37 Fun Christmas Activities for the Whole Family
The holidays are our yearly occasion to celebrate family, passing hours telling stories by the crackling fire and stewing up Grandma's recipes in the kitchen. School is out and the office is closed. The kids jump out of bed each morning to see what the day has in store for them—namely, all the holiday fun that the parents have planned. But eventually, the kids will start to get restless. When you've exhausted your standard supply of activities, think outside the box and come up with some new favorite holiday traditions. Whether it's a day of DIY crafting or cookie baking, these festive activities are fun for the whole family. We've tailored these activities to suit a variety of moods and times, from relaxed movie nights to competitive Christmas games. So when the kids jump out of bed and ask what the plan is for the day, you'll know just what to say.
Visit a Christmas Tree Farm
The best way to signal the start of the holiday season? A trip to the Christmas tree farm, of course. Once Thanksgiving comes to a close, it's time to head over to the local farm with your whole family to pick out the perfect Christmas tree. Plus, we've got some of the nation's best Christmas tree farms right here in the South.
Hang an Advent Calendar
Count down the days to Christmas with a creative advent calendar. From heirloom advent calendars to calendars designed for the whole family, there are endless opportunities for holiday fun.
Write a Letter to Santa
This is one Christmas tradition that just never gets old. In the South, we're faithful advocates of letter-writing for every occasion (thank-you notes, seasonal greetings, the list goes on and on…). Penning a letter to Santa is one way to pass on the tradition of letter-writing to your kids.
Go Sledding
If there's snow, you'll find us sledding this holiday season. This activity offers timeless fun—just throw the sled in the trunk and find a snow-covered hill to soar down. Be sure to bundle up in hats, scarves, coats, and mittens!
Visit Santa
Chances are you still have a complete album of all your childhood photos with Santa. The line to visit Santa may wind around the entire mall plaza, but it's always worth it to let your children sit on Santa's lap and deliver their wish-lists in person (plus, it makes for a stellar photo-op).
Decorate the Christmas Tree
Southerners know that it's never too early to start decorating for Christmas (in fact, starting early could be a good thing). No matter when your tree goes up, decorating is a fun activity for the holidays! Dedicate a morning to adorning your tree with all the string lights and family heirloom ornaments.
Go Holiday Shopping
There's nothing quite like the fun and chaos of a trip to the mall the week before Christmas. But last-minute holiday shopping doesn't have to be stressful! Turn that dreaded trip to the mall into a fun family outing—complete with a visit to Santa, of course.
Bake Christmas Cookies
Nothing will brighten your day like a Christmas cookie baking marathon. Your kids will adore this seasonal task, and all that baking will leave your house smelling oh-so-sweet. Package the goods in festive wrapping or mason jars and deliver them to neighbors, teachers, mailmen, or anyone in your life who deserves a bit of appreciation!
Decorate the Fireplace Mantel
A little bit of tinsel here, a little bit of garland there. You can keep it understated or go all out for the season—no matter how you want to decorate your fireplace mantel, we've got inspiration for you. Be sure to get the kids involved in the process!
Make a Big Batch of Spiced Cider
Cheers to the season with a comforting cup of our Mulled Cider. Paired with warm gingersnaps, the festive combo simply can't be beat.
See a Light Show
In the South, we know how to put on a good light show. Drive through marvelous displays of holiday lights or wander around a town festival. Don't have a local display? Drive around the neighborhood and tour your neighbors' lovely holiday decorations!
Host a Christmas Cookie Swap
Put Grandma's famous Christmas cookie recipe to the test and host a cookie swap for your friends and family. This potluck-style party is ideal for the holidays because it requires little prep, but results in a bounty of festive desserts. Will you be making snickerdoodles or shortbread?
Cozy Up By The Fire
On those cold winter nights, cozy up by the fireplace in your pajamas. There's no better time to connect and bond with your family. Tell stories, share jokes, sip on cocoa, and sing songs to celebrate the season.
Host a Christmas Craft Night
Nothing gets us in the holiday spirit like some crafting by the fire. Choose an activity that's kid-friendly, gather the supplies, and get to crafting!
Hang Stockings
Hanging the stockings on the fireplace mantle is one of our all-time favorite Christmas traditions. Now, just get looking for the perfect stocking stuffers. And don't forget a stocking for the dog!
Start a Christmas Singalong
Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas…and learn all the lyrics to your favorite Christmas songs! These songs are the perfect way to toast to the Most Wonderful Time of the Year, and they're great for every holiday occasion. Get inspired by our ultimate Christmas playlist.
Cut Paper Snowflakes
Paper snowflakes are some of the simplest holiday crafts, which makes them great for children of all ages to execute. All you'll need is a pair of scissors and some white paper—then let the kids get creative with their folds and designs! Hang these paper snowflakes in your windows to show off the special seasonal artwork.
Get the how-to from Martha Stewart
Play "Guess That Tune"
Brush up on your holiday songs and play a few rounds of "Guess that Tune," holiday edition. Divide your family into two teams and alternate humming your favorite holiday tunes. This is a great after-dinner activity for the whole family. The winning team gets first dibs on hot cocoa!
