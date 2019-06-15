Easy Birthday Party Recipes Kids Will Love (And You Will Too!)
Pizza Pie Pinwheels
These cheesy wheels will become one of your new favorite snacks, and kids will absolutely love them. Simply roll up your preferred pizza toppings into pre-made pie dough, bake until golden brown, and serve with lots of marinara (and fresh basil!). Pizza Pie Pinwheels are incredibly easy to make, and they're a great handheld appetizer to pack up in the car and tote to the tailgate party.
Pizza Pie Pinwheels
1 sheet refrigerated pie dough
3 oz. pizza sauce
½ teaspoon dried basil
½ teaspoon dried oregano
¼ teaspoon salt
¼ cup pepperoni
1 cup Cheddar Jack cheese, shredded
½ cup mozzarella cheese, shredded
Preheat oven to 350˚F. Line jelly-roll pan with parchment. Stir together pizza sauce, basil, oregano, and salt. On a floured surface, roll out pie dough. Spread sauce mixture onto dough, then top with both cheeses and pepperoni. Roll dough together from the longest side, then slice into ½-inch slices.
Put sliced dough onto cookie sheet, flat side down, a few inches apart. Bake for 18-20 minutes, or until cheese is melted and wheels are golden brown. Serve with additional pizza sauce, topped with basil, for dipping.
Chocolate Chip Cookie Cake
Recipe: Chocolate Chip Cookie Cake
If the honoree likes cake and cookies, this recipes brings the best of both together.
Bacon Bow Tie Crackers
Recipe: Bacon Bow Tie Crackers
Depending on how many guests you're expecting, you may want to double (or triple) this easy recipe. They'll fly off the plate in record time.
Funfetti Sugar Cookies
Recipe: Funfetti Sugar Cookies
You'll be pleasantly surprised at how easy it is to make homemade sugar cookies.
Crack Crackers
Recipe: Crack Crackers
Elevate cheese crackers with ranch dressing mix for an easy kid-pleasing snack.
Cream Soda Confetti Sheet Cake
Recipe: Cream Soda Confetti Sheet Cake
This cake can be refrigerated for up to three days, so you can prepare before the day of the party.
Brown Butter Chocolate Chip Cookies
Recipe: Brown Butter Chocolate Chip Cookies
No matter the crowd, chocolate chip cookies are always a good idea.
Sheet Pan Nachos
Recipe: Sheet Pan Nachos
Create a nacho bar by offering various toppings like onions, avocado, sour cream, cilantro, and tomatoes.
Party-Perfect Meatballs
Recipe: Party-Perfect Meatballs
Use the warm setting on your slow cooker to ensure they're ready to serve throughout the party.
Classic Birthday Cake
Recipe: Classic Birthday Cake
Clear vanilla extract is essential in this recipe for providing the nostalgic flavor of a classic birthday cake.
Mini Potato Skins
Recipe: Mini Potato Skins
A party-perfect snack.
Homemade Pretzels
Recipe: Homemade Pretzels
Serve with your choice of dipping sauce.
Fresh Strawberry Cupcakes
Recipe: Fresh Strawberry Cupcakes
No artificial flavors or colors needed.
Meatball Sliders with Tomato Sauce
Recipe: Meatball Sliders with Tomato Sauce
Let your slow cooker do the work cooking the sauce while you prepare the meatballs.
Cheddar Cheese Straws
Recipe: Cheddar Cheese Straws
Most of the ingredients for this easy snack can be found in your pantry.
Chocolate Marble Sheet Cake
Recipe: Chocolate Marble Sheet Cake
With a marble cake, you don't have to choose between flavors. Preparing it on a sheet cake makes cutting and serving a breeze.
Homemade Onion Dip
Recipe: Homemade Onion Dip
This homemade version of a party classic will become an instant favorite.
Mini-Cheeseburgers
Recipe: Mini-Cheeseburgers
Sometimes burgers just taste better in slider form.
Mini Deep-Dish Pizzas
Recipe: Mini Deep-Dish Pizzas
The best kind of party is a pizza party.
Chicks in a Blanket
Recipe: Chicks in a Blanket
For a picky crowd, you can omit the seasonings on top.
Caramel Apple Dip
Recipe: Caramel Apple Dip
A caramel dip will entice kiddos to eat more fruit.
Vanilla Bean Ice Cream
Recipe: Vanilla Bean Ice Cream
Put your best foot forward with this homemade ice cream.