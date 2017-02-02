The South's Best Hams

If it is your turn to provide the ham for this year's holiday dinner, you may be confused by the different cuts and types. Cooked ham, often referred to as city ham, is sold ready-to-eat and is a popular choice for holiday meals. Honey-baked hams and spiral-sliced hams need no additional cooking but you can heat it and add a glaze or sauce for more flavor. Opt for the shank end of the ham (instead of the sirloin end), which has one straight bone for easier slicing. Check the label to see if water or "natural juices" have been added—this adds to the ham's overall weight but dilutes the flavor of the meat and can give it a spongy texture.