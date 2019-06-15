Easy Birthday Party Recipes Kids Will Love (And You Will Too!)

These cheesy wheels will become one of your new favorite snacks, and kids will absolutely love them. Simply roll up your preferred pizza toppings into pre-made pie dough, bake until golden brown, and serve with lots of marinara (and fresh basil!). Pizza Pie Pinwheels are incredibly easy to make, and they're a great handheld appetizer to pack up in the car and tote to the tailgate party.

Pizza Pie Pinwheels

1 sheet refrigerated pie dough

3 oz. pizza sauce

½ teaspoon dried basil

½ teaspoon dried oregano

¼ teaspoon salt

¼ cup pepperoni

1 cup Cheddar Jack cheese, shredded

½ cup mozzarella cheese, shredded

Preheat oven to 350˚F. Line jelly-roll pan with parchment. Stir together pizza sauce, basil, oregano, and salt. On a floured surface, roll out pie dough. Spread sauce mixture onto dough, then top with both cheeses and pepperoni. Roll dough together from the longest side, then slice into ½-inch slices.

Put sliced dough onto cookie sheet, flat side down, a few inches apart. Bake for 18-20 minutes, or until cheese is melted and wheels are golden brown. Serve with additional pizza sauce, topped with basil, for dipping.