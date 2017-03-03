50 Festive 4th of July Appetizers and Snacks for a Flavorful, No-Fuss Party

By Lisa Cericola Updated June 01, 2022
Credit: Antonis Achilleos

The Fourth of July is a day for friends, family, fireworks, and of course, food. Whether you're serving burgers, hot dogs, barbecue, or creating a new holiday tradition with something completely different, these Fourth of July appetizers will work with whatever is on your menu.

Get everyone in the spirit with a delicious platter of finger foods or other bite-sized treats that you can enjoy with a cold beer, cocktail, or glass of lemonade. Most of these recipes make good use of in-season July fruits and vegetables, like our Baked Brie with Jezebel Peaches, Muffin Pan Tomato Tarts, and Pimiento-Stuffed Summer Squash. Some can even be prepped in advance, like our Honey-Soy Appetizer Ribs and Easy Summer Appetizer Board. And, if you're looking for Fourth of July appetizers that can travel well, try our Pickled Tiny Tomatoes or Tex-Mex Deviled Eggs.

No matter which recipe you choose, these fun and festive dishes are designed to please a big crowd, with minimal effort.

1 of 50

Spicy Grilled Chicken Wings

Credit: Greg DuPree; Food Styling: Rishon Hanners; Prop Styling: Claire Spollen

Recipe: Spicy Grilled Chicken Wings

Classic chicken wings are a must on any menu, but this spicy grilled recipe was made for a 4th of July celebration. Trust us: Your guests will appreciate the extra kick! 

2 of 50

Creamy Crab Dip

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez

Recipe: Creamy Crab Dip 

Crab dip is a summertime favorite, as well as a welcome seafood to any BBQ menu. Pair it with crostini and celery for a light bite before the main meal. 

3 of 50

Beef Sliders With Bacon Jam

Credit: Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Rishon Hanners; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis

Recipe: Beef Sliders With Bacon Jam

Sure, burgers are the star of the show but that doesn't mean you can't switch things up and surprise guests with mini burgers as an appetizer instead. One bite into this bacon jam, and they'll be thanking you before dinner is even served. 

4 of 50

Salmagundi

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Food Styling: Ali Ramee; Prop Styling: Christine Keely

Recipe: Salmagundi

This antipasto meets salad is what summer dinner party dreams are made of. With a healthy spread of meats, eggs, fresh veggies, and skewered shrimp, guests can pick and choose what they want to snack on. 

5 of 50

Tomato, Peach, and Corn Salad

Credit: Photo: Greg DuPree; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Cat Steele

Recipe: Tomato, Peach, and Corn Salad

Nothing says summer like fresh peaches, tomatoes, and corn. Throw all three together for a salsa that is sweet, savory, and flavorful. 

6 of 50

Jalapeño Popper Dip

Credit: Photographer: Jennifer Causey Food Stylist: Melissa Gray Prop Stylist: Kay Clarke

Recipe: Jalapeño Popper Dip 

Kick off your menu with a spicy dip recipe that is rich, creamy, and delicious. Pair it with nacho chips or swap in pickled jalapeños for a fresh take minus (some of) the carbs. 

7 of 50

Pimiento Cheese-Stuffed Picked Okra

Credit: Hector Sanchez

Recipe: Pimiento Cheese-Stuffed Pickled Okra

You can't get a more Southern appetizer than one that involves both pimiento cheese and okra. And, sometimes, that's OK because this recipe is perfect, no substitutions, add-ons, or additional ingredients necessary.

8 of 50

Georgia-Style Boiled Peanuts

Credit: Alison Miksch

Recipe: Georgia-Style Boiled Peanuts

Boiled peanuts? Yes, please! We love this simple dish on a road trip, as an appetizer, and on the menu at any summer party. 

9 of 50

Asparagus Ribbon Crostini

Credit: Greg Dupree; Food Styling: Rishon Hanners; Prop Styling: Christina Daley

Recipe: Asparagus Ribbon Crostini

For a simple yet seemingly fancy snack, serve these crostinis. Your guests will be as impressed at the presentation as they are the flavor. 

10 of 50

Hot Brown Party Rolls

Credit: Victor Protasio; Food Stying: Rishon Hanners; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis

Recipe: Hot Brown Party Rolls

These pull-apart party rolls are easy to put together, meaning they travel well. Transport these next time you're a party guest to be the sure favorite. 

11 of 50

Grilled Cajun Shrimp Kabobs with Sausage

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Lydia Pursell; Food Styling: Chelsea Zimmer

Recipe: Grilled Cajun Shrimp Kabobs with Sausage

Pair Cajun spices, fresh seafood, and a fired-up grill and you have an app that was made for a group barbecue. Kabobs are great at a large party as they are filling but also easy to hold and snack on as you mingle. 

12 of 50

Fig Flatbread

Credit: Greg DuPree; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Cat Steele

Recipe: Fig Flatbread 

Everyone loves a flatbread, and we especially love this one that's covered with in-season figs, balsamic, goat cheese, and arugula. Yum! 

