What to Write in a Baby Shower Thank You Note

The months leading up to a baby's arrival are filled with anticipation and preparation: There are nurseries to be decorated, family trees to be studied for name inspiration, and cozy blankets to be monogrammed. There is plenty of celebration, too, as loved ones host baby showers in your growing family's honor. And with all the festivities come a pile of thank you notes to be written. On top of your myriad other pre-baby to-dos, finding the right words can be tricky—especially when pregnancy brain strikes. So if you need a little inspiration in the expressions-of-gratitude department, we're here to help with a litany of polite, warm ways to say thank you.

For the Hostess

The formality of the thank you note depends on your relationship with the hostess. A great aunt, friend of your mother, or the church ladies may require a more buttoned-up expression of thanks, while a close friend will likely appreciate a more buoyant, exclamation-filled response. Either way, as long as you're sincere, what you say doesn't really matter.

"Thank you so much for hosting such a beautiful shower for the baby and me. I am grateful for how supported you've made me feel during this special time."

"Thank you for hosting such a lovely shower for the baby and me. It was so special to celebrate with our favorite people, and I can't tell you how much I appreciate all of the time and energy you put into making me feel loved."

"What a day! Thank you for making me feel so celebrated and loved at the baby shower. You were the most gracious hostess, and I can't imagine a more fun way to revel in this special time than being surrounded by all of my favorite people."

"Thank you, thank you! I could not have dreamed up a more elegant shower than the one you threw for the baby and me. It's been such fun to celebrate this sweet season with you, and I'm grateful for your friendship."

For the Gifts

As with your thank you to the hostess, the formality of a note thanking people for their gifts also depends on your relationship with them. But regardless of your relationship, it's important to keep a couple things in mind: First, be specific and mention the gift by name. (Unless it's money. Then, you can thank them for their generosity.) Second, if relevant, acknowledge your relationship with them and the role they have played in this chapter of your life thus far. And don't forget to sign off in a warm, friendly manner!

"Thank you for the [gift]. I know it's going to be a lifesaver as I navigate these first few months with our new addition. Thank you, too, for the support you've shown me during this exciting time. I'm grateful to have a friend/coworker/neighbor like you."

"What a treat! Thank you so much for the [gift]. I've had my eye on it for a while, and now the baby's nursery will finally feel complete! I am so appreciative of the way you've made my family and me feel celebrated during this special time."

"Thank you for the adorable [gift]! I'll think of you every time the baby wears it. You have been so helpful for the past several months, and I don't think I could've managed without you. Can't wait for him/her to arrive! I know he/she will love you as much as I do."

"You always know how to make me feel loved! Thank you for the [gift]. That was such a thoughtful gesture, and I've been blown away by your kindness and generosity during this exciting season. I am so grateful for your friendship."

For Belated Thank You Notes

The old "better late than never" adage is especially true when it comes to thank you notes, and you can rest assured knowing people are generally happy to show a new mother or mother-to-be a little grace. Here are some ways to tactfully address the delay and still show your thanks.

"Oh my goodness! Time sure flies, doesn't it? Thank you so much for the [gift]. It's been especially helpful as we've navigated this busy first month of parenthood, and we think of you every time we use it."

"My thanks are well overdue, but please know how much I appreciated your coming to my baby shower! It meant so much to me that you could be there. Thank you, also, for the [gift]. I absolutely love it and know the baby will too!"

"Where does the time go? Please forgive my tardy thank you, and know how much we appreciated your delivering dinner in those crazy first weeks. Thank you for celebrating our new addition in such a thoughtful way."

