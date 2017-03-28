60 All-Time Favorite Fourth of July Snacks

By Hallie Milstein Updated June 09, 2022
Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez

An outdoor Fourth of July celebration calls for finger foods for all ages to enjoy. After all, no Independence Day party is complete without plenty of food and refreshing drinks. These easy, grab-and-go snacks will fly off the plate and fuel day-long celebrations until the final fireworks show caps off the night. Plus, there's no need to stop the festivities to enjoy these on-the-go foods that are perfect to munch on while mingling and celebrating with loved ones. For America's birthday, put a new twist on Southern favorites with smoky deviled eggs and dressed-up pimiento cheese. Throw in some healthier options too, like grilled okra fresh from the farmers' market and homemade hummus. And because it's a backyard barbecue kind of holiday, you'll want to whip up staples like dips, mini sliders, and baked beans. To round out the festive spread, you may also want to make an Independence Day-themed cake or other delicious dessert. Keep spirits high and stomachs full this Fourth of July with these reliable recipes.

1 of 60

Fire Crackers

Recipe: Fire Crackers

What's Fourth of July without firecrackers? The snack version of this tradition—a zesty, spruced up saltine—will light up any celebration.

2 of 60

Barbecue Deviled Eggs

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Barbecue Deviled Eggs

Try an updated take on this classic finger food by mixing smoky barbecue pork into the filling. A drop of liquid smoke will take this classic finger food favorite to the next level.

3 of 60

Mini Black Bean and Cheese Enchiladas

Credit: Stephen DeVries

Recipe: Mini Black Bean and Cheese Enchiladas

Create bite-size bursts of Tex-Mex flavor by baking tortillas in muffin pans. Fill them up with the toppings of your choice, and watch guests keep coming back for more.

4 of 60

Crispy Andouille Hush Puppies

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez

Recipe: Crispy Andouille Hush Puppies

Spicy Andouille sausage adds a dose of Cajun flavor to traditional hush puppies. Serve them warm for toasty, flavorful bites with a delicious and crowd-pleasing Louisiana edge.

5 of 60

Smoky Field Pea Hummus

Recipe: Smoky Field Pea Hummus

Use any legume to make this filling, protein-packed dip. We like it topped with crispy ham.

6 of 60

Party Poppers

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez

Recipe: Party Poppers

For an easy no-fuss snack, try these cream cheese-stuffed jalapeño poppers. Wrapped in hickory-smoked bacon, each popper is a two-bite explosion of savory and spicy flavor.

7 of 60

White Cheddar-Chive Pimiento Cheese

Credit: Hector Sanchez

Recipe: White Cheddar-Chive Pimiento Cheese

No Southern get-together is complete without homemade pimiento cheese. For extra texture, grate the sharp cheddar cheese by hand—half on the large holes of the box grater and half on the small holes.

8 of 60

Beef Sliders with Bacon Jam

Credit: Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Rishon Hanners; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis

Recipe: Beef Sliders with Bacon Jam

Serve these mini hamburgers with bacon jam. Did we mention they're spiked with mustard and balsamic vinegar for extra flavor?

9 of 60

Baked Zucchini Fries

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Baked Zucchini Fries

These crispy veggie fries are a great alternative to classic French fries. Instead of ketchup, dip them in pasta sauce. Our favorite is marinara.

10 of 60

Bacon-Pimiento Guacamole

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez

Recipe: Bacon-Pimiento Guacamole

Pimiento and bacon add a flavorful surprise to your fresh bowl of guacamole. Alongside ripe avocados, this dip is a fresh and smoky, Southern take on a classic party dip.

11 of 60

Georgia-Style Boiled Peanuts

Credit: Alison Miksch

Recipe: Georgia-Style Boiled Peanuts

This addictive snack is as easy as can be to make. Salty and tender, boiled peanuts taste best with a cold drink.

