50 Festive 4th of July Appetizers and Snacks for a Flavorful, No-Fuss Party
The Fourth of July is a day for friends, family, fireworks, and of course, food. Whether you're serving burgers, hot dogs, barbecue, or creating a new holiday tradition with something completely different, these Fourth of July appetizers will work with whatever is on your menu.
Get everyone in the spirit with a delicious platter of finger foods or other bite-sized treats that you can enjoy with a cold beer, cocktail, or glass of lemonade. Most of these recipes make good use of in-season July fruits and vegetables, like our Baked Brie with Jezebel Peaches, Muffin Pan Tomato Tarts, and Pimiento-Stuffed Summer Squash. Some can even be prepped in advance, like our Honey-Soy Appetizer Ribs and Easy Summer Appetizer Board. And, if you're looking for Fourth of July appetizers that can travel well, try our Pickled Tiny Tomatoes or Tex-Mex Deviled Eggs.
No matter which recipe you choose, these fun and festive dishes are designed to please a big crowd, with minimal effort.
Spicy Grilled Chicken Wings
Classic chicken wings are a must on any menu, but this spicy grilled recipe was made for a 4th of July celebration. Trust us: Your guests will appreciate the extra kick!
Creamy Crab Dip
Crab dip is a summertime favorite, as well as a welcome seafood to any BBQ menu. Pair it with crostini and celery for a light bite before the main meal.
Beef Sliders With Bacon Jam
Sure, burgers are the star of the show but that doesn't mean you can't switch things up and surprise guests with mini burgers as an appetizer instead. One bite into this bacon jam, and they'll be thanking you before dinner is even served.
Salmagundi
This antipasto meets salad is what summer dinner party dreams are made of. With a healthy spread of meats, eggs, fresh veggies, and skewered shrimp, guests can pick and choose what they want to snack on.
Tomato, Peach, and Corn Salad
Nothing says summer like fresh peaches, tomatoes, and corn. Throw all three together for a salsa that is sweet, savory, and flavorful.
Jalapeño Popper Dip
Kick off your menu with a spicy dip recipe that is rich, creamy, and delicious. Pair it with nacho chips or swap in pickled jalapeños for a fresh take minus (some of) the carbs.
Pimiento Cheese-Stuffed Picked Okra
You can't get a more Southern appetizer than one that involves both pimiento cheese and okra. And, sometimes, that's OK because this recipe is perfect, no substitutions, add-ons, or additional ingredients necessary.
Georgia-Style Boiled Peanuts
Boiled peanuts? Yes, please! We love this simple dish on a road trip, as an appetizer, and on the menu at any summer party.
Asparagus Ribbon Crostini
For a simple yet seemingly fancy snack, serve these crostinis. Your guests will be as impressed at the presentation as they are the flavor.
Hot Brown Party Rolls
These pull-apart party rolls are easy to put together, meaning they travel well. Transport these next time you're a party guest to be the sure favorite.
Grilled Cajun Shrimp Kabobs with Sausage
Pair Cajun spices, fresh seafood, and a fired-up grill and you have an app that was made for a group barbecue. Kabobs are great at a large party as they are filling but also easy to hold and snack on as you mingle.
Fig Flatbread
Everyone loves a flatbread, and we especially love this one that's covered with in-season figs, balsamic, goat cheese, and arugula. Yum!
Creamy Avocado Dip
Forget your favorite guacamole recipe for the day and make up this smooth, tangier version. It pairs well with tortilla chips, freshly cut peppers, and celery stalks.
Grilled Watermelon
What's the 4th of July without watermelon? Fire up the grill for this recipe that's as delicious as a fresh, cold slice of the summertime classic.
Shrimp, Okra, and Sausage Kebabs
Put a Southern spin on the traditional shrimp kebab with sausage and okra. That way, you get your veggies and protein in one.
Queso-Filled Mini Peppers
We're sold on queso-filled anything, and these little peppers are no exception. They're also the perfect bite size for an easy party appetizer, no clean-up required.
Southwest Black Eyed Pea Dip
This recipe takes the ingredients of Texas caviar (a forever favorite) and turns them into a gooey, cheesy dip. Need we say more?!
Black Bean Corn Salsa
With fresh corn, black beans, onions, and peppers, you can whip up this fresh salsa in just 20 minutes.
Classic Deviled Eggs
No summer cookout is complete without this classic side. This season, try sprinkling paprika on top for added flavor.
Mini Tomato Sandwiches With Bacon Mayonnaise
Make sure to use the ripest tomatoes you can find for peak flavor.
Mini Potato Skins
Use a piping bag or cut the corner on a zip-top bag to easily create a neat dollop of sour cream.
Bacon Bow Ties
Buttery crackers and salty bacon slices are a match made in snack heaven.
Baked BLT Dip
A classic sandwich reimagined into a crowd-pleasing dip.
