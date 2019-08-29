The South's Best Christmas Tree Farms
There's something magical about wandering through the pine-scented fields, sizing up the trees to find the best fit for your home. While holiday shopping is certainly fun, it can't compare to the enchantment of roaming around a Christmas tree farm with your loved ones. Come for the Christmas tree, stay for a day of merry celebration. No trip to the Christmas tree farm is complete without the entire family present (after all, everybody has to share their opinion on this important decision). Christmas tree shopping should be fun for the whole family, and these Christmas tree farms offer something for everyone. From a petting zoo in Florida to Santa's Runaway Rollercoaster in Texas, these favorite Christmas tree farms offer an abundance of fun and kid-friendly activities. We've picked out 22 of our favorite unique Christmas tree farms across the South to help you make the most of your special holiday tradition.
Lebanon Christmas Tree Farm
Ridgeville, South Carolina
No visit to Lebanon Christmas Tree Farm is complete without a train ride around the farm. You can also participate in a scavenger hunt or a hayride, and in Santa's Kidz Workshop, kids can write letters to Santa and complete a craft (there's also a to-go option for those who'd rather paint at home). Plus, an on-site photographer is available for families who want to capture the magical memories on film.
235 Needle Ln, Ridgeville, South Carolina 29472 lebanonchristmastree.com
Mt. Zion Nursery
Fairmont, West Virginia
Now in its fourth generation, Mt. Zion Nursery is the oldest running Christmas Tree farm in West Virginia. Founder Robert Martin planted his first Christmas trees back in the 1940s with the help of his son, and the vintage farm has been running ever since. Start your own family Christmas tradition with the help of Mt. Zion Nursery's tree selection.
815 Mount Zion Road, Fairmont, WV 26554 mtzionnursery.com
Steele's Christmas Tree Farm
Angie, Louisiana
It all started with 1,000 pine seedlings back in 1979. Now, more than 40 years later, Steele's Christmas Tree Farm offers award-winning trees and exemplifies holiday spirit—they'll even flock trees for Southerners craving a White Christmas. From its inception the farm has been a family affair, and on the farm's website you can find a catalogue of the family's history—the birth of children and grandchildren, all interwoven with the Christmas tree farm's operations.
56459 Dollar Road, Angie, LA, 70426 steeleschristmastreefarm.com
Wolfe's Pine Valley Farms
Sykesville, Maryland
Wolfe's Pine Valley Farms has been family-owned since its establishment in 1977, with son Holden Wolfe taking over operations to continue his parents' tradition and legacy. Shop around for the perfect tree—there are over 20,000 to choose from—then take a break and visit the Christmas barn, where you can marvel at the fresh wreaths and drink some hot chocolate or hot cider to warm you up.
1150 Fannie Dorsey Road, Sykesville, MD 21784 wolfespinevalleyfarms.com
Spring Creek Growers
Magnolia, Texas
Take a hayride to the Christmas tree fields at Spring Creek Growers. The kids can play in farm games (think cornhole and rubber duck races) while the parents choose the tree. Once you've secured the perfect pick, head to the farmhouse bakery for s'mores making kits and hot cocoa or cider, and fresh out-of-the-oven cookies. Browse the gift shop for ornaments, tree skirts, Christmas décor, and so much more.
23803 Decker Prairie-Rosehill Road, Magnolia, Texas 77355 springcreekgrowers.com
Middleburg Christmas Tree Farm
Round Hill, Virginia
Located on Christmas Tree Lane, this Virginia farm is a short drive away from Arlington, Virginia and Washington DC. Middleburg Christmas Tree Farm provides a handy map that tells you just where you can find the tree you're looking for, whether you want a Blue Spruce or a Douglas Fir.
Christmas Tree Ln, Round Hill, VA 20141 middleburgxmastrees.com
YesterLand Farm
Canton, Texas
YesterLand Farm isn't just a place to get a pre-cut Christmas tree: It offers a whole day's worth of activities. Take a ride on Santa's Runaway Sleigh rollercoaster, visit the YesterLand Animal Town, and of course, get your photo with Santa. If you're looking for a frosty tree, YesterLand Farm also offers snow-flocked trees that look fresh out of a forest blizzard.
15410 Interstate 20, Canton, TX 75103 yesterlandfarm.com
Barker's Christmas Tree Farm
Lexington, Kentucky
Barker's Christmas Tree Farm takes a photo of each and every family with their chosen tree. The photos are hung on the wall and can be picked up when you return for your new tree the next year! With free candy canes for the kids and a cozy fire pit, Barker's Christmas Tree Farm is the warm, fuzzy destination our Hallmark-loving selves crave. For 2020, a trip to the farm requires a reservation, so be sure to plan ahead!
1500 Deer Haven Lane, Lexington, Kentucky 40509 barkerschristmastreefarm.com
Pine Mountain Tree Farm
Walnut, Mississippi
The Appalachian Mountains offer the perfect conditions for growing coveted Fraser Firs, and you can find them pre-cut at Pine Mountain Tree Farm. But the farm's favorite type of tree is the White Pine, which is beloved for its full look, subtle smell, and soft needles. The farm also offers an annual hand-painted ornament made by a local artist and wreath-making workshops.
46 County Road 608, Walnut, MS, 38683 Pine Mountain Tree Farm
Wilson Glyn Farm
Sevierville, Tennessee
Nestled in the Smoky Mountains and conveniently located near Gatlinburg and Pigeon Forge, Wilson Glyn Farm, which was established all the way back in 1876, spans 100 acres and offers pre-cut or cut-your-own trees. The farm also offers festive handy sleds to transport the trees to your car.
