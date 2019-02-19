Easy Recipes Perfect for a Southern Baby Shower

By Southern Living Editors Updated January 19, 2022
Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Food Styling: Chelsea Zimmer; Prop Styling: Christine Keely

As any Southern hostess knows, putting together a baby shower goes way beyond decorating your home in shades of pink, blue, or yellow (shh, it's a secret!). Often a brunch or luncheon, a baby shower is only as good as its menu—and finger food is the name of the game. Serving a snackable spread of baby shower food not only keeps the atmosphere fun and casual, but it makes sure everyone has plenty of time to talk to the expecting mama. Not to mention, it's totally fitting. As we're passing around newly opened tiny onesies, we're passing around bite-sized nibbles and dips, too. From our easy-to-make bites, like deviled eggs and tomato tea sandwiches, to our miniature brunch recipes for goat cheese quiche and grits casserole, these baby shower food ideas will make hosting this memorable day easy and fuss-free. Check out these best-ever recipes for baby shower food—and get to prepping!

1 of 72

Bacon Bites

Recipe: Bacon Bites

You're three ingredients away from your new favorite appetizer.

2 of 72

Asparagus and Goat Cheese Mini Quiches

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez

Recipe: Asparagus and Goat Cheese Mini Quiches

Everyone gets their very own, which will keep things easy and breezy. Make these mini quiches up to two days ahead.

3 of 72

Cheddar Shortbread Crackers

Credit: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Heather Chadduck Hillegas; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Cheddar Shortbread Crackers

These crisp, buttery crackers are a slightly fancier version of traditional cheese straws.

4 of 72

Mini Tomato Sandwiches With Bacon Mayonnaise

Credit: Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Tina Bell Stamos; Prop Styling: Christine Keely

Recipe: Mini Tomato Sandwiches With Bacon Mayonnaise

Think of these mini sandwiches as a party-ready take on the classic BLT.

5 of 72

Ham Biscuits

Credit: Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Torie Cox; Prop Styling: Heather Chadduck Hillegas

Recipe: Ham Biscuits

You can't go wrong topping this timeless ham-and-biscuit duo. Serve with our Creole Mayonnaise.

6 of 72

Smoky Black-Eyed Pea Hummus

Recipe: Smoky Black-Eyed Pea Hummus

We love to incorporate favorite Southern ingredients in new and different ways. This hummus recipe uses black-eyed peas instead of chickpeas.

7 of 72

Egg Salad Sandwiches

Credit: Jen Causey

Recipe: Egg Salad Sandwiches

Ah, a Southern shower staple: egg salad. This recipe is made with the usual suspects—celery, pickle relish, and mayonnaise—but has a few unexpected additions, too. Grated onion, dried salad seasoning (the kind that comes in a packet), and Dijon mustard give it a flavorful twist.

8 of 72

Fried Deviled Eggs

Credit: Micah A. Leal

Recipe: Fried Deviled Eggs

Wow the crowd with this interesting take on the traditional Southern deviled egg hors d'oeuvre. A mixture of panko breadcrumbs and Parmesan cheese creates its fried crispy coating.

9 of 72

Strawberry-Spinach Salad with Sweet Vidalia Onion Dressing

Credit: Greg Dupree; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Strawberry-Spinach Salad with Sweet Vidalia Onion Dressing

If you want to add just a slight nibble and palate cleanser to the baby shower menu, look no further than this salad recipe.

10 of 72

Buttermilk Drop Biscuits

Credit: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Cindy Barr; Food Styling: Tina Bell Stamos

Recipe: Buttermilk Drop Biscuits

Give your buttermilk biscuits a special makeover with whole-grain mustard, fresh chives, and Parmesan cheese.

11 of 72

Mini Cheese Grits Casseroles

Credit: Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Torie Cox; Prop Styling: Heather Chadduck Hillegas

Recipe: Mini Cheese Grits Casseroles

These mini grits casseroles add a festive touch on any spread. Make-ahead tip: Prepare the grits the night prior to serving, and then bake the casseroles before everyone arrives.

12 of 72

Bacon Bow Tie Crackers

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez; Prop Styling: Lydia Pursell; Food Styling: Tami Hardeman

Recipe: Bacon Bow Tie Crackers

Pairing salty bacon with buttery crackers is about as fail-safe as it gets. They're a match made in hosting heaven.

13 of 72

Watermelon, Cucumber, and Feta Salad

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez; Prop Styling: Lydia Pursell; Food Styling: Toni Brogan

Recipe: Watermelon, Cucumber, and Feta Salad

You won't find a salad that tastes more fresh, fun, and delicious than this summer-ready recipe.

