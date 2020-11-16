A Merry and Meaningful Christmas With Ann Mashburn

The owners and founders of two of the South's most celebrated clothiers, Ann and Sid Mashburn cozy up by the Christmas tree in their Atlanta home with their five daughters (Elizabeth, Louisa, Daisy, Harriet, and Pauline) and new son-in-law, Sean.

For fashion maven and former Southern Living fashion editor Ann Mashburn, Christmas holds layered and creative meaning. Her family celebrates with traditions that have evolved through the years, and even in pandemic times, they channeled the ability to take what they have and make it special. This family is creative and tight, and they have the ability to tackle everything with style.

Reflection on Tradition

Christmas looks a lot different now that we're all grown people. For one thing, we take up more space in the living room than we did before. But it has always included things that are homemade.

I had a tradition of making pj's for the girls and matching ones for their little baby dolls, because that's what my grandmother did for me. Sometimes, the handmade things wouldn't go over so well, like when I would try to make Barbie clothes. Of course, the girls didn't like those as much as the flashy stuff.

"When I was young, my mom started the tradition of giving ornaments each year, so I love doing that for my girls. On Christmas Eve, they each get one, so we have collections on the tree. There's the year I gave everybody farm animals and the year each girl got a particular ball." — Ann Mashburn

Handmade Holidays

Now, we do a lot of homemade decorations. That's evolved out of necessity: Our Christmases are very last-minute. It's due partly to our business and how busy we are at that time of year, but it has more to do with my personality. We usually don't put up our tree until the week before or wrap gifts until Christmas Eve. So that's what kind of defines our holiday: homemade and last-minute.

Mashburn Family Christmas Cards "I used to love making Christmas cards. That was really, really fun for me. The girls are getting old for this, so last year's was my last one. I used a picture of all the girls with our new son-in-law, and on the back, it said, "It's a boy!" We made it like a birth announcement with his height and weight. It was so funny." | Credit: Peter Frank Edwards