The South's Best Christmas Bars
Whether meeting up with hometown friends, escaping a family affair, or attending an ugly sweater party, there are plenty of good reasons to go to a bar during the holiday season. If you happen to be in one of those situations and want an atmosphere that keeps the Christmas cheer going, these are the best Christmas bars in the South. From pop-up Christmas bars like the newly international Miracle on Ninth Street to the first installment of the Fa La La Christmas Pop-Up Bar, locations all over the South are taking on limited-time Christmas personas. And unlike short-lived pop-ups, there are some Christmas bars in the South that stay festive all year long. If you need a strong shot of eggnog or a glass of mulled wine this season, these are the most festive Christmas bars to add some extra jingle to your holiday.
Miracle on Ninth Street
Multiple Locations
Miracle on Ninth Street, the famed Christmas pop-up bar that started in New York City a few years ago, is popping up in more than 50 locations around the world this year. All locations will don their holiday best and offer the same festive signature cocktails. Below are the Southern locations of the pop-up, but you can find a full list of locations here.
- Asheville, NC – Miracle on Wall Street (at MG Road)
Atlanta, GA – Miracle on Monroe (by Big Citizen)
- Atlanta, GA – Miracle Two (by Big Citizen)
Austin, TX – Miracle on 5th Street at The Eleanor (by The Roosevelt Room)
- Bentonville, AR – Miracle on 2nd Street (Undercroft)
- Birmingham, AL – Miracle at 24th Street (Queen's Park)
- Charleston, SC – Miracle on East Bay Street (at The Gin Joint)
Delray Beach, FL – Miracle at the Falcon
- Daytona Beach, FL – Miracle at McCoy's Rum Room (Hilton Oceanfront Resort)
Fort Worth, TX – Miracle in Cowtown (at Proper)
- Huntsville, AL – Miracle at Midcity (The Camp Huntsville)
- Jacksonville, FL – Miracle on the Square (Grape and Grain Exchange)
Louisville, KY – Hosted at Rye
Orlando, FL – Miracle on Orange (at The Courtesy Bar)
- Pensacola, FL – Miracle on Palafox (Old Hickory Whiskey Bar)
Raleigh, NC – Miracle at The Haymaker
- St. Augustine –
St. Louis, MO – Miracle STL
Washington, D.C. – Miracle at Death Punch Bar
Winston-Salem, NC – Hosted at Bar Pina
Sippin' Santa's Surf Shack
Multiple Locations
Miracle on Ninth Street's tiki-lit spinoff, Sippin' Santa's Surf Shack, is debuting in one Southern city this year at Latitude 29 in New Orleans. Like Miracle on Ninth Street, Sippin' Santa's Surf Shack will also feature signature holiday cocktails at each location. Find a full list of locations here.
Lala's Little Nugget
Austin, Texas
Lala's stays in the Christmas spirit all year long with lights, decorations, and a reindeer-topped roof. Even though you can get in the holiday mood during any season at Lala's, they're hosting an Ugly Sweater Christmas Party on December 15 starting at 7 p.m., and we hear Santa will be there!
Garden District
Washington, D.C.
Garden District, a seasonal, outdoor barbecue joint and beer garden, becomes a holiday haven during the season. Not only is the patio decked out with lights and a flying Santa with reindeer, the beer garden offers specialty drinks and an extended beer menu. For Southerners who aren't used to the cold, Garden District packs the porch with heaters.
Fa La La Christmas Pop-Up Bar
Leesburg, Virginia
This year is the Fa La La Christmas Pop-Up Bar's debut, and its schedule is full of holiday events including Christmas trivia, game nights, and even a "Bad Moms Christmas Night" on Saturday, December 9 at 7 p.m.
Miracle on 7th Street
Washington, D.C.
Miracle on 7th Street is a pop-up bar with incredibly intricate decorations that flow through separate rooms. Check out several rooms decked out in traditional holiday garb, a gingerbread-house room, a Hanukkah room, and more. If you're Instagram-obsessed, this should be on your holiday-picture bucket list.
Yebo Ski Haus
Atlanta, Georgia
South African-American fusion restaurant and bar Yebo Beach Haus, which usually resembles a seaside escape, turns into Yebo Ski Haus from December through February. The restaurant doesn't just change its name and put up some decorations, though—it puts out a completely new menu and changes its indoor and outdoor décor entirely to reflect a ski lodge.
Santa's Pub
Nashville, Tennessee
Santa's Pub, a famed dive bar housed in a spray-painted double-wide trailer, has a more interesting story than most establishments. The beer-only bar is also cash only, and the owner, who goes by Santa, has a few valuable behavior rules that are the reason there's never been a fight at the place.
Chai-vy and Cohen-y Hanukkah Bar
Washington, D.C.
Neighborhood bar Ivy and Coney (see what they did there with the spinoff) goes all out to celebrate the season all December long. The bar will be elaborately decorated, of course, but Ivey and Coney—Chai-vy and Cohen-y—will also be serving a special Hanukkah menu featuring traditional dishes like potato latkes and matzo ball soup and drinks like kosher wine and slivovitz. But that's not all—during the Festival of Lights, the bar will have gift giveaways and an "epic" dreidel-spinning competition.