Save the Date: Here's When A Charlie Brown Christmas Is on This Year

For many families, snuggling up to watch A Charlie Brown Christmas together is as cherished a holiday tradition as decorating the tree.

Like the rest of America, we're still traumatized by 2020's failed attempt to move the Peanuts holiday specials from broadcast television to Apple TV+. Even though significant public outcry ultimately led Apple to reverse course, we've found ourselves feeling especially territorial when it comes to Charlie, Lucy, and the gang.

After the year we've had, who can blame us?

Peanuts Christmas Special Credit: Mary Evans/AF Archive/Everett Collection

This year, A Charlie Brown Christmas is set to air only once on broadcast television, so mark those calendars. PBS will show A Charlie Brown Christmas on Sunday, December 19 at 7:30 p.m. ET. It will air ad-free on PBS and PBS Kids and be available for streaming on Apple TV+.

"We are delighted to bring the joy of these holiday classics to families across the country, in partnership with our member stations," Paula Kerger, President and CEO of PBS, said in a release. "During these challenging times, public television continues to be a free and easily accessible source of comfort, inspiration and education for millions of Americans."