12 of 60

Ham-and-Cheese Sliders

Credit: Photography and Styling: Karen Rankin

Recipe: Ham-and-Cheese Sliders

Any dish that starts with Hawaiian rolls is sure to be a hit. Brushed with honey mustard and topped with ham, Gruyère cheese, and béchamel sauce, guests will love these buttery mini sandwiches.

13 of 60

Summer Fruit Skewers

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Summer Fruit Skewers

These fruit skewers draw inspiration from the colors of the holiday, and are absolutely refreshing. These red, white, and blue handhelds are both healthy and festive.

14 of 60

Mini Tomato Sandwiches With Bacon Mayonnaise

Credit: Victor Protasio

Recipe: Mini Tomato Sandwiches With Bacon Mayonnaise

Tomato sandwiches are a classic party favorite, and the bacon mayonnaise makes them even more delicious. A fun, appetizer take on a BLT, use red heirloom tomatoes to match America's flag.

15 of 60

Queso-Filled Mini Peppers

Credit: Antonis Achilleos

Recipe: Queso-Filled Mini Peppers

Ditch the tortilla chips and use mini peppers as a boat for queso at your barbecue. Add chopped fresh jalepeños to these zesty queso bites if you like it hot.

16 of 60

Cheeseburger Egg Rolls with Special Sauce

Recipe: Cheeseburger Egg Rolls with Special Sauce

No barbecue is complete without cheeseburgers. Consider switching your presentation up and incorporating them into these handheld egg rolls.

17 of 60

Mini Shrimp Rolls

Credit: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Chelsea Zimmer

Recipe: Mini Shrimp Rolls

These shrimp salad sliders pack a punch thanks to the jalapeños. Everyone will devour these miniature buttery rolls stuffed with homemade shrimp salad.

18 of 60

Mini Potato Skins

Credit: Photo: Greg DuPree; Prop styling: Claire Spollen; Food styling: Chelsea Zimmer

Recipe: Mini Potato Skins

Potato skins are always a hit, and these mini ones are perfect to snack on. For adults at the party, a mini potato skin in one hand and cold beer in the other make for the perfect combination.

19 of 60

Homemade Pretzels

Credit: Becky Luigart-Stayner

Recipe: Benne Seed Soft Pretzels

This homemade recipe will make you forget all about store-bought pretzels. Top with lots of seeds and serve them up with some mustard to add flavor.

20 of 60

Bacon Bow Tie Crackers

Credit: Photo: Hector Manuel Sanchez; Prop Styling: Lydia Pursell; Food Styling: Tami Hardeman

Recipe: Bacon Bow Tie Crackers

Salty slices of bacon pair with buttery crackers to make the ultimate bite with only two-ingredients. Double this recipe if you're hosting a crowd because these bite-size snacks go fast.

21 of 60

Muffin Pan Tomato Tarts

Credit: Alison Miksch

Recipe: Muffin Pan Tomato Tarts

Flaky puff pastries are filled with tomatoes, cheese, and fresh basil for an innovative take on a classic summer pie. You'll know they're ready when the pastry turns a toasty, golden brown.

22 of 60

Shrimp Boil Skewers

Credit: Jennifer Davick; Styling: Lydia Degaris Pursell

Recipe: Shrimp Boil Skewers

These skewers are all the flavors of a shrimp boil packed into one handheld appetizer. Or, skip the skewers and serve this zesty Creole recipe in small cups.

23 of 60

Mini Muffulettas

Credit: Jennifer Davick; Styling: Amy Burke

Recipe: Mini Muffulettas

Layers of cheese, cold cuts, and pickled vegetables shine in these sliders. Prepare these minis a day early and refrigerate them overnight in freezer bags for hassle-free party prep.

24 of 60

Petite Sweet Potato Biscuits with Pulled Pork and Slaw

Credit: Hector Sanchez; Styling: Buffy Hargett Miller

Recipe: Petite Sweet Potato Biscuits with Pulled Pork and Slaw

Pulled pork and slaw are summer favorites, and we love eating them atop these biscuits. Stock up on sweet potato biscuits to have on hand in your freezer, then thaw and top them before serving.