Host a Themed Potluck Dinner
Bring your family and friends together for a big potluck-style dinner! Select a theme for the dishes like "Casseroles Galore" or "Grandma's Holiday Favorites" and task each guest with bringing a signature dish. This is a great way to share your favorite family holiday recipes and take the stress out of holiday entertaining.
Make a DIY Wreath
No holiday home is complete without a festive wreath, and this year, why not try making your own? Crafting DIY wreaths is a fun activity for kids and adults alike. From wreaths in all shapes and sizes to impressive porch displays, these crafts will leave your house looking extra spirited. Find a DIY guide at Style Me Pretty.
Make Christmas Cocktails
When the kids have fallen asleep, the adults deserve a treat. From Christmas Frosé to Sparkling Pomegranate Punch, we've got quite a few signature cocktails on our Christmas wish list. Make these spirited holiday cocktails for an adults-only party—just be sure to have some hot chocolate stocked for the kids.
Craft DIY Ornaments
Spruce up your Christmas tree with some homemade décor. DIY Christmas ornaments a great craft for kids and a thoughtful gift for the grandparents. Save the one-of-a-kind creations to hang for years to come!
Host a Tacky Christmas Sweater Party
Tacky Christmas sweaters are a staple in our holiday wardrobes, and we're always looking for new ways to show off our favorite finds. An ugly Christmas sweater party is a great way to gather friends and family in good spirits. Still in search of the perfect Christmas sweater? Check out some of our top seasonal picks.
Decorate a Gingerbread House
Bake your own gingerbread or buy a house-building kit for endless hours of family fun this Christmas. While the homemade houses may not compare to Disney World's life-size gingerbread houses, the result will certainly earn its place on your table or mantel.
Make Homemade Hot Cocoa
Winter is the season of the slow-cooker, and we're using this favorite kitchen device to make big-batch hot chocolate. Let it go low and slow while the kids are playing in the snow, and they'll return inside to a special warm treat. For the adults, feel free to add a shot of Peppermint Schnapps.
Host a Hallmark Christmas Movie Marathon
There's something that just feels right about cozying up to a Hallmark Christmas movie once the weather turns cold. If you're not in the mood to rewatch a favorite, Hallmark gives viewers plenty of options with a couple dozen new flicks released every holiday season.
Read a Christmas Book
You're never too old for a bit of Christmas magic. Classic Christmas stories are great for all ages, and we're reading everything from contemporary novels to time-tested children's tales. Read up on all of our must-read Christmas books.
Bake Homemade Cinnamon Rolls on Christmas Morning
There's nothing quite like waking up to the smell of homemade cinnamon rolls baking in the oven. On Christmas morning, the kids will most definitely jump out of bed, anxious to open their presents. But there's no better way to start the festivities than with a special family breakfast. Our classic Christmas Morning Cinnamon Roll should tide them over for… well… five minutes or so.
Spend Time Volunteering
This holiday season, devote a day to giving back. Sign up to volunteer in a soup kitchen, food pantry, or the local charitable organization of your family's choosing. Make this a tradition that your kids will cherish and continue for years to come.
Decorate Sugar Cookies
These cute-as-can-be sugar cookie designs will be the star of the holiday cookie swap. Bake simple sugar cookies, whip up a few colored icings, assemble all the supplies, and gather the kids to express their creativity on a cookie canvas! This edible artwork is as fun to make as it is to eat.
Looking for design inspiration? Try these snowflake cookies or take a lesson from a pro.
Take a Christmas Road Trip
Pack your bags and load up the car. It's time for a family Christmas road trip! Whether you embark on a short weekend getaway or a week-long journey, change up the scenery and plan a family trip this Christmas. May we recommend a road trip through Mississippi's small towns?
Go Caroling
Go door-to-door this Christmas and spread seasonal cheer with your favorite holiday tunes. Your neighbors will applaud your family chorus—and remember, the more the merrier! Caroling is even better when you bring friends in on the fun.
Watch a Classic Holiday Movie
It may seem like an impossible task to choose just one holiday classic to stream for family movie night—but don't worry, there will be many more years to check those classic films off your bucket list. Of course, there are the modern classics, like Elf, but try selecting a vintage Christmas movie from your own childhood. They'll become just as nostalgic for your kids as they are for you.
Track Santa
Where in the world is he now? Use NORAD's online tracker to help your kids follow Santa's every move across the globe this December.
Make Homemade Candy
On a drab winter morning, turn your kitchen into a candy factory! From Pulled Taffy to Pecan Pralines, we're seriously nostalgic for these homemade Southern candy recipes. The process of making the candy is fun and whimsical, and there are great ways to get the kids involved.
Fill a Box With Donations
Collect items from around your house to donate to children in need, or head over to your local grocery store and fill a basket with nonperishables and canned items to donate to your local food shelter. Making charity a part of your family holiday routine is a great way to teach your kids the importance of giving back.
Go Ice Skating
Strap on the skates and go for a lap around the rink this holiday season. A family ice skating trip is one of our favorite holiday traditions. After a few hours of skating, treat yourself to a mug of hot cocoa or cider.