribbon or twine to hang cards from the branches at varying heights.

Get Out a String of Beads

Hang a festive string of beads somewhere in your home where you have space to do so. Then using wooden clips, clip on your Christmas cards along the beads, making sure to space it out a little to give each card room to shine.

Use Place Holders

This is a simple way to display your Christmas cards. Simply find some placeholders, like ones you would put on your table, and place your cards in them. Scatter across your home to display the cards. These can go on a side table, on the mantle, on a kitchen counter, on shelves, etc.

Pin Them to a Bulletin Board

You can easily find a cute framed bulletin board somewhere like Hobby Lobby. This is a perfect low-maintenance way to display your holiday cards. The best part about it? The bulletin board can be used year-round for various photos, flyers for local events, or whatever your heart desires. Get coordinating holiday push pins to add extra holiday cheer to your display.

Hang Cards From String Lights

Hang string lights on an empty wall in a zig-zag pattern, and use mini clips to hang your Christmas cards along the shimmering display. We love this idea because you can show off those Christmas cards at night.

Upcycle a Hula Hoop

It might surprise you, but an average hula hoop can be upcycled into a classy and unique holiday card display. Spray paint the hula hoop gold or silver. Then, after it dries, wrap the hula hoop with twine in a zig-zap pattern starting from the top all the way to the bottom, tying the twine to the hoop as you go. Use hot glue to affix the twine if necessary. Add a little garland or holly to the hula hoop to put the look together. Hang the hoop onto the wall, and clip your Christmas cards onto the twine using wooden clips to finish off the piece.

Make Magical Ornaments

Simply hole punch the tops of your Christmas cards, pull the ribbon through, and tie it to make an ornament to adorn your Christmas tree.

Branch Out

Turns out the perfect place to look for rustic décor is your backyard. Grab a small tree branch, and some twine and tie the twine to both ends of your branch. Hang the branch on your wall. Then glue the ribbon to the backs of your cards and hang them at various heights from the branch. You can also hang pine cones or ornaments alongside your cards for a special holiday touch.

Make a Christmas Card Wreath

Find your favorite wreath and adorn it with your Christmas cards for a gorgeous eye-catching holiday piece. Just clip the cards onto the wreath—that's all there is to it.

Just Add Pinecones to a Basket

All you have to do for this idea is find a cute basket and gather some pinecones. If you don't have easy access to pinecones in your area, you can always buy a bundle at the store. Pinecones make natural placeholders, so it's easy to place your cards in their slots. Go to your local thrift store to find a unique woven basket.

Use Your Mirror

Have a pretty framed mirror in your home? Try draping wide ribbons down it, taping the ribbon to the back of the mirror to secure it in place. Pin the cards along the ribbon. Lean your mirror up against a wall or atop of your mantel for the most classic display.

Tape Cards on the Wall

Find a blank wall in your home, and simply tape your cards on the wall in a tree shape. Pick cards within the same color scheme for the most cohesive look.

Repurpose Pallets

Use a few pallet boards, and lean them against the wall vertically on top of your entry table. Glue metal clips along the boards spaced enough so the cards have room to breathe.

Create a Gallery Wall