25 of 60

Inside-Out Hot Brown Bites

Credit: Hector Sanchez

Recipe: Inside-Out Hot Brown Bites

The signature Kentucky sandwich is reimagined. Filled with bacon, turkey, and cheese sauce, these snacks are compacted into a delicious, bite-size, crispy parmesan crust.

Crawfish Dip

Crawfish Dip

Credit: Greg DuPree

Recipe: Crawfish Dip

Take advantage of crawfish season and make this creamy dip. Serve the dip right from the slow cooker to keep it warm.

27 of 60

Cheese Snappy Wafers

Credit: Hector M. Sanchez

Recipe: Cheese Snappy Wafers

These crispy wafers will keep every guest at your barbecue happy. With Rice Krispies folded in, these snacks add a great crunch to any party spread.

28 of 60

Buffalo Chicken Sliders

Credit: Greg DuPree; Food Styling: Rishon Hanners Prop Styling: Christine Keely

Recipe: Buffalo Chicken Sliders

Start with Hawaiian rolls for these delicious, spicy sliders that are sure to be swiped up fast. Between the miniature buns, top the buffalo chicken with fresh lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickles for an extra snap of flavor.

29 of 60

Cheese Puffs with Ham Salad

Credit: Alison Miksch; Prop Styling: Buffy Hargett Miller; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Cheese Puffs with Ham Salad

Elevate your celebration sliders by serving them on cheese puffs instead of bread. This recipe pairs light and airy puffs with tasty, tangy ham salad.

30 of 60

Easy Buffalo Chicken Dip

Credit: Jennifer Causey; Food Stylist: Emily Nabors Hall; Prop Stylist: Claire Spollen

Recipe: Easy Buffalo Chicken Dip

Not as messy as chicken wings but packing the same flavorful punch, buffalo chicken dip is a sure-fire crowd-pleaser. Use rotisserie chickens alongside lots of cheese and hot sauce to save prep time.

31 of 60

Shrimp-Okra-and-Sausage Kebabs

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Mindi Shapiro Levine; Food Styling: Tina Stamos

Recipe: Shrimp-Okra-and-Sausage Kebabs

Ready in just minutes, these flavorful kabobs are packed with Cajun seasoning and fresh ingredients. When choosing your okra, opt for smaller pods to fit best on the skewers.

Texas Caviar

Texas Caviar

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Texas Caviar

This chopped-up mix of Southern flavors is a delicacy. Dig into this combination of beans, veggies, and herbs with some tortilla chips.

33 of 60

Southwest Black-Eyed Pea Dip

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Christina Lane; Food Styling: Tina Bell Stamos

Recipe: Southwest Black-Eyed Pea Dip

More of a hot dip-lover? This recipe is like Texas Caviar but warm and gooey with melted cheese. Grab a tortilla chip and scoop up a bite of this multi-layered dip that combines the flavors of the Southwest.

34 of 60

Stove-Top Bacon Popcorn

Credit: Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall; Prop Styling: Christine Keely

Recipe: Stove-Top Bacon Popcorn

Adding a savory twist to this movie-time classic greatly expands its snacking potential. Only a step past microwave popcorn in effort but a leap in flavor, guests will love this bacon-infused popcorn served in small cups or cones.

Collard Dip

Collard Dip

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Collard Dip

Not your momma's collard greens, this dip is a playful take on good ole' Southern collards. Combined with lots of cheese and using a baguette as a spoon, this dip promises to be a hit on your buffet table.

36 of 60

Cheddar Cheese Shortbread Crackers

Credit: Photo: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Heather Chadduck Hillegas; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Cheddar Cheese Shortbread Crackers

These crunchy crowd-pleasers are customizable. Crisp and cheesy, these crackers can be made the classic, no-frills (but still delicious) way, or in three flavor combinations: pimiento cheese; pecan and thyme; and bacon, bourbon, and benne seed.