14 of 72

Herbed-Goat Cheese Spread

Credit: Greg DuPree; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall; Prop Styling: Christine Keely

Recipe: Herbed-Goat Cheese Spread

This ain't your mama's pimiento cheese—but she'd still approve. We turned your basic cheese spread up a notch with goat cheese.

15 of 72

West Indies Crab Salad

Credit: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Claire Spollen; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: West Indies Crab Salad

This little-known Southern salad—it is believed to have originated in Mobile, Alabama—will be a winner at any baby shower, coastal or otherwise.

16 of 72

Roasted Beet-and-Citrus Salad with Honey-Orange Vinaigrette

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez; Prop Styling: Lydia Pursell; Food Styling: Tami Hardeman

Recipe: Roasted Beet-and-Citrus Salad with Honey-Orange Vinaigrette

Not only does this citrus salad look pretty, but it tastes light and fresh. It's a hostess' dream.

17 of 72

Mini Mushroom-and-Goat Cheese Pot Pies

Credit: Alison Miksch; Prop Styling: Mary Clayton Carl Jones; Food Styling: Mary-Claire Britton

Recipe: Mini Mushroom-and-Goat Cheese Pot Pies

Filled with mushrooms, goat cheese, and a little dry sherry, these mini savory pot pies make a great fit for a baby shower brunch.

18 of 72

Garlic Butter-Roasted Shrimp Cocktail

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez; Prop Styling: Karin Olsen; Food Styling: William Smith

Recipe: Garlic Butter-Roasted Shrimp Cocktail

Toss that ever-expected shrimp cocktail recipe to the curb. This warmed-up version of a shrimp cocktail is comprised of roasted shrimp cooked in a lemon-garlic butter.

19 of 72

Bacon-and-Cheddar Grits Quiche

Credit: Alison Miksch

Recipe: Bacon-and-Cheddar Grits Quiche

You've never had quiche quite like this one. Made with a grits "crust," it makes for a hearty addition to a brunch spread.

20 of 72

Warm Spinach-Sweet Onion Dip with Country Ham

Credit: Warm Spinach-Sweet Onion Dip with Country Ham

Recipe: Warm Spinach-Sweet Onion Dip with Country Ham

This classic dip gets a Southern twist with sweet onions and country ham. If hosting the event, you'll be happy to hear this dip can be made in advance and reheated.

21 of 72

Roasted Sweet Potato Hummus

Credit: Linda Pugliese; Prop Styling: Claire Spollen; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Roasted Sweet Potato Hummus

This hummus is a crowd favorite, especially in the fall. Serve it with your favorite pita chips and crudités.

22 of 72

Cherry Tomato Caprese Salad

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez; Prop Styling: Lydia Pursell; Food Styling: Toni Brogan

Recipe: Cherry Tomato Caprese Salad

By using a mix of multicolored cherry tomatoes and small fresh mozzarella balls, this simple salad becomes super easy to serve at a luncheon or shower.

23 of 72

French Onion Puff Pastry Bites

Credit: Alison Gootee; Styling: Suzonne Stirling

Recipe: French Onion Puff Pastry Bites

From the Gruyére cheese to the caramelized onions to the Dijon mustard, these bites feel fancy enough to be a star on the shower spread. And they're easy to make, thanks to store-bought puff pastry.

24 of 72

Blue Cheese-and-Pecan Stuffed Cherry Peppers

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez; Prop Styling: Karin Olsen; Food Styling: William Smith

Recipe: Blue Cheese-and-Pecan Stuffed Cherry Peppers

These tiny peppers pack a flavorful punch. Imagine a perfect hot-and-sweet, crunchy-and-creamy appetizer wrapped up into a single bite. That's this recipe.

25 of 72

Potato Puffs with Toppings

Credit: Photo: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Heather Chadduck Hillegas; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Potato Puffs with Toppings

Consider these poppable hors d'oeuvres an adult version of tater tots—but way tastier.

26 of 72

Citrus Salad with Granola

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez; Prop Styling: Karin Olsen; Food Styling: William Smith

Recipe: Citrus Salad with Granola

These homemade parfaits are a welcome sight at any brunch. You can prepare the coconut-and-pecan granola up to three days ahead.

27 of 72

Cheddar-Caramelized Onion Bread

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez; Prop Styling: Buffy Hargett Miller; Food Styling: Katelyn Hardwick

Recipe: Cheddar-Caramelized Onion Bread

This bread makes a much more fun alternative to your frozen rolls, trust us.

