5 Smocked Styles You'll Find in Every Southern Little Boy's Closet

Some might assume dressing a baby boy is easier than dressing a baby girl—less options, less bows, and less fuss all around—but, it's likely the assuming crowd has never raised a Southern gent. From when to trade bubbles for jon jons to finding the perfect character smocking for every occasion (eggs for Easter, nativity scene for the class Christmas party, and balloons for birthdays—of course), there's more to dressing these babes than one might think. Smocked baby boy clothes come in array of styles that are almost as varied as the styles of Southern smocked dresses . Boys smocked clothing starts with tiny bubbles that show off sweet little legs. Once they're a bit older, Southern boys can transition to jon jons. Smocked children's clothing runs the gamut, but we're a bit partial to the buttoned-up styles of boys smocked button-ons. They're perfect for weddings and holidays. Smocked baby clothes are a right of passage for every Southern mama that begins with a take-me-home smocked gown . We're giving a look at the only cute baby boy clothes styles a Southern mama needs and they all involve a bit of smocking. Here's a guide to our favorite kinds of baby boy smocked outfits.