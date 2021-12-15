Alabama Man Uses Pressure Washer to Create Life-Sized Nativity Scene in Driveway
The gorgeous mural spans 85 feet and 6 inches!
When it comes to Christmas décor, it's easy to think you've seen it all. Extravagant displays featuring thousands of sparkling lights, giant inflatables, and garland galore are being created daily by Griswold enthusiasts across the nation. But we've never seen something like the masterpiece Ron Burkett of Trussville, Alabama, created in his driveway using nothing but chalk, a pressure washer, and months of built-up dirt.
Burkett, who said he's always loved creating but hasn't had any formal training in art, spent 11 hours over three days creating a magnificent Nativity scene on his driveway. The unconventional mural features camels, the three wise men, shepherds, sheep, Mary, Joseph, and of course baby Jesus tucked into a manger. His only tools? A bit of chalk to outline his work and a pressure washer to bring the intricate characters to life.
Burkett said his foray into pressure washing began as somewhat of a quarantine hobby.
"Back in April of last year when we were ordered to stay safe at home, I decided I'd pressure wash my driveway," he told Southern Living. "I had seen someone do a small art project with a washer online and thought I'd give it a try."
In a tribute to his love for the outdoors, Burkett created a Rocky Mountain landscape scene complete with a giant elk, majestic wolves, snow-tipped mountains, and colossal pines. After documenting his work with a drone video, the masterpiece went viral online, receiving more attention than Burkett ever expected.
"Fast forward 18 months and that scene has faded away and now my driveway needs cleaning again," he said. "My wife collects Nativities, and it was nearing Christmas, so I thought I'd do a Nativity scene this time."
Burkett, who is an avid photographer and drone videographer, posts videos of his creations on his YouTube channel and Instagram. This Christmas's design spans 85 feet and 6 inches. Burkett said the characters are roughly life-sized.
When asked if he has plans for more pressure washer art in the future, Burkett teases that it all depends on when his driveway needs another clean.
"Well, I had wondered how the Statue of Liberty would look lengthwise on my driveway with fireworks in the background for Independence Day," he said. "But then, my driveway only has six months to get dirty again!"