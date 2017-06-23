The Pioneer Woman is Throwing a Fourth of July Party—and Everyone is Invited
What better way to spend the day than with Ree Drummond?
As anyone who has binge watched episodes of The Pioneer Woman probably knows, Ree Drummond knows how to throw a party. As Delish pointed out, this Fourth of July she's taking over the town of Pawhuska, Oklahoma for a massive celebration and everyone is invited.
The so-called Patriotic Party on the Prairie will be a day-long street festival, which will be topped off by a fireworks display. The party begins with a 9 a.m. Freedom Celebration Parade, followed by live music performances, and local vendors hawking their wares, like handmade popsicles and locally-crafted candles, artisanal soap, and Topeca Coffee's drinks. Of course, visitors will want to stop by Drummond's shop The Mercantile to check out the country-chic housewares, clothing, and kitchen items, too. The Merc will be open during the celebration grilling burgers, steak bites, and sausages, as well as corn on the cob, for the festivities. However, if anyone needs a break from the hot sun, they can simply step inside the gorgeous, massive store for a "Marlboro Man" steak sandwich— a nod to Drummond's cattle rancher husband—as well as the house-made bear claws, croissants, sticky buns, and cookies.
WATCH: People Are Flocking To The Pioneer Woman's New Store
When you've eaten your fill, head out of town to visit The Lodge on Drummond Ranch, where the Pioneer Woman records her popular Food Network show. The Lodge will be on July 3rd and 4th, and while tickets are required it's completely free. Just pick up a ticket at The Merc and then cross your fingers that Drummond might swing through while you're there.
Just be sure to be back downtown in time to get a good viewing spot for the promised "big, booming fireworks display", the perfect end to any party on the prairie.