75 Spectacular Side Dishes for the Fourth of July
Fourth of July is a holiday that brings friends and family together to enjoy the summer weather and a spread of good food—and everyone has a favorite make-and-take dish to bring along to the party. For guys and gals who like to grill, we have some finger-licking rib recipes that will have your guests coming back for seconds. For Southern bakers, a cookout is the perfect time to use seasonal fruits to turn out deliciously melty cobblers or easy-to-transport sheet cakes. For most, however, it's the delicious bounty of Fourth of July side dishes—not only what's on the grill—that makes a paper plate feel like your grandmother's fine china. A Independence Day barbecue or cookout is simply not complete without classics such as potato salad, baked beans, tomato salad, and creamed corn. Check out this lineup of fresh, seasonal, potluck-friendly Fourth of July side dishes—they'll have you feeling patriotic in no time.
Classic Grilled Corn on the Cob
This recipe is simple and delicious enough on its own—but the real stars of the show are the four topping options. From a bacony ranch drizzle to a basil butter with parmesan, these toppings are so good you'll officially make corn on the cob your forever-favorite cookout side.
Spicy Pepper Jelly Coleslaw
It's no secret that Southerners love their pepper jelly. We took it one step further by dedicating a hot-and-sweet coleslaw recipe to the standout condiment.
Classic Baked Beans
A dish of baked beans is a welcome addition to any backyard barbecue, and this recipe is classic and simple to make and take.
Mixed Herb-and-Heirloom Tomato Salad
Independence Day is the perfect time to make this effortless yet memorable tomato salad—right in the height of summer, when tomatoes and fresh herbs abound.
Pan-Fried Okra with Cornmeal
When it's too hot to break out the deep-fryer, a quick and lighter pan-fry will do the trick. It lets fresh okra really shine.
Roasted Tomato Macaroni and Cheese
Macaroni and cheese...but make it summery. Use your in-season tomatoes to top off this classic comfort side dish.
Best Deviled Eggs
Sure, we love our classic deviled eggs and they are always right for the occasion— especially a potluck.
Tomato, Peach, and Corn Salad
While you'll see plenty of salads that pair tomatoes and watermelon together, we think peaches deserve a little more attention beyond cobbler. This salad tastes like summer.
Bacon-Wrapped Asparagus
These bacon-wrapped bundles make serving a crowd easy, which is the name of the game on the Fourth of July.
Macaroni Pie
My, oh my—a macaroni pie?! Mac and cheese that's firm enough to be sliceable, but with an utterly irresistible creaminess that can only be the result of pure magic—we're not sure how, but we made it happen.
Queso-Filled Mini Peppers
Part appetizer, part side dish, 100% party-approved.
Spicy Grilled Corn Salad
Inspired by Mexican-style street corn, this side dish hits all of the tangy, smoky, and ever-so-slightly creamy notes.
Marinated Watermelon and Tomato Salad
This isn't your basic watermelon salad. Tomatoes and melon soak up a tangy lime-ginger-mint vinaigrette and are topped with creamy goat cheese.
Okra and Chickpeas in Fresh Tomato Sauce
While the fresh veggies are the star of the dish, the okra will have everyone coming back for seconds.
Crispy Potatoes
Two different kinds of potatoes and the perfect combo of seasonings will see you through this recipe.
Cherry Tomato Caprese Salad
It doesn't get more crowd-pleasing than a Caprese. Give this salad a fun new look by using a mix of multicolored cherry tomatoes and small fresh mozzarella balls tossed in a simple vinaigrette.
Stuffed Okra Poppers
Got fresh okra? Here's how to use it. We updated the traditional jalapeño popper with crisp, smoky grilled okra.
Permanent Slaw
Like a cross between a vinegar-based coleslaw and chowchow, this recipe is just the tangy touch to add to any cookout main.
Oven-Fried Zucchini Sticks
Serve these crispy zucchini fries as a fun and fresher alternative to French fries.
Skillet Cauliflower Mac and Cheese
Don't be fooled: There are still pasta noodles in there. It shouldn't come as a surprise that we wouldn't dare replace our pasta with caulifower. Instead, we decided to combine the two.
Grilled Sweet Potato Fries
We'll be serving up these simple sweet potato fries all year long.
Three-Bean Pasta Salad
We combined two potluck classics—pasta salad and three-bean salad—to make one tasty new side dish.
Oven-Roasted Corn on the Cob
When you don't have the time or energy to grill it, bake it! This recipe is a keeper.
Mac and Cheese with Ham
Believe it or not, this reader favorite is made on the lighter side. Subtle than most on the butter and cheese, this outdoor party classic will still melt in your mouth.
Lemon Vinaigrette Pasta Salad with Field Peas
This gorgeous summer pasta salad showcases peak-season tomatoes, fresh herbs, and field peas.
Classic Macaroni Salad with Ham
As far as we're concerned, this old-school cold salad pairs well at any cookout.
Field Pea, Corn, and Bacon Salad
Akin to a classic succotash, this recipe can be thrown together in just minutes.
Tee's Corn Pudding
One of our most requested recipes for a summer outdoor event, this classic recipe has a rich, soufflé-like texture without the hassle.
Grilled Potato Salad
You'll want to boil the potatoes until they are fork tender and then slice and grill them for this tangy and creamy potato salad.
Quick Pickled Slaw
Coleslaw is a summer side dish that we can't get enough of. This recipe is best served the day-of for maximum freshness.
