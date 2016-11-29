Secrets To Christmas Magic At The Greenbrier

Katie Dooley, Housekeeper

If your company is traveling to see you, there is nothing nicer than preparing a lovely room where they can plop down and unwind. Dooley believes it's important to set the room up right with a beautifully made bed—her technique takes about 10 minutes. The trick to a polished bed: good "hospital corners." Dooley uses her knee to prop the mattress up a tad so she can fold the sheets underneath it extra tight. Then, to tackle the rest of the room, she likes products that smell clean—such as Spic and Span—because guests love to walk into a fresh-smelling room. Much of The Greenbrier's furniture has been lacquered, and "a little Windex makes it really shine," says Dooley. Using abundant mirrors was another Draper tactic, and all overnight visitors will appreciate finding both a full-length one and a well-lit makeup mirror in a guest room. In fact, these rooms have two full-length mirrors facing each other, a smart touch that ensures complete visibility, which is such a help when getting dressed for holiday cocktail parties. And don't forget the kids: Stockings hung over their beds makes the little ones think, "Santa does know that we're here!" Even blasé teens appreciate having their own quiet Christmas-morning moment before going downstairs.