If You Love Classic Ceramic Christmas Trees, You'll Go Crazy For These Ceramic Christmas Cacti
While the craze around the ceramic Christmas trees that once graced your grandmother's countertop—twinkling in dozens of charming colored lights—has never truly died out, people are always looking for new vintage-inspired buys that bring similar holiday joy to the home. No matter if you're a fiend for retro Christmas decorations or prefer a more modern commemoration of your childhood memories, a ceramic Christmas cactus might be the cutest thing to add to your Christmas decór closet this year—before they make like the ceramic Christmas trees and sell out.
Holiday Refresh
The trend recently started taking off with this popular Etsy ceramic Christmas cactus, before other retro-themed ceramic cacti like this adorably petite one on Amazon also caught our attention. It makes a perfect addition to any kitchen, kids' room, or powder room to add a dose of colorful Christmas charm. Shoppers even note that it freshens up their usual holiday style and can be worked easily into more classic decór items like your old ceramic Christmas tree, caroling dolls, and Shiny Brite ornaments without looking out of place.
How to Style
Pick a more playful area of the home, like a covered porch or reading nook, and let the Christmas cheer take over. One reviewer even recommends turning the ceramic Christmas cactus into a table centerpiece for a night of traditional Christmas empanadas—and we suddenly find ourselves looking at a bacon-pimiento guacamole recipe and all the cheesy Mexican casseroles to go with.
Not Just for Christmas
Because these cactus trees are becoming available in a variety of colors (we've seen them in pink!), they'll find a home in just about any room of your house and with any décor. And since they're not your traditional Christmas tree, there's no rule that says they can't stay out beyond Christmas. They're so cute, you may just want to leave them out all year.
Where to Find One
So if you're looking to change up your holiday decór this year, swoop up one of these charming ceramic Christmas cacti before they're gone. (Shop Etsy pick: $84.95, etsy.com; shop Amazon pick: $39.99, amazon.com)
From ceramic trees to Christmas villages, you can never have enough vintage holiday treasures.