Golden Corn Fritters
These fritters are reminiscent of hush puppies, but are much lighter and richer in flavor.
Squash Ribbon Salad
Make a light and bright summer salad with your seasonal bounty.
Spicy Pineapple Slaw
No mayo required for this summertime slaw.
Chicken-and-Shrimp Kebabs with Summer Vegetables and Basil Oil
The summer veggies sure shine on these kebabs, but it's the basil oil that is the true start of the show. You'll definitely want extra for dipping.
Grilled Baby Zucchini-and-Tomatoes Salad
Mint adds a pop of fresh flavor to this seasonal side dish.
Easy Grilled Asparagus
Use crispy bacon, herbs, and dijon mustard to spruce up your asparagus this summer.
Grilled Peach-and-Arugula Salad with Feta
Throw some peaches on the grill with your hamburgers and hot dogs. The sweet slices pair perfectly with feta and arugula for a side salad.
Mrs. R's Coleslaw
It's not a barbeque without the crunchy, slightly sweet, tad-bit tangy medley that is coleslaw.
Tomato-Herb Panzanella
This vibrant, shareable dish is the perfect way to put your summer produce to good use.
Sesame, Tomato, and Cucumber Salad
As much as we love using up our summer tomatoes in a fat-stacked BLT, we'll leave out a pound of the juicy red delights for this refreshing salad.
Broccoli and Grape Pasta Salad
A light and refreshing pasta salad for any potluck.
Classic Succotash
Packed with some of summer's best produce, including onion, corn, and lima beans, this traditional Southern side makes the perfect potluck dish.
Creamed Corn
This dish is a staple at cookouts and barbecues around the South. For an added wow factor, top the creamed corn with a sprinkling of chopped fried bacon.
Potatoes Patio
It's the creamy, cheesy potato bake that belongs at every barbecue.
Zucchini-Potato Casserole
The French word for this beautiful dish of layered vegetables is tian. Packed with ingredients such as garden fresh onions, tomatoes and zucchini, we call it sheer summer goodness.
Pimento Cheese-Stuffed Pickled Okra
A match made in heaven— it doesn't get more Southern than pimento cheese and (well just about anything) pickled.
Zucchini, Squash, and Corn Casserole
Yellow squash and zucchini are quite prolific in the South. This recipe, a popular choice for cookouts and outdoor parties, makes delicious use of summer's bounty.
Strawberry-Tomato Salad
Look for mini multicolored tomatoes at the supermarket. Toss them with fresh herbs and strawberries for a surprising side to serve with grilled meat or fish.
Rum Baked Beans
Baked beans belong at a Fourth of July cookout like hotdogs belong at the ballpark. These rum-inspired baked beans are loaded with bacon and four types of beans—some might mistake it for the main course.
Street Corn Salad
This quick and easy Street Corn Salad comes together in a short 20 minutes. Combine the ingredients with a dash of olive oil and sprinkle with cheese and you have a delicious summer side or dip. Now that's summer siding made simple!
Big Daddy's Grilled Blue Cheese and Bacon Potato Salad
Every good cook south of the Mason Dixon line has a special recipe for potato salad. Give this one, with grilled potatoes and crumbled blue cheese, a try, and you might just add it to your list of favorites.
Heirloom Tomato Pie
Summertime might just be synonymous with tomato pie.
Picnic Egg Salad
No picnic or potluck is complete with one of the most nostalgic spreads— egg salad.
Garden Potato Salad
New potatoes are simply baby spring potatoes with delicate thin skins. The red-skinned potatoes, along with the vibrant green peas and herbs, creates a colorful summer side dish.
Grandma Gwen's Beans
This top-rated reader favorite won our 2012 'Cue Awards for Best Baked Beans. One bite and you will understand why.
Ham Salad
We are bringing old-fashioned ham salad back to the spotlight with this recipe. Fit for any occasion – keep it simple with crackers or dress it up as a tea sandwich.
Two-Cheese Squash Casserole
This cheesy summertime favorite calls for yellow squash, but feel free to sub in some zucchini for an added splash of color.
Tomato-and-Watermelon Salad
If you like salt on your watermelon, you will love this salad. Who knew tomatoes and watermelons play so well together? When Chef Bill Smith at Crook's Corner Café and Bar in Chapel Hill, NC put this salad on his menu, it was an instant hit.
Shout Hallelujah Potato Salad
This recipe reminds you of the potato salad your grandmother served at family reunions. With an ingredient list that includes hard-boiled eggs, sweet salad pickles, mayonnaise and jalapenos peppers, we guarantee your guests will be back for seconds.
Three-Cheese Pasta Bake
This delicious variation on traditional macaroni and cheese is easy to prepare and perfect for both weeknight family dinners and weekend entertaining.
Old-School Squash Casserole
This is a staple Southern summer dish that pairs well with just about anything you'll find at any cookout.
Cajun-Style Potato Salad
We kicked it up a notch with a Louisiana-style spin on traditional potato salad.
Cowboy Pasta Salad
This side dish might be your new summer family cookout go-to.
Strawberry Spinach Salad
Nothing says summer like a bucket of strawberries from a side-of-the-road farmer's market stand!
Texas Caviar
The quickest way to be everyone's favorite host: 1 bowl, 10 ingredients, 20 minutes.
Marinated Feta with Cherry Tomatoes
There are never too many tomato recipes a cook can have in their back pocket for summer!
Pineapple-Pepper Slaw
A little sweet, a little spicy—this slaw will be a potluck star.