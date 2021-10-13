The Best Toys of 2021 at Walmart, According to Kids
The holidays are fast approaching, and if you have kids on your holiday shopping list, that means one thing: toys. When it comes to gift-giving, most kids will be happy with a solid toy or two—remember when toys defined your very existence? Still, it's hard to know exactly what little ones are into, as toy preferences fluctuate between age, interests, and play style. Luckily, Walmart figured out how to determine the absolute best toys for kids: The store asked them directly, and it did so long before the holidays to give you a head start.
For 2021, Walmart launched it's Top-Rated by Kids campaign, an ongoing test-and-rate system wherein the company consults a group of children to play with, review, and recommend their favorite toys. This year, the campaign deferred to a group of child influencers (adorably named the Toy Board) to provide their insights on all things playtime—including character toys, arts and crafts, and outdoor and interactive toys.
You can shop products by age on the Top-Rated landing page, which makes it easy to determine which toys are appropriate for the kids in your life. However, if you're open to letting your child-brain take over, you can check out the best toys by category below and choose for yourself.
The list features character toys that will satisfy any Star Wars fan, kitchen sets for Play-Doh enthusiasts, fully interactive toys that offer multiple ways to play, and outdoor toys to get kids away from their screens and into the sunshine. No matter what child you're shopping for, Walmart's Top-Rated by Kids section has something for them. The hardest part will be refraining from buying something for yourself when a pang of nostalgia hits. Then again, why should you deprive yourself?
Shop toys by category below, or head to Walmart's Top-Rated by Kids section to browse even more gift-ready items.
Best Character Toys
- Disney's Raya and The Last Dragon Color Splash Raya and Sisu Dragon Water Toy, $32.44 (orig. $39.99)
- LEGO Marvel Avengers: Endgame Final Battle Collectible Building Toy, $69.97
- PAW Patrol Transforming Ultimate City Movie Tower, $149
- Star Wars Galactic Snackin' Grogu Animatronic Toy, $79
- Batman, All-Terrain Batmobile Remote Control Vehicle, $49.97
Best Art & Creativity Toys
Best Interactive Toys
- FurReal Sweet Jammiecorn Unicorn Interactive Plush Light-Up Toy, $29.96
- Magic Mixies Magical Misting Cauldron, $59.99 (orig. $69.99)
- VTech Hover Pup Dance and Follow Learning Toy, $24.97
- Fisher-Price 4-In-1 Ultimate Learning Bot, $42.49