Bacon Bites

Bacon Bites

Credit: Oxmoor House

Recipe: Bacon Bites 

A combination of crispy bacon, breadsticks, and brown sugar, this three-ingredient snack is simply delicious. Rolled up into tasty handhelds, your guests won't be able to get enough of these sweet and savory sticks.

38 of 60

Deviled Potatoes

Credit: Hector Sanchez Styling: Caroline M. Cunningham

Recipe: Deviled Potatoes

A perfect marriage of two Southern classics, this hybrid dish combines the appetizing flavors of deviled eggs and potato salad. To best impress your guests, prepare these snacks in advance then let them cool.

39 of 60

Smoky Snack Mix

Credit: Photo: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Mindi Shapiro Levine; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Smoky Snack Mix

A standout for kids and adults alike, this snack mix is salty and crunchy with a tasty hint of smokiness. Serve in a cup or cone for a delicious handheld that party-goers can munch on.

40 of 60

Mushroom-Stuffed Phyllo Cups

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Mushroom-Stuffed Phyllo Cups

A buttery bite of phyllo dough and mushrooms will light up guests' taste buds. To prepare, buy a premade mushroom blend at the store or hand pick your favorite varieties.

41 of 60

Mini Chicken Pot Pies

Credit: Jennifer Causey; Food Styling: Loren Wood; Prop Styling: Christine Keely

Recipe: Mini Chicken Pot Pies

This snack is packed with savory and nostalgic flavors in just two bites. With this yummy appetizer, chicken pot pie is super easy to both make and eat.

42 of 60

Blistered Cherry Tomatoes With Red Pepper-Feta Spread

Credit: Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Chelsea Zimmer; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis

Recipe: Blistered Cherry Tomatoes with Red Pepper-Feta Spread

Grab fresh tomatoes from your garden, the farmers' market, or the grocery store for this tasty snack alongside cheesy dip. Keep the tomatoes on the vine to elevate your presentation.

43 of 60

Crack Crackers

Credit: Alison Miksch; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Anna Hampton

Recipe: Crack Crackers

Truly addictive, you can't have just one of these delicious crackers. Grab some cheez-its from the store, add some spice, and watch as your guests keep coming back for more.

44 of 60

Baked Brie Bites

Credit: Laurey W. Glenn

Recipe: Baked Brie Bites

A bite-sized rendition of the ever-popular baked brie, this snack features gooey, warm cheese and flakey phyllo dough. Add flaky sea salt, pepper jelly, and a couple toasted pecans for a dash of Southern flare.

Afterburners

Afterburners

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Afterburners

Like jalepeño poppers but with a seafood surprise, this snack will fly off the table. Stuffed with shrimp, these peppers are bacon-wrapped and promise to please.

46 of 60

Mamau's Cheese Straws

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Mamau's Cheese Straws

Inspired by the Southern Living Editor in Chief's family recipe, these cheesy snacks are simple and delicious. Make sure to serve these in a family-size bowl.

47 of 60

Orange-Basil Yogurt Dip

Credit: Iain Bagwell

Recipe: Orange-Basil Yogurt Dip

A refreshing dip that's ideal for summer, this buffet-table addition will be the culinary star of any summertime party. To dip, we love grilled veggies—especially peppers and zucchini. 

48 of 60

Spicy Bisquick Sausage Balls

Credit: Photography: Caitlin Bensel Food Styling: Ali Ramee Prop Styling: Sarah Elizabeth Cleveland

Recipe: Spicy Bisquick Sausage Balls

Adding this recipe's not-so-secret ingredient, Bisquick, is a game changer for classic sausage balls. Make sure to freshly shave your cheese for the best results to snack on mid-festivities.

49 of 60

Spinach-and-Vidalia Dip

Credit: Greg Dupree Styling: Caroline M. Cunningham

Recipe: Spinach-and-Vidalia Dip

Dipped with chips or fresh veggies, spinach dip is a party staple. While artichoke is its usual bedmate, vidalia onions give this snack an unexpected and delicious flourish.

