18 Reasons to Visit Branson, Missouri's Christmas Wonderland

When it comes to our love for Christmas, we don't beat around the bush. Whether picking out the perfect Christmas tree, driving around to see the neighborhood lights, or binging on our favorite Hallmark movies, we're squeezing every bit of holiday cheer out of the season. We believe no venture could be more festive than visiting a Christmas-crazed destination straight out of our holiday-loving dreams. And we've found the ultimate holiday hot spot in Branson, Missouri. Taking notes from the holiday celebrations of Walt Disney World and the charms of our beloved small towns, Branson gives a holiday experience like no other. You can go all out at An Old Time Christmas at Silver Dollar City, with its over 6.5 million lights, or venture around town for impressive displays and holiday boat rides. No matter what, you're bound to run into the man of the season—Santa. Here are 18 reasons to head to Branson, Missouri, this Christmas.