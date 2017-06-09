5 Smocked Styles You'll Find in Every Southern Little Boy's Closet

Credit: via Smocked Auctions
Some might assume dressing a baby boy is easier than dressing a baby girl—less options, less bows, and less fuss all around—but, it's likely the assuming crowd has never raised a Southern gent. From when to trade bubbles for jon jons to finding the perfect character smocking for every occasion (eggs for Easter, nativity scene for the class Christmas party, and balloons for birthdays—of course), there's more to dressing these babes than one might think. Smocked baby boy clothes come in array of styles that are almost as varied as the styles of Southern smocked dresses. Boys smocked clothing starts with tiny bubbles that show off sweet little legs. Once they're a bit older, Southern boys can transition to jon jons. Smocked children's clothing runs the gamut, but we're a bit partial to the buttoned-up styles of boys smocked button-ons. They're perfect for weddings and holidays. Smocked baby clothes are a right of passage for every Southern mama that begins with a take-me-home smocked gown. We're giving a look at the only cute baby boy clothes styles a Southern mama needs and they all involve a bit of smocking. Here's a guide to our favorite kinds of baby boy smocked outfits.
Smocked Bubbles

Credit: via Little English

This—or his coming-home outfit—will probably be his first foray into the smocked world. You’ll find bubbles in both casual and special-occasion styles, making them ideal for any Southern occasion. Bubbles are ideal for baby boys between the age of 3 months to 12 months.

Smocked Button-On

Credit: via Smockingbird Chidlren’s Clothing

Button-ons are classic church- and holiday-attire for Southern tykes. They pair wonderfully with knee-high socks and classic white shoes. Some might be intimidated by the around-the-waist buttons, but savvy Southern mamas know modern versions have discreet snaps underneath, making diaper changes a breeze.

Smocked Jon Jon

Credit: via Smocked Auctions

Southern mamas love jon jons. They’re the perfect throw-on-and-go style for warm summer days. You’ll see a lot of gingham options once the weather is warm. Pair them with a classic sandal for every little boy’s summer uniform. This is probably the most versatile of all the smocked styles: age range from 3 months to 3+ (or whenever he begins potty training).

Smocked Shortall

Credit: via Brother and Sissy A Children’s Boutique

Some might disput there's no difference between a jon jon and a shortall. We tend to think of shortalls as, in a way, the Sunday version of the jon jon. They’re adorable on little ones anywhere between the ages of 3 months to 2 years.

Smocked Longall

Credit: via Smocked Auctions

A longall is just a cold-weather version of the shortall. During the holiday season, you’ll likely spot little boys romping around in corduroy versions with smocked Santas across the chest. The same age range applies also: from 3 months to 2 years.