Alabama Fire Cracker Saltines
This addictive appetizer doesn't even require you to turn on the oven, making it ideal for hot summer days.
Texas Caviar
This dip is hearty, healthy, and will disappear quickly.
Cherry Tomato Caprese Salad
Toss tomatoes, basil, and fresh mozzarella cheese together in a simple vinaigrette for an easy in-season appetizer.
Petite Sweet Potato Biscuits with Pulled Pork and Slaw
The perfect appetizer to get a backyard barbecue started.
Corn and Jalapeño Dip
Stir together your ingredients and let your slow cooker warm up this easy dip while you finish preparing for your holiday guests.
Cheese Dreams
Make these cheesy bites the day before and refrigerate until serving, or you can freeze up to 3 weeks.
Bacon Bites
If you need an easy portable appetizer, you can't go wrong with bacon.
Bacon-Wrapped Potatoes
While delicious on their own, we recommend serving these hearty bites with Queso Blanco Dip.
Baked Brie with Jezebel Peaches
July is the best time of year to make this decadent baked cheese appetizer, when Southern peaches are in their prime. If you can't find Brie packed in a wooden box, bake the cheese in a small pie plate or baking dish.
Dry-Rubbed Smoked Chicken Wings
Bringing your smoker to the party? Try these incredible dry-rubbed chicken wings from our barbecue cookbook, South's Best Butts. Coated with a Memphis-style dry rub and cooked low and slow for tender results, these ribs are finger lickin' good—and your guests will agree.
Mini Shrimp Rolls
Get ready to show off a little bit—because everyone will devour these cute little sandwiches made with shrimp, celery, and pickled jalapenos. Every Fourth of July celebration deserves these fresh shrimp salad rolls.
Pickled Tiny Tomatoes
These colorful little flavor bombs are delicious eaten on their own or alongside a platter of cured meats and cheeses. Use different types of grape or cherry tomatoes for the prettiest presentation.
Party Poppers
This spicy bite-sized snack is always a recipe for success at any summer party. Stuffed with chicken-cream cheese filling and wrapped in some hickory-smoked bacon, these poppers are begging to make an appearance this Fourth of July.
Muffin Pan Tomato Tarts
These tasty little bites made with puff pastry and colorful cherry tomatoes will be the hit of any summer party.
Easy Summer Appetizer Board
We gave this party favorite a distinctive Southern accent with pickled okra, country ham, and toasted pecans. Arrange the snacks on a large wooden board or serving platter, and let guests help themselves.
Deviled Potatoes
We combined two Fourth of July favorites—Deviled eggs and potato salad—into one crowd-pleasing recipe. Make them a day before your get-together, and chill until you head out. When you arrive, they'll be the right serving temperature.
Mini Muffulettas
These sandwiches might be small, but they pack a flavorful punch. Stuffed with layers of cheese, cold cut, and pickled vegetables, these are sure to please the crowd this summer. Test Kitchen Tip: You can prepare the muffulettas the day before, store in zip-top plastic freezer bags, and refrigerate overnight.
Melon, Mozzarella, and Prosciutto Skewers
Juicy melon, salty prosciutto, and creamy mozzarella come together for a perfect skewer-sized snack. Take this summer salad on the road with this easy and portable recipe.
Shrimp Bowl Skewers
Enjoy the fun and flavor of a shrimp boil in one hand-held bite. Everyone will love these hearty shrimp and sausage skewers.
Spinach-and-Vidalia Dip
Give your classic spinach dip a delicious new twist. The secret to this crowd-pleasing dip is the flavorful addition of sweet Vidalia onions. Serve with fresh vegetables for a dippable, light appetizer.
Picnic Egg Salad
This summer salad offers a classic, no-fuss snack that you can serve as a spread with toasted baguette slices or as tea-sized sandwiches. Especially if you're in a pinch, this egg salad is a quick, delicious fix.
Tex-Mex Deviled Eggs
These deviled eggs are perfect for any Fourth of July party that doesn't mind a little heat. Add some Tex-Mex flair with cilantro, green onion, and serrano or jalapeño peppers.
Open-Faced Tomato Sandwiches with Creamy Cucumber Spread
These open-faced sandwiches with a refreshing cucumber spread are a cool and creamy addition to your Fourth of July spread. Make use of your seasonal tomatoes, and serve open-faced as a filling, yet snackable party appetizer.
Honey-Soy Appetizer Ribs
These pork spareribs are a great party starter because they can be eaten out of hand and served at room temperature. You can even prep them a day in advance, through step three. Cover and refrigerate overnight.
Pimiento-Stuffed Summer Squash
Not sure what to do with those cute little pattypan squash popping up at the farmers' market? Stuff them with a delicious goat cheese-pimiento spread and watch them disappear.
Herbed Tomato Tart
This fresh tomato pie will look so pretty at your summer party.
Rosemary Salt-and-Vinegar Chips
Replace bagged chips with this homemade recipe and Roasted Shallot Dip.