13 of 50

Creamy Avocado Dip

Credit: Johnny Autry; Prop and Food Styling: Charlotte L. Autry

Recipe: Creamy Avocado Dip

Forget your favorite guacamole recipe for the day and make up this smooth, tangier version. It pairs well with tortilla chips, freshly cut peppers, and celery stalks. 

14 of 50

Grilled Watermelon

Credit: Caitlin Bensel

Recipe: Grilled Watermelon

What's the 4th of July without watermelon? Fire up the grill for this recipe that's as delicious as a fresh, cold slice of the summertime classic. 

15 of 50

Shrimp, Okra, and Sausage Kebabs

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Mindi Shapiro Levine; Food Styling: Tina Stamos

Recipe: Shrimp, Okra, and Sausage Kebabs

Put a Southern spin on the traditional shrimp kebab with sausage and okra. That way, you get your veggies and protein in one. 

16 of 50

Queso-Filled Mini Peppers

Credit: Antonis Achilleos

Recipe: Queso-Filled Mini Peppers

We're sold on queso-filled anything, and these little peppers are no exception. They're also the perfect bite size for an easy party appetizer, no clean-up required.

17 of 50

Southwest Black Eyed Pea Dip

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Christina Lane; Food Styling: Tina Bell Stamos

Recipe: Southwest Black Eyed Pea Dip

This recipe takes the ingredients of Texas caviar (a forever favorite) and turns them into a gooey, cheesy dip. Need we say more?! 

18 of 50

Black Bean Corn Salsa

Credit: Antonis Achilleos

Recipe: Black Bean and Corn Salsa

With fresh corn, black beans, onions, and peppers, you can whip up this fresh salsa in just 20 minutes.

19 of 50

Classic Deviled Eggs

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Basic Deviled Eggs

No summer cookout is complete without this classic side. This season, try sprinkling paprika on top for added flavor. 

20 of 50

Mini Tomato Sandwiches With Bacon Mayonnaise

Credit: Victor Protasio

Recipe: Mini Tomato Sandwiches With Bacon Mayonnaise

Make sure to use the ripest tomatoes you can find for peak flavor.

21 of 50

Mini Potato Skins

Credit: Photo: Greg DuPree; Prop styling: Claire Spollen; Food styling: Chelsea Zimmer

Recipe: Mini Potato Skins

Use a piping bag or cut the corner on a zip-top bag to easily create a neat dollop of sour cream.

22 of 50

Bacon Bow Ties

Buttery crackers and salty bacon slices are a match made in snack heaven.

23 of 50

Baked BLT Dip

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Baked BLT Dip

A classic sandwich reimagined into a crowd-pleasing dip.

24 of 50

Alabama Fire Cracker Saltines

Credit: Kate Robertson

Recipe: Fire Crackers Recipe

This addictive appetizer doesn't even require you to turn on the oven, making it ideal for hot summer days.

25 of 50

Texas Caviar

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Texas Caviar

This dip is hearty, healthy, and will disappear quickly.

26 of 50

Cherry Tomato Caprese Salad

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez; Prop Styling: Lydia Pursell; Food Styling: Toni Brogan

Recipe: Cherry Tomato Caprese Salad

Toss tomatoes, basil, and fresh mozzarella cheese together in a simple vinaigrette for an easy in-season appetizer.

27 of 50

Petite Sweet Potato Biscuits with Pulled Pork and Slaw

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez

Recipe: Petite Sweet Potato Biscuits with Pulled Pork and Slaw

The perfect appetizer to get a backyard barbecue started.

28 of 50

Corn and Jalapeño Dip

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez

Recipe: Corn and Jalapeño Dip

Stir together your ingredients and let your slow cooker warm up this easy dip while you finish preparing for your holiday guests.

29 of 50

Cheese Dreams

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Cheese Dreams

Make these cheesy bites the day before and refrigerate until serving, or you can freeze up to 3 weeks.

30 of 50

Bacon Bites

Credit: Oxmoor House

Recipe: Bacon Bites

If you need an easy portable appetizer, you can't go wrong with bacon.

31 of 50

Bacon-Wrapped Potatoes

Credit: Photo: Iain Bagwell

Recipe: Bacon-Wrapped Potatoes

While delicious on their own, we recommend serving these hearty bites with Queso Blanco Dip.

32 of 50

Baked Brie with Jezebel Peaches

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez

Recipe: Baked Brie with Jezebel Peaches

July is the best time of year to make this decadent baked cheese appetizer, when Southern peaches are in their prime. If you can't find Brie packed in a wooden box, bake the cheese in a small pie plate or baking dish.

33 of 50

Dry-Rubbed Smoked Chicken Wings

Credit: Jennifer Causey

Recipe: Dry-Rubbed Smoked Chicken Wings

Bringing your smoker to the party? Try these incredible dry-rubbed chicken wings from our barbecue cookbook, South's Best Butts. Coated with a Memphis-style dry rub and cooked low and slow for tender results, these ribs are finger lickin' good—and your guests will agree.

34 of 50

Mini Shrimp Rolls

Credit: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Chelsea Zimmer

Recipe: Mini Shrimp Rolls

Get ready to show off a little bit—because everyone will devour these cute little sandwiches made with shrimp, celery, and pickled jalapenos. Every Fourth of July celebration deserves these fresh shrimp salad rolls.

