The Etsy Shop Every Southern Mama Needs to Know About
You're about to hit the jackpot. The Southern Baby Etsy shop is just about all our mama hearts can handle. Consider this your one-stop for every baby shower, christening, and Sip and See on your calendar.
Is anyone else constantly on the hunt for cute, custom baby products that don't send shock waves through your bank account? I'm definitely raising my hand on this one. Recently, I was introduced to The Southern Baby on Etsy and I've been coveting each of their monograms ever since.
Shop owner Sherry Pitts offers a broad selection of fonts, appliques, monogram styles, and products because, as we know, each Southern baby deserves a look all their own. Some of my favorites include her vintage-looking Monogrammed Duck Burp Cloth and the sweet-as-can-be Monogram Bee & Butterfly set. Mamas of girls, you're also going to love the hair bow holders.
If you don't happen to have babies on the brain (or find yourself constantly juggling baby shower after baby shower), The Southern Baby also offers a fairly extensive line on tea towels, and cocktail and dinner napkins starting at $7. With plenty of thread colors and styles to choose from, you'll never run the risk of accidentally gifting the same item twice.
WATCH: Choosing a Monogram
From baby showers to birthdays to engagement parties, The Southern Baby appears to have all your giftable moments covered. Just consider yourself warned—this Etsy shop is about to turn your monthly budget upside down.