Easy Recipes Perfect for a Southern Baby Shower
As any Southern hostess knows, putting together a baby shower goes way beyond decorating your home in shades of pink, blue, or yellow (shh, it's a secret!). Often a brunch or luncheon, a baby shower is only as good as its menu—and finger food is the name of the game. Serving a snackable spread of baby shower food not only keeps the atmosphere fun and casual, but it makes sure everyone has plenty of time to talk to the expecting mama. Not to mention, it's totally fitting. As we're passing around newly opened tiny onesies, we're passing around bite-sized nibbles and dips, too. From our easy-to-make bites, like deviled eggs and tomato tea sandwiches, to our miniature brunch recipes for goat cheese quiche and grits casserole, these baby shower food ideas will make hosting this memorable day easy and fuss-free. Check out these best-ever recipes for baby shower food—and get to prepping!
Bacon Bites
You're three ingredients away from your new favorite appetizer.
Asparagus and Goat Cheese Mini Quiches
Everyone gets their very own, which will keep things easy and breezy. Make these mini quiches up to two days ahead.
Cheddar Shortbread Crackers
These crisp, buttery crackers are a slightly fancier version of traditional cheese straws.
Mini Tomato Sandwiches With Bacon Mayonnaise
Think of these mini sandwiches as a party-ready take on the classic BLT.
Ham Biscuits
You can't go wrong topping this timeless ham-and-biscuit duo. Serve with our Creole Mayonnaise.
Smoky Black-Eyed Pea Hummus
We love to incorporate favorite Southern ingredients in new and different ways. This hummus recipe uses black-eyed peas instead of chickpeas.
Egg Salad Sandwiches
Ah, a Southern shower staple: egg salad. This recipe is made with the usual suspects—celery, pickle relish, and mayonnaise—but has a few unexpected additions, too. Grated onion, dried salad seasoning (the kind that comes in a packet), and Dijon mustard give it a flavorful twist.
Fried Deviled Eggs
Wow the crowd with this interesting take on the traditional Southern deviled egg hors d'oeuvre. A mixture of panko breadcrumbs and Parmesan cheese creates its fried crispy coating.
Strawberry-Spinach Salad with Sweet Vidalia Onion Dressing
If you want to add just a slight nibble and palate cleanser to the baby shower menu, look no further than this salad recipe.
Buttermilk Drop Biscuits
Give your buttermilk biscuits a special makeover with whole-grain mustard, fresh chives, and Parmesan cheese.
Mini Cheese Grits Casseroles
These mini grits casseroles add a festive touch on any spread. Make-ahead tip: Prepare the grits the night prior to serving, and then bake the casseroles before everyone arrives.
Bacon Bow Tie Crackers
Pairing salty bacon with buttery crackers is about as fail-safe as it gets. They're a match made in hosting heaven.
Watermelon, Cucumber, and Feta Salad
You won't find a salad that tastes more fresh, fun, and delicious than this summer-ready recipe.
Herbed-Goat Cheese Spread
This ain't your mama's pimiento cheese—but she'd still approve. We turned your basic cheese spread up a notch with goat cheese.
West Indies Crab Salad
This little-known Southern salad—it is believed to have originated in Mobile, Alabama—will be a winner at any baby shower, coastal or otherwise.
Roasted Beet-and-Citrus Salad with Honey-Orange Vinaigrette
Not only does this citrus salad look pretty, but it tastes light and fresh. It's a hostess' dream.
Mini Mushroom-and-Goat Cheese Pot Pies
Filled with mushrooms, goat cheese, and a little dry sherry, these mini savory pot pies make a great fit for a baby shower brunch.
Garlic Butter-Roasted Shrimp Cocktail
Toss that ever-expected shrimp cocktail recipe to the curb. This warmed-up version of a shrimp cocktail is comprised of roasted shrimp cooked in a lemon-garlic butter.
Bacon-and-Cheddar Grits Quiche
You've never had quiche quite like this one. Made with a grits "crust," it makes for a hearty addition to a brunch spread.
Warm Spinach-Sweet Onion Dip with Country Ham
This classic dip gets a Southern twist with sweet onions and country ham. If hosting the event, you'll be happy to hear this dip can be made in advance and reheated.
Roasted Sweet Potato Hummus
This hummus is a crowd favorite, especially in the fall. Serve it with your favorite pita chips and crudités.
Cherry Tomato Caprese Salad
By using a mix of multicolored cherry tomatoes and small fresh mozzarella balls, this simple salad becomes super easy to serve at a luncheon or shower.
French Onion Puff Pastry Bites
From the Gruyére cheese to the caramelized onions to the Dijon mustard, these bites feel fancy enough to be a star on the shower spread. And they're easy to make, thanks to store-bought puff pastry.
Blue Cheese-and-Pecan Stuffed Cherry Peppers
These tiny peppers pack a flavorful punch. Imagine a perfect hot-and-sweet, crunchy-and-creamy appetizer wrapped up into a single bite. That's this recipe.
Potato Puffs with Toppings
Consider these poppable hors d'oeuvres an adult version of tater tots—but way tastier.
Citrus Salad with Granola
These homemade parfaits are a welcome sight at any brunch. You can prepare the coconut-and-pecan granola up to three days ahead.
