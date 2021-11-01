Fans have a winter wedding and the return of a familiar face to look forward to!

Call the Midwife's New Holiday Special to Air on Christmas Day

It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Poplar!

BBC recently released the first photos of Call the Midwife's annual holiday special. The production stills show the beloved nurses of Nonnatus House getting in the holiday spirit and hint at the triumphant return of Mother Mildred (Miriam Margolyes), who was absent from the show's tenth season.

"Christmas 1966 promises to be a memorable one as Lucille and Cyril prepare for their upcoming winter wedding," the official synopsis reads. "The Nonnatus House team are faced with their busiest Christmas Day ever as the Maternity Home is filled with expectant moms, each with their own challenging case. Luckily Mother Mildred is on hand to support the team."

Call The Midwife Christmas Special Mother Mildred Credit: BBC / Nealstreet Productions

The show teased the upcoming special on social media back in September.

"We are all very proud of this year's Christmas episode, and just can't WAIT for you to see it!" producers wrote alongside two new photos on Facebook.

WATCH: Call the Midwife Season 10 Will Air on PBS This Fall

Though the show is no longer available on Netflix, Call the Midwife's previous seasons are available for purchase through Amazon Prime. You can also stream episodes here on PBS.org.