50 of 60

Cheese Dreams

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Cheese Dreams

Make these cheesy bites the night before your party then dream sweet dreams of them before baking the next morning. Complemented by ground red pepper, Worcestershire, and dry mustard, these easy-to-make snacks are a must-have for any barbecue spread.

51 of 60

Creamy Shrimp Dip with Crispy Wonton Chips

Recipe: Creamy Shrimp Dip with Crispy Wonton Chips

An elevated take on a party dip, this seafood spread is rich and tasty. We recommend crispy wontons as a vessel, but if you're short on time, tortilla strips work too.

52 of 60

Benedictine Spread

Credit: Photographer: Antonis Achilleos, Prop Stylist:Christine Keely Food Stylist: Chelsea Zimmer

Recipe: Benedictine Spread

Born in Kentucky, Benedictine Spread will be a hit at Fourth of July parties across the South. This recipe skips the traditional green food coloring in favor of chives for noticeably colorful freshness.

53 of 60

Meatball Sliders with Tomato Sauce

Credit: Hector Sanchez; Styling: Caroline M. Cunningham

Recipe: Meatball Sliders with Tomato Sauce

A two-in-one recipe, these savory meatball sliders are covered in homemade tomato sauce. Still perfect for grab-and-go party dining, make sure these saucy appetizers are accompanied by a napkin.

54 of 60

Buttermilk-Ricotta Cheese Dip

Credit: Hector Sanchez

Recipe: Buttermilk-Ricotta Cheese Dip

Impress party-goers with this snack starring homemade ricotta cheese. Your guests won't be able to look at store-bought ricotta the same.

55 of 60

Pimiento Cheese Sausage Balls

Credit: Anna Theoktisto/Getty Images

Recipe: Pimiento Cheese Sausage Balls

A hybrid of two Southern classics, this finger food showcases the beloved flavors of both sausage balls and pimiento cheese. Make a double batch—one to plate for Fourth of July, and one for breakfast July 5th.

56 of 60

Spicy Sweet Potato Crostini

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Spicy Sweet Potato Crostini

Slice up a sweet potato and pack on the spice for a handheld snack everyone will love. Topped with goat cheese, pecans, and honey, these appetizers are a burst of tart, sweet, and spicy flavors.

57 of 60

Shrimp on Seasoned Crackers with Pepper Jelly and Cream Cheese

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke

Recipe: Shrimp on Seasoned Crackers with Pepper Jelly and Cream Cheese

Not your average bite of cheese and cracker, this flavorful party snack has a few extra key ingredients. Start with simple saltines and dress them up with cream cheese, pepper jelly, and a pan-fried shrimp.

58 of 60

Chicks in a Blanket

Credit: Hector Sanchez; Styling: Buffy Hargett Miller

Recipe: Chicks in a Blanket

Pigs in a blanket are a classic party hors d'oeuvre, but these chicks in a blanket are even better. Swap out the freezer-aisle version for flavorful chicken sausage and fluffy crescent rolls that are still easy to prepare but extra tasty.

59 of 60

Deviled Egg Salad and Asparagus Tartines

Credit: Alison Miksch; Prop Styling: Buffy Hargett Miller; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Deviled Egg Salad and Asparagus Tartines

An elevated and open-face take on a tea sandwich, this appetizer will go quick at your Independence Day bash. For spicy food-lovers, add more hot sauce to make your egg salad extra devilish.

60 of 60

Spinach-and-Artichoke Bites

Credit: Photo: Hector Manuel Sanchez; Prop Styling: Karin Olsen; Food Styling: William Smith

Recipe: Spinach-and-Artichoke Bites

This appetizer option uses a fluffy pastry as a convenient and delicious vessel for a dip classic. Mix things up by swapping out this recipe's spinach for peppery arugula, perfect for summer.

By Hallie Milstein