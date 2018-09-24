Spread Yuletide Cheer With These Tacky Christmas Sweaters
It's the most wonderful time of the year. It's the time when Christmas lights embellish the streets of our small Southern towns, and the scent of apple cider fills our homes. The excitement is almost too much to bear.
It's no surprise that Christmas in the South is all about outdoing each other, and it's all in good fun, of course. We want to help you do that with a list of the best tacky Christmas sweaters to sport at your next holiday party. It's the only time of year when tacky clothes are encouraged, so make the most of it.
Whether you're looking for an all-out Christmas sweater with tinsel or a more laid-back option, our picks for the best festive sweaters will be a hit at your Christmas parties—maybe even winning you the coveted best-dressed award.
Glowing Christmas Lights Sweater
BUY IT: $59.95; amazon.com
This tacky holiday sweater is for anyone who wants to shine! The glistening green, gold, and red Christmas lights pop on the royal blue background. It's the perfect option if you want the glitz without obstructive bulkiness built into other sweaters.
Decorated Christmas Sweater
BUY IT: $58; belk.com
This little number will surely win the sweater contest with real tinsel and ornaments. Instead of trimming the tree, decorate your sweater with embellishments fit for a Christmas tree. The small ornaments are almost too festive (but not really).
Christmas Present Sweater
BUY IT: from $49.95; amazon.com
Be the gift at your holiday festivity and show up sporting this flashy sweater. It's even complete with an adorable to-and-from name tag. It's red, green, and a gift—the perfect Christmas trio.
Tacky Tinsel Tree Sweater
BUY IT: from $49.95; amazon.com
For anyone looking to go ultra-tacky, this is the sweater for you. It's complete with tinsel and suspenders. Oh my!
Reindeer Snowflakes Sweater
BUY IT: from $24.99; amazon.com
Without a doubt, this holiday sweater would be Rudolph's choice. The adorable reindeer adorned with puffy red noses is the ideal combination of understated tackiness and festive fashion.
Reindeer Knitted Sweater
BUY IT: from $24.99; amazon.com
It wouldn't be Christmas without a few friendly reindeer. This little guy is sure to bring joy wherever he goes. Dressed in snow gear, this reindeer brings a winter wonderland charm to any outfit.
Sequined Reindeer Sweater
BUY IT: from $12.99; amazon.com
This sweater proves it's possible to be both glamorous and tacky. Simplicity is key with this one. The delicate red bow and gold reindeer add a sophistication not usually found in "tacky sweaters," which makes it a great choice for a work event where you might not want to wear your craziest sweater.
Christmas Stocking Sweater
BUY IT: from $49.95; amazon.com
We're all about a Christmas sweater that's both cute and practical! The festive stocking can hold your holiday goodies. It's perfect for a bottle of wine.
Mrs. Claus Christmas Sweater
BUY IT: from $21.32; amazon.com
If you're Mrs. Claus' biggest fan, don't pass up this sweater! The added hoodie makes it cute and casual. The perfectly framed Mrs. Claus silhouette will be great for your Christmas photos.
Girly Snowman Sweater
BUY IT: from $24.99; amazon.com
If you've had enough red and green, give this pink Christmas sweater a try. It's unique without shying away from the holiday magic—the perfect combination of a festive snowman and a practical sweater.
Fair Isle Knitted Sweater
BUY IT: $27.99; amazon.com
This sweater is a good option to spread holiday cheer if you're not totally on board with the crazy Christmas sweater trend. Also, the genderless design makes it an excellent choice for a couple's costume. You might win both awards at this year's party—best dressed and best-dressed couple.
Ugly Christmas Sweater with Flashing Lights
BUY IT: from $12.54; amazon.com
This crew neck sweater will be the hit at your crew's next party. Four flashing LED lights come on with movement, so you'll always stand out in a crowd. Plus, there is no need for batteries or wires, so you will be free to mingle.
Ugly Santa Crew Neck Christmas Sweater
BUY IT: from $19.99; amazon.com
This sweater is great for all the golf fans out there. Even Santa likes to hit the links every once in a while. Discover the range of Santa's favorite activities with this series of sweaters depicting St. Nick.