The Best Heirloom Shops for Dressing Southern Tots
These duds were made to be passed down.
We take dressing our Southern tots seriously. We'll scour the racks to find the perfect church outfits, we'll order those Christmas bonnets in August just to make sure they come in on time, and—when it comes to a Southern wedding—the intricate details of the tiny ring bearer's button-on set and the delicate lace, ribbons, and embroidery on the flower girl's dress rival the bride's gown. Though we might spend a little more to ensure our babies are dressed for the part, their pint-sized styles will certainly get their use. We've been known to pass down clothes from generation to generation, but in order to do so, they have to be made to last. This list of Southern children's clothing designers takes that mantra to heart. Here you'll find Southern-based brands committed to outfitting your little ones heirloom-quality dresses, jon jons, and bubbles that will stand the test of time.
Auraluz
For over 45 years, Louisiana-based Auraluz has been hand embroidering children's clothes to the delight of moms across the South. Even knit playsets have an heirloom quality to them thanks to details like embroidered accents and charming trimmed collars.
Brother and Sissy Children's
Brother and Sissy Children's stocks an extensive collection of beloved children's clothing brands that range from play clothes to classic smocked options, but it's the Georgia shop's own custom heirloom collection that really has our attention. Darling bonnets, beautiful day gowns, and classic button-ons are just a few of the custom designs that they'll make to your little one's measurements.
Dondolo
Texas-based Dondolo is a go-to resource for timeless children's clothing. The stunning hand-stitched details, beautiful appliques, and intricate pleats make each item special-occasion worthy. But Dondolo's work doesn't end there. Proceeds from Dondolo purchases go toward providing jobs to single mothers in Colombia and supplying clothing to children in need.
The Proper Peony
The Dallas- and Memphis-based designers behind The Proper Peony want Southern babes to dress their age—specifically in clothes with classic appeal that are finished with sweet-as-sugar details. Their boy's collection is limited compared to their girl's designs, but one look at their darling bubbles for him will convince you there's no need for additional options.