Biltmore's Beloved Christmas Tree-Raising Goes Virtual Again This Year

Watch the magic happen from the comfort and safety of your home.

One of the most beloved holiday traditions in the South is going virtual for the second year in a row.

Biltmore's iconic tree-raising marks the beginning of the Christmas season, not just in Asheville, but across the country. Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the pageantry will be shifted to the internet once again, allowing revelers to tune in from the comfort and safety of their homes.

Biltmore Christmas Tree Credit: The Biltmore Company

Christmas at Biltmore: Virtual Tree Raising is set to premiere on Biltmore's Facebook page and YouTube channel at 5 p.m. EST on Wednesday, November 3, 2021. The virtual event will also feature behind-the-scenes footage of the Biltmore teams as they decorate America's Largest Home and transform a humble Fraser fir into a dazzling Christmas 35-foot centerpiece.

For those determined to experience the magic in-person, fear not. Visitors can choose between two magical experiences: the Christmas at Biltmore Daytime Celebration house tour and the Candlelight Christmas Evenings nighttime house tour.

This year's Christmas at Biltmore will begin November 5 and runs through January 9. Guests on both tours are invited to enjoy Biltmore's world-class décor featuring more than 100 hand-decorated and styled Christmas trees, 25,000 ornaments, 100,000 holiday lights, nearly 6,000 feet of garland, 1,200 traditional poinsettias, and so much more.