950 Wilson Hollow Way, Sevierville, TN, 37876 Wilson Glyn Christmas Tree Farm
Santa's Christmas Tree Forest
Eustis, Florida
Get lost in the beauty of Santa's Christmas Tree Forest. (Tickets are required this holiday season.) Not only will you find stunning Christmas trees, but you can also pet goats in Jack's Barnyard, ride down Santa's Flight Zip Line, or have a visit with Santa. And for the extra feel-good factor: the farm participates in the National Christmas Tree Association's Trees for Troops program, providing live trees to service members and their families in the U.S. and abroad.
35317 Huff Road, Eustis, FL 32736. santaschristmastreeforest.com
Delp Christmas Tree Farm
St. John, Kansas
Christmas at Delp Christmas Farm is best described as utterly magical. This farm has been running since 1959; after you pick out your tree, snack on peanuts and sip on hot apple cider by their fireplace. And if you're sticking closer to home this year, they'll ship a tree or wreath right to your door.
2 NE 30th Street, St. John, Kansas, 67576 delptreefarm.com
McCarthy Tree Farm
Middletown, Delaware
This Delaware farm offers much more than just cut-your-own trees. Don't miss the Blacksmith Shoppe at McCarthy Tree Farm, where local artists can be found making horseshoes. There's also a gift shop featuring local art, pottery, ornaments, and wreaths.
1061 Dutch Neck Road, Middletown, DE 19709 mccarthytreefarm.com
Fort Osage Farm at White Pine Lodge
Independence, Missouri
If you're looking for a Christmas fairytale, Fort Osage Farm is the place for you. The magical Christmas tree farm doubles as wedding venue, so you can say your "I Do's" in an elegant forest of pine. Littles will love the free candy canes and coloring books! Plus there's also complimentary hot cocoa and spiced tea.
3022 N Twyman Rd. Independence, MO 64058 fortosagefarm.com
Timberhill Christmas Tree Farm
Chatawa, Mississippi
Timberhill Christmas Farm is family-owned, making it the perfect place to take your family to pick out a tree for your home. The staff will help you cut your tree and provides saws and cart to carry the trees out of the field. The farm also runs field trips for kids to learn about growing real, live Christmas trees from owner and retired educator, Mr. Johnny Sassone.
4095 Old Hwy 51 South, Chatawa, MS 39632 timberhillchristmastrees.com
Owasso Christmas Tree and Berry Farm
Owasso, Oklahoma
Owasso Farm has been running for 34 years, and it's safe to say that they've mastered the art of Christmas tree growing. The farm also offers complimentary hayrides, hot cider, and candy canes—all the right ingredients for a magical day. Plus, in the summer, you can stop by the farm to pick blueberries or blackberries.
10939 North 129th East Avenue Owasso, OK 74055 owassotree.farm
Grant Christmas Tree Farm
Grant, Louisiana
All of the trees (with the exception of the Virginia Pines) offered at Grant Farms are hypo-allergenic, making this an ideal destination for those prone to sniffles and sneezes. The farm is also home to Pop's Pumpkin Patch for fall festivities and a collection of honey bee colonies, whose sweet harvest is sold in the gift shop.
716 Whitaker Rd., Grant, LA 70644 grantchristmastreefarm.com
Romance Christmas Tree Farm
Romance, Arkansas
The name isn't the only thing that's charming about this farm. Locally-owned Romance Christmas Tree Farm offers three different kind of trees and pre-tagging that begins in October, ensuring you can claim your dream tree well in advance. The kids can ride for free on the farm's cow train, which looks as cute as it sounds. Each compartment is even painted with white and black spots.
1260 Highway 5 North, Romance AR, 72136 romancechristmastreesfarm.com
Motley's Christmas Tree Farm
Little Rock, Arkansas
Motley's Christmas Tree Farm offers a variety of traditional Christmas trees, like the Leyland Cypress, which boasts a full appearance and kid-friendly soft needles. There's plenty to do for family fun, but the most compelling attraction is Motley's Fudge Kitchen, where they churn out more than 20 flavors of delightfully creamy homemade fudge. For a little offbeat entertainment, stick around for one of the farm's pig races. They also have an on-site farm zoo!
13724 Sandy Ann Drive, Little Rock, AR 72206 motleyschristmastrees.com
Wildwood Christmas Tree Farm
Woodbury, Tennessee
Buy an ornament to take home and paint for your tree at Wildwood Christmas Tree Farm. If you're allergic to Christmas trees, Wildwood Farm has a solution—they sell White Pines and Turkish firs which have minimal to no fragrance. Plus they provide all the gear you need to cut down the tree, and will even help you get it strapped onto your car.
286 La Paloma Road Woodbury, TN 37190 wildwoodchristmastreefarm.com
Reed Island Farm
Hillsville, Virginia
Reed Island Farm proclaims that it grows "Eco-Friendly Christmas Trees"—they don't use any pesticides on the trees, instead relying on natural insect life to keep the trees healthy. Although "eco-friendly" isn't technically a tree classification, Reed Island Farm's three Virginia Christmas Growers Grand Association Grand Champion awards prove that the farm is doing something right. Though the farm will be closed during the 2022 season, check back in 2023 to see if the trees are ready for picking.
715 Peacock Dr., Hillsville, VA 24343 reedisland.com
Shell's Christmas Tree Farm
Tuscumbia, Alabama
This farm's motto is "start a family tradition," and we can't think of anything more fitting for this family-owned Christmas tree farm. A trip to Shell's Christmas Tree Farm has activities like mule-and-wagon rides, wreath and garland making, bonfires, and more.
286 Shell Farm Rd. Tuscumbia, AL 35674 shellschristmastreefarm.com