Cheddar-Caramelized Onion Bread
This bread makes a much more fun alternative to your frozen rolls, trust us.
Queso-Filled Mini Peppers
Forget about serving your guests basic tortilla chips. These mini sweet peppers are a great bite-sized vessel for cheese dip.
DIY Deviled Egg Bar
An edible activity? Yes, please! Let your shower guests pick and choose how they'd like to top their deviled eggs.
Buttermilk Chicken and Waffles
Dress up this funky Southern classic for a fancy occasion.
Crustless Ham and Collard Greens Quiche
Consider this crustless quiche your baby shower savior. It feels fancy and tastes amazing—but is so easy to make. A bag of frozen chopped collard greens eliminates prep time.
Fresh Fruit Salad
Every brunch or shower needs the quintessential fruit bowl, and this recipe goes above and beyond with a dressing of orange juice, honey, and fresh mint.
Pickled Shrimp and Vegetables
If you're hosting a spring or summer shower, look no further than this cool pickled shrimp. Tip: Keep the shrimp cold on the spread by nestling the serving bowl inside a larger bowl of crushed ice.
Clementine-and-Collard Greens Salad
Add this sunny salad to your baby shower menu. Sweet clementines, a favorite citrus in the South, pop in a mix of chicken, collard greens, pecans, and crumbled goat cheese.
Spinach-and-Artichoke Bites
If you've ever wondered what your favorite party dip would taste like wrapped up in a buttery crescent roll, here's your answer. Delicious.
Gourmet Grilled Cheese with Bacon
Because pairing small bites of this elevated version of classic grilled cheese with shooters of our Roasted Tomato Soup will be about the most comforting thing to serve your expecting mama.
Shaved Cucumber Salad with Pickled Blackberries
A homemade tangy-sweet blackberry vinaigrette brings simple ingredients to life. Serve on the side to give zing to any plate.
Tomato Tea Sandwiches
The Southern hostesses that came before us would approve. This classic tomato sandwich only requires a few ingredients, but that's all it needs.
Deviled Egg Salad and Asparagus Tartines
This fresh take on finger sandwiches is much more eye-catching (and delicious).
Shrimp and Bacon Salad Sliders
This recipe proves that all this time, the only thing Grandma's vintage shrimp salad recipe was missing is bacon.
Carrot Hummus
Brighten up your spread with this healthy, colorful take on your favorite afternoon snack. Serve this homemade hummus with any crudités or crackers the mama-to-be prefers.
Cheese Puffs with Ham Salad
Grandma's retro ham salad gets twirled up for luncheons with this pretty presentation. Plus, you can make the cheese puffs ahead of time.
Spicy Strawberry-Goat Cheese Crostini
It's amazing how much flavor is packed into a recipe with so few ingredients (and that looks this beautiful!). "Perfect combinations of flavors. My family loved it. Very light and fresh!" wrote one reviewer who gave this recipe five stars.
Herbed Goat Cheese-Melon Party Bites
These cute bites are ideal for a summer shower. Prep them the morning of the party and let them chill for an hour or two.
Breakfast Sausage Meatballs with Apple Butter Dipping Sauce
These grab-and-go meatballs are a delicious appetizer for a brunch shower, and they look much prettier on a platter than regular sausage patties.
Ham Delights
These cheesy sliders are practically required at any Southern shower or luncheon. This recipe is so easy to throw together and double or triple if you're serving a large crowd.
Shrimp on Seasoned Crackers with Pepper Jelly and Cream Cheese
Pepper jelly and cream cheese is an iconic Southern pair on appetizer boards, and Chef Adam Evans just upped the ante on it by adding seasoned crackers and pan-fried shrimp.
Mamau's Cheese Straws
Is it really a Southern shower if there's not a tray of cheese straws on the table? We'll let your guests decide if you leave them off the menu.
Crudités Platter
Leave it to Nashville entertaining expert Katie Jacobs to put together the most gorgeous spring appetizer platter we've ever seen. This colorful dish is an easy way to make eating healthy fun for any kids in attendance.
Baked Fingerling Potatoes with Smoked Salmon and Capers
These mini potatoes are a lovely way to start a luncheon.
Prosciutto-Wrapped Mango Bites
It takes just a few ingredients to get the perfect sweet-meets-savory bite for your appetizer platter.
Chicks in a Blanket
Instead of classic pork sausages, this recipe uses chicken-and-apple sausages for a lighter, more flavorful take on the classic appetizer.
Focaccia With Ricotta and Crispy Herbs
No one will realize this beautiful focaccia appetizer started with pizza dough from the grocery store. That's right: You don't need to fuss with yeast bread to serve this summery dish.
Pear-and-Brie Puff Pastry Tarts
These pear tarts look impressive, but they're so easy to pull together. A tip from the Test Kitchen: If you want to make the tart a bit sweeter, skip the pepper and brush the pears with apricot jelly before baking.
Snickerdoodle Doughnut Hole Muffins
Instead of running by the doughnut shop before the baby shower brunch, make these easy doughnut hole muffins that will delight everyone.
Vera Stewart's Egg Salad
Georgia native and Southern hostess Vera Stewart shared this recipe for her mama's egg salad, which is a favorite for Masters watching.
Caesar Salad Bites
Throwing together an appetizer has never been so easy than with these healthy salad bites.