50 Festive 4th of July Appetizers and Snacks for a Flavorful, No-Fuss Party

The Fourth of July is a day for friends, family, fireworks, and of course, food. Whether you're serving burgers, hot dogs, barbecue, or creating a new holiday tradition with something completely different, these Fourth of July appetizers will work with whatever is on your menu.

Get everyone in the spirit with a delicious platter of finger foods or other bite-sized treats that you can enjoy with a cold beer, cocktail, or glass of lemonade. Most of these recipes make good use of in-season July fruits and vegetables, like our Baked Brie with Jezebel Peaches, Muffin Pan Tomato Tarts, and Pimiento-Stuffed Summer Squash. Some can even be prepped in advance, like our Honey-Soy Appetizer Ribs and Easy Summer Appetizer Board. And, if you're looking for Fourth of July appetizers that can travel well, try our Pickled Tiny Tomatoes or Tex-Mex Deviled Eggs.

No matter which recipe you choose, these fun and festive dishes are designed to please a big crowd, with minimal effort.