Are you already counting down until the holidays? October is the official start of the festive season, and we know some people like to decorate for Christmas well before Thanksgiving even arrives. For those itching to decorate and prep for the holiday season, we scoured through all of the Christmas deals currently live in advance of Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale—and we found some of the lowest prices we expect to see all season.

The Prime Early Access Sale is Amazon's second huge sale of the year, and it's happening on October 11 and 12. This sale is decidedly more fun than past opportunities because it's timed perfectly with the start of holiday shopping. If you're still prepping your gifting list for the year but you're ready to dive into holiday decor, you're in luck. Amazon has quietly marked down prices on hundreds of holiday items, including shopper-favorite Christmas trees, ornaments, lights, wreaths, and more. We gathered the best 37 Christmas deals to shop ahead of the sale.

When we think of the holidays, Christmas trees always come to mind first. One of the top brands you can shop on Amazon is National Tree Company, and many of their best-selling artificial trees are currently on sale. For example, this 9-foot pre-lit Dunhill fir tree is on sale for 52 percent off, this 7.5-foot unlit spruce is under $150, and this sweet tabletop tree is only $29. A Christmas tree topper and beautiful ornaments are also a necessity, and we spotted this classic take on a star topper as well as this collection of metallic ornaments for under $20.

"This tree hardly looks fake," wrote a five-star reviewer about the 9-foot tree. They added that they appreciate the many lighting options it offers, and continued: "This one is so full, you almost walk up and try to smell the scent!"

It's not quite the holiday season unless you deck the outside of your home, too, and one of the easiest things to do is to add a holiday wreath. This National Tree Company wreath is simple and pre-lit, and we also support the idea of adding a little swag to your mailbox with this mini mailbox garland. Inside, make your space cozy with a teddy-fleece throw blanket that's over half off, and add boxwood wreaths to your kitchen cabinets. Then add this clever find that helps you to hang your holiday cards as they arrive.

A shopper who purchased the "realistic" mailbox garland said they're "really happy" with it. They shared that it "curves perfectly around" their standard-size mailbox and offers "warm lighting with easy-to-install batteries." Plus, they explained that they appreciate how the garland easily twists and ties around the base of the mailbox to stay safely secured for the season.

Whether you're searching for a Christmas tree, lights, or festive touches for inside or outside of your home, these 37 early Christmas decoration deals from Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale will get you into the spirit of the season. Just remember to shop now while the deals are as low as $10 because, at these sale prices, we don't expect these items to stay in stock.

Best Prime Early Access Christmas Tree Deals

National Tree Company consistently has artificial Christmas trees topping Amazon's best-seller list, and the brand quietly discounted a number of trees ahead of the Prime Early Access Sale. We found this 7.5-foot Carolina Pine Christmas tree with pinecone details on sale for more than 40 percent off, and we also spotted this beautiful 7-foot white Christmas tree that's well under $200 while it's on sale for 55 percent off. There are plenty of other pre-lit and unlit options available, and we even found a customer-loved Christmas tree stand on sale, too.

Best Prime Early Access Christmas Tree Decoration Deals

Trimming the Christmas tree is a beloved family tradition in many households, so we knew we wanted to gather some of the best on-sale must-haves. A Christmas tree skirt or collar is a perfect way to keep your stand hidden, and the Aogu faux fur skirt and Glitzhome wooden collar are both standout options. A Christmas tree topper is also a must, and this fun $12 buffalo plaid and burlap bow has hundreds of five-star ratings. Plus, we think these magnolias that you can tuck inside your tree for a little extra floral touch for only $19 are brilliant.

Best Prime Early Access Christmas Lights Deals

Whether you're decorating your Christmas tree or adding something extra to the exterior of your home, you will likely want to pick up a few sets of Christmas lights. This colored light set has 50 mini lights, and it's 17-feet long. Plus, you can use it inside and outside. We're also intrigued by these solar string lights that come with two 72-foot strands of lights that charge throughout the day via the included solar panel.

Best Prime Early Access Christmas Wreath and Garland Deals

If you admire simple and classic Christmas decorations, you can't go wrong with wreaths and garlands. This boxwood wreath is beautiful to use throughout the holiday season (think about adding a festive bow) as well as throughout the rest of the year. We also love this flocked berry and pinecone pre-lit wreath that's on sale for only $50. If you're eying a garland for your mantel, consider this $44 pre-lit one that continues that timeless berry and pinecone combination.

Best Prime Early Access Indoor Christmas Decor Deals

Many of us are eager to spend extra time indoors throughout the holiday season, so a few extra-cozy touches are welcome. Add classic striped holiday dinner napkins you can use again and again at your table, and incorporate a touch of velvet on your sofa with these on-sale pillow covers. Finally, round out your look with a set of six darling stockings you can hang or use in lieu of boxes or bags as a way to present gifts to your friends and family.

Best Prime Early Access Outdoor Christmas Decor Deals

Before your holiday decorating is complete for the season, don't forget your home's exterior. We think this wreath, tree, and garland set is a wonderful find because it comes with all of the pieces you need for a festive front porch. If you want to add something extra, look to this buffalo plaid doormat that's only $17 while the Prime Early Access Sale deals are live.