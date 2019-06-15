Easy Birthday Party Recipes Kids Will Love (And You Will Too!)

By Jenna Sims
Credit: Micah A. Leal
Once you've picked a theme and finalized the guest list, the next step in planning a birthday party for your little ones is to choose a menu. Whether you're having a small get together with family or planning a backyard soiree with friends, no birthday party is complete without kid-approved snacks and of course, a celebratory dessert! Some of these quick and easy recipes can even be prepared in advance to help save you valuable time on the day of the party and allow you to spend more time celebrating. 
Pizza Pie Pinwheels

These cheesy wheels will become one of your new favorite snacks, and kids will absolutely love them. Simply roll up your preferred pizza toppings into pre-made pie dough, bake until golden brown, and serve with lots of marinara (and fresh basil!). Pizza Pie Pinwheels are incredibly easy to make, and they're a great handheld appetizer to pack up in the car and tote to the tailgate party.

1 sheet refrigerated pie dough

3 oz. pizza sauce

½ teaspoon dried basil

½ teaspoon dried oregano

¼ teaspoon salt

¼ cup pepperoni

1 cup Cheddar Jack cheese, shredded

½ cup mozzarella cheese, shredded

Preheat oven to 350˚F. Line jelly-roll pan with parchment. Stir together pizza sauce, basil, oregano, and salt. On a floured surface, roll out pie dough. Spread sauce mixture onto dough, then top with both cheeses and pepperoni. Roll dough together from the longest side, then slice into ½-inch slices.

Put sliced dough onto cookie sheet, flat side down, a few inches apart. Bake for 18-20 minutes, or until cheese is melted and wheels are golden brown. Serve with additional pizza sauce, topped with basil, for dipping.

Chocolate Chip Cookie Cake

Credit: Micah A. Leal

If the honoree likes cake and cookies, this recipes brings the best of both together.

Bacon Bow Tie Crackers

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez; Prop Styling: Lydia Pursell; Food Styling: Tami Hardeman

Depending on how many guests you're expecting, you may want to double (or triple) this easy recipe. They'll fly off the plate in record time.

Funfetti Sugar Cookies

Credit: Jennifer Causey

You'll be pleasantly surprised at how easy it is to make homemade sugar cookies.

Crack Crackers

Credit: Alison Miksch; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Anna Hampton

Elevate cheese crackers with ranch dressing mix for an easy kid-pleasing snack.

Cream Soda Confetti Sheet Cake

Credit: Photo: Greg DuPree; Prop Styling: Mindi Shapiro Levine; Food Styling: Torie Cox

This cake can be refrigerated for up to three days, so you can prepare before the day of the party.

Brown Butter Chocolate Chip Cookies

Credit: Jennifer Causey

No matter the crowd, chocolate chip cookies are always a good idea.

Sheet Pan Nachos

Credit: Greg DuPree

Create a nacho bar by offering various toppings like onions, avocado, sour cream, cilantro, and tomatoes.

Party-Perfect Meatballs

Credit: Photo: Brie Passano

Use the warm setting on your slow cooker to ensure they're ready to serve throughout the party.

Classic Birthday Cake

Credit: Micah A. Leal

Clear vanilla extract is essential in this recipe for providing the nostalgic flavor of a classic birthday cake.

Mini Potato Skins

Credit: Photo: Greg DuPree; Prop styling: Claire Spollen; Food styling: Chelsea Zimmer

A party-perfect snack.

Homemade Pretzels

Credit: Micah A. Leal

Serve with your choice of dipping sauce.

Fresh Strawberry Cupcakes

Credit: Micah Leal

No artificial flavors or colors needed.

Meatball Sliders with Tomato Sauce

Credit: Photo: Hector Sanchez

Let your slow cooker do the work cooking the sauce while you prepare the meatballs.

Cheddar Cheese Straws

Credit: Lee Harrelson

Most of the ingredients for this easy snack can be found in your pantry.

Chocolate Marble Sheet Cake

Credit: Photo: Jennifer Davick

With a marble cake, you don't have to choose between flavors. Preparing it on a sheet cake makes cutting and serving a breeze.

Homemade Onion Dip

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

This homemade version of a party classic will become an instant favorite.

Mini-Cheeseburgers

Credit: Tina Cornett

Sometimes burgers just taste better in slider form.

Mini Deep-Dish Pizzas

Credit: Southern Living

The best kind of party is a pizza party.

Chicks in a Blanket

Credit: Hector Sanchez

For a picky crowd, you can omit the seasonings on top.

Caramel Apple Dip

Credit: Jennifer Davick

A caramel dip will entice kiddos to eat more fruit.

Vanilla Bean Ice Cream

Credit: Photo: Jennifer Davick

Put your best foot forward with this homemade ice cream.