28 of 72

Queso-Filled Mini Peppers

Credit: Antonis Achilleos

Recipe: Queso-Filled Mini Peppers

Forget about serving your guests basic tortilla chips. These mini sweet peppers are a great bite-sized vessel for cheese dip.

29 of 72

DIY Deviled Egg Bar

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez; Prop Styling: Karin Olsen; Food Styling: William Smith

Recipe: DIY Deviled Egg Bar

An edible activity? Yes, please! Let your shower guests pick and choose how they'd like to top their deviled eggs.

30 of 72

Buttermilk Chicken and Waffles

Credit: Jennifer Davick

Recipe: Buttermilk Chicken and Waffles

Dress up this funky Southern classic for a fancy occasion.

31 of 72

Crustless Ham and Collard Greens Quiche

Credit: Antonis Achilleos

Recipe: Crustless Ham and Collard Greens Quiche

Consider this crustless quiche your baby shower savior. It feels fancy and tastes amazing—but is so easy to make. A bag of frozen chopped collard greens eliminates prep time.

32 of 72

Fresh Fruit Salad

Credit: Jen Causey

Recipe: Fresh Fruit Salad

Every brunch or shower needs the quintessential fruit bowl, and this recipe goes above and beyond with a dressing of orange juice, honey, and fresh mint.

33 of 72

Pickled Shrimp and Vegetables

Credit: Photo: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Tina Stamos

Recipe: Pickled Shrimp and Vegetables

If you're hosting a spring or summer shower, look no further than this cool pickled shrimp. Tip: Keep the shrimp cold on the spread by nestling the serving bowl inside a larger bowl of crushed ice.

34 of 72

Clementine-and-Collard Greens Salad

Credit: Photo: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Christine Keely; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Clementine-and-Collard Greens Salad

Add this sunny salad to your baby shower menu. Sweet clementines, a favorite citrus in the South, pop in a mix of chicken, collard greens, pecans, and crumbled goat cheese.

35 of 72

Spinach-and-Artichoke Bites

Credit: Photo: Hector Manuel Sanchez; Prop Styling: Karin Olsen; Food Styling: William Smith

Recipe: Spinach-and-Artichoke Bites

If you've ever wondered what your favorite party dip would taste like wrapped up in a buttery crescent roll, here's your answer. Delicious.

36 of 72

Gourmet Grilled Cheese with Bacon

Credit: Callie Nash

Recipe: Gourmet Grilled Cheese with Bacon

Because pairing small bites of this elevated version of classic grilled cheese with shooters of our Roasted Tomato Soup will be about the most comforting thing to serve your expecting mama.

37 of 72

Shaved Cucumber Salad with Pickled Blackberries

Credit: Helen Norman; Prop Styling: Buffy Hargett Miller; Food Styling: Marian Cooper Cairns

Recipe: Shaved Cucumber Salad with Pickled Blackberries

A homemade tangy-sweet blackberry vinaigrette brings simple ingredients to life. Serve on the side to give zing to any plate.

38 of 72

Tomato Tea Sandwiches

Credit: Greg DuPree; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Cat Steele

Recipe: Tomato Tea Sandwiches

The Southern hostesses that came before us would approve. This classic tomato sandwich only requires a few ingredients, but that's all it needs.

39 of 72

Deviled Egg Salad and Asparagus Tartines

Credit: Alison Miksch; Prop Styling: Buffy Hargett Miller; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Deviled Egg Salad and Asparagus Tartines

This fresh take on finger sandwiches is much more eye-catching (and delicious).

40 of 72

Shrimp and Bacon Salad Sliders

Credit: Alison Miksch; Prop Styling: Buffy Hargett Miller; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Shrimp and Bacon Salad Sliders

This recipe proves that all this time, the only thing Grandma's vintage shrimp salad recipe was missing is bacon.

41 of 72

Carrot Hummus

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez; Prop Styling: Caroline M. Cunningham; Food Styling: Marian Cooper Cairns

Recipe: Carrot Hummus

Brighten up your spread with this healthy, colorful take on your favorite afternoon snack. Serve this homemade hummus with any crudités or crackers the mama-to-be prefers.

42 of 72

Cheese Puffs with Ham Salad

Credit: Alison Miksch; Prop Styling: Buffy Hargett Miller; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Cheese Puffs with Ham Salad

Grandma's retro ham salad gets twirled up for luncheons with this pretty presentation. Plus, you can make the cheese puffs ahead of time.