35 of 50

Pickled Tiny Tomatoes

Credit: Photo: Iain Bagwell; Styling: Caroline M. Cunningham

Recipe: Pickled Tiny Tomatoes

These colorful little flavor bombs are delicious eaten on their own or alongside a platter of cured meats and cheeses. Use different types of grape or cherry tomatoes for the prettiest presentation.

36 of 50

Party Poppers

Credit: Photo: Hector Sanchez

Recipe: Party Poppers

This spicy bite-sized snack is always a recipe for success at any summer party. Stuffed with chicken-cream cheese filling and wrapped in some hickory-smoked bacon, these poppers are begging to make an appearance this Fourth of July.

37 of 50

Muffin Pan Tomato Tarts

Credit: Alison Miksch

Recipe: Muffin Pan Tomato Tarts

These tasty little bites made with puff pastry and colorful cherry tomatoes will be the hit of any summer party.

38 of 50

Easy Summer Appetizer Board

Credit: Hector Sanchez; Stylist: Buffy Hargett

Recipe: Easy Summer Appetizer Board

We gave this party favorite a distinctive Southern accent with pickled okra, country ham, and toasted pecans. Arrange the snacks on a large wooden board or serving platter, and let guests help themselves.

39 of 50

Deviled Potatoes

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez

Recipe: Deviled Potatoes

We combined two Fourth of July favorites—Deviled eggs and potato salad—into one crowd-pleasing recipe. Make them a day before your get-together, and chill until you head out. When you arrive, they'll be the right serving temperature.

40 of 50

Mini Muffulettas

Credit: Jennifer Davick

Recipe: Mini Muffulettas

These sandwiches might be small, but they pack a flavorful punch. Stuffed with layers of cheese, cold cut, and pickled vegetables, these are sure to please the crowd this summer. Test Kitchen Tip: You can prepare the muffulettas the day before, store in zip-top plastic freezer bags, and refrigerate overnight.

41 of 50

Melon, Mozzarella, and Prosciutto Skewers

Credit: Jennifer Davick

Recipe: Melon, Mozzarella, and Prosciutto Skewers

Juicy melon, salty prosciutto, and creamy mozzarella come together for a perfect skewer-sized snack. Take this summer salad on the road with this easy and portable recipe.

42 of 50

Shrimp Bowl Skewers

Credit: Photo: Jennifer Davick; Styling: Lydia Degaris Pursell

Recipe: Shrimp Bowl Skewers

Enjoy the fun and flavor of a shrimp boil in one hand-held bite. Everyone will love these hearty shrimp and sausage skewers.

43 of 50

Spinach-and-Vidalia Dip

Credit: Photo: Greg Dupree

Recipe: Spinach-and-Vidalia Dip

Give your classic spinach dip a delicious new twist. The secret to this crowd-pleasing dip is the flavorful addition of sweet Vidalia onions. Serve with fresh vegetables for a dippable, light appetizer.

44 of 50

Picnic Egg Salad

Credit: Greg DuPree; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Cat Steele

Recipe: Picnic Egg Salad

This summer salad offers a classic, no-fuss snack that you can serve as a spread with toasted baguette slices or as tea-sized sandwiches. Especially if you're in a pinch, this egg salad is a quick, delicious fix.

45 of 50

Tex-Mex Deviled Eggs

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez

Recipe: Tex-Mex Deviled Eggs

These deviled eggs are perfect for any Fourth of July party that doesn't mind a little heat. Add some Tex-Mex flair with cilantro, green onion, and serrano or jalapeño peppers.

46 of 50

Open-Faced Tomato Sandwiches with Creamy Cucumber Spread

Credit: Alison Miksch

Recipe: Open-Faced Tomato Sandwiches with Creamy Cucumber Spread

These open-faced sandwiches with a refreshing cucumber spread are a cool and creamy addition to your Fourth of July spread. Make use of your seasonal tomatoes, and serve open-faced as a filling, yet snackable party appetizer.

47 of 50

Honey-Soy Appetizer Ribs

Credit: Photo: Beth Dreiling Hontzas; Styling: Rose Nguyen

Recipe: Honey-Soy Appetizer Ribs

These pork spareribs are a great party starter because they can be eaten out of hand and served at room temperature. You can even prep them a day in advance, through step three. Cover and refrigerate overnight.

48 of 50

Pimiento-Stuffed Summer Squash

Credit: Hector Sanchez

Recipe: Pimiento-Stuffed Summer Squash

Not sure what to do with those cute little pattypan squash popping up at the farmers' market? Stuff them with a delicious goat cheese-pimiento spread and watch them disappear.

49 of 50

Herbed Tomato Tart

Credit: Becky Luigart Stayner

Recipe: Herbed Tomato Tart

This fresh tomato pie will look so pretty at your summer party.

50 of 50

Rosemary Salt-and-Vinegar Chips

Credit: Hector Sanchez

Recipe: Rosemary Salt-and-Vinegar Chips

Replace bagged chips with this homemade recipe and Roasted Shallot Dip.

