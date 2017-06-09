5 Smocked Styles You'll Find in Every Southern Little Boy's Closet
Smocked Bubbles
This—or his coming-home outfit—will probably be his first foray into the smocked world. You’ll find bubbles in both casual and special-occasion styles, making them ideal for any Southern occasion. Bubbles are ideal for baby boys between the age of 3 months to 12 months.
Buy It: Sailboat Bubble
Smocked Button-On
Button-ons are classic church- and holiday-attire for Southern tykes. They pair wonderfully with knee-high socks and classic white shoes. Some might be intimidated by the around-the-waist buttons, but savvy Southern mamas know modern versions have discreet snaps underneath, making diaper changes a breeze.
Smocked Jon Jon
Southern mamas love jon jons. They’re the perfect throw-on-and-go style for warm summer days. You’ll see a lot of gingham options once the weather is warm. Pair them with a classic sandal for every little boy’s summer uniform. This is probably the most versatile of all the smocked styles: age range from 3 months to 3+ (or whenever he begins potty training).
Buy It: Check Smocked Sailboat Jon Jon
Smocked Shortall
Some might disput there's no difference between a jon jon and a shortall. We tend to think of shortalls as, in a way, the Sunday version of the jon jon. They’re adorable on little ones anywhere between the ages of 3 months to 2 years.
Buy It: Octopus Shortall
Smocked Longall
A longall is just a cold-weather version of the shortall. During the holiday season, you’ll likely spot little boys romping around in corduroy versions with smocked Santas across the chest. The same age range applies also: from 3 months to 2 years.