43 of 72

Spicy Strawberry-Goat Cheese Crostini

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Food Styling: Chelsea Zimmer; Prop Styling: Christine Keely

Recipe: Spicy Strawberry-Goat Cheese Crostini

It's amazing how much flavor is packed into a recipe with so few ingredients (and that looks this beautiful!). "Perfect combinations of flavors. My family loved it. Very light and fresh!" wrote one reviewer who gave this recipe five stars. 

44 of 72

Herbed Goat Cheese-Melon Party Bites

Credit: Jennifer Davick

Recipe: Herbed Goat Cheese-Melon Party Bites

These cute bites are ideal for a summer shower. Prep them the morning of the party and let them chill for an hour or two.

45 of 72

Breakfast Sausage Meatballs with Apple Butter Dipping Sauce

Credit: Photo: Alison Miksch; Prop Styling: Buffy Hargett Miller; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Breakfast Sausage Meatballs with Apple Butter Dipping Sauce

These grab-and-go meatballs are a delicious appetizer for a brunch shower, and they look much prettier on a platter than regular sausage patties.

46 of 72

Ham Delights

Credit: Photographer: Jennifer Causey; Food Stylist: Chelsea Zimmer

Recipe: Ham Delights

These cheesy sliders are practically required at any Southern shower or luncheon. This recipe is so easy to throw together and double or triple if you're serving a large crowd.

47 of 72

Shrimp on Seasoned Crackers with Pepper Jelly and Cream Cheese

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke

Recipe: Shrimp on Seasoned Crackers with Pepper Jelly and Cream Cheese

Pepper jelly and cream cheese is an iconic Southern pair on appetizer boards, and Chef Adam Evans just upped the ante on it by adding seasoned crackers and pan-fried shrimp.

48 of 72

Mamau's Cheese Straws

Credit: Robbie Caponetto; Prop Styling: Mary Beth Wetzel; Food Styling: Pam Lolley

Recipe: Mamau's Cheese Straws

Is it really a Southern shower if there's not a tray of cheese straws on the table? We'll let your guests decide if you leave them off the menu.

49 of 72

Crudités Platter

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez; Styling: Katie Jacobs

Recipe: Crudités Platter

Leave it to Nashville entertaining expert Katie Jacobs to put together the most gorgeous spring appetizer platter we've ever seen. This colorful dish is an easy way to make eating healthy fun for any kids in attendance.

50 of 72

Baked Fingerling Potatoes with Smoked Salmon and Capers

Credit: Alison Miksch; Prop Styling: Buffy Hargett Miller; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Baked Fingerling Potatoes with Smoked Salmon and Capers

These mini potatoes are a lovely way to start a luncheon.

51 of 72

Prosciutto-Wrapped Mango Bites

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Prosciutto-Wrapped Mango Bites

It takes just a few ingredients to get the perfect sweet-meets-savory bite for your appetizer platter.

52 of 72

Chicks in a Blanket

Credit: Hector Sanchez; Styling: Buffy Hargett Miller

Recipe: Chicks in a Blanket

Instead of classic pork sausages, this recipe uses chicken-and-apple sausages for a lighter, more flavorful take on the classic appetizer.

53 of 72

Focaccia With Ricotta and Crispy Herbs

Credit: Greg DuPree; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall; Prop Styling: Christine Keely

Recipe: Focaccia With Ricotta and Crispy Herbs

No one will realize this beautiful focaccia appetizer started with pizza dough from the grocery store. That's right: You don't need to fuss with yeast bread to serve this summery dish.

54 of 72

Pear-and-Brie Puff Pastry Tarts

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Pear-and-Brie Puff Pastry Tarts

These pear tarts look impressive, but they're so easy to pull together. A tip from the Test Kitchen: If you want to make the tart a bit sweeter, skip the pepper and brush the pears with apricot jelly before baking. 

55 of 72

Snickerdoodle Doughnut Hole Muffins

Credit: Alison Miksch; Prop Styling: Buffy Hargett Miller; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Snickerdoodle Doughnut Hole Muffins

Instead of running by the doughnut shop before the baby shower brunch, make these easy doughnut hole muffins that will delight everyone.

56 of 72

Vera Stewart's Egg Salad

Credit: Peter Frank Edwards

Recipe: Vera Stewart's Egg Salad

Georgia native and Southern hostess Vera Stewart shared this recipe for her mama's egg salad, which is a favorite for Masters watching.

57 of 72

Caesar Salad Bites

Credit: Photo: Jennifer Davick/Prop Styling: Lydia DeGaris Pursell/Food Styling: Marian Cooper Cairns

Recipe: Caesar Salad Bites

Throwing together an appetizer has never been so easy than with these healthy salad bites.