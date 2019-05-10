13x9 Recipes for Celebrating the 4th of July
The 4th of July is one of summer's biggest holidays, and no Southern celebration is complete without at least one covered dish. No matter whether you're heading to the beach, lake, or even just the backyard, your 13x9 casserole dish makes transport a breeze. If you're looking for a side dish, choose from classic summer dishes like squash casserole or kid-friendly favorites like macaroni and cheese. It wouldn't be a cookout without baked beans, so try out our Rum Baked Beans in your 13x9. If you're on the hunt for something sweet, there are plenty of delicious options. For a truly patriotic 4th of July recipe, go with our Red, White, and Blue Cheesecake Bars or Red, White, and Blue Poke Cake, but you can never go wrong with old-school peach cobbler. Whatever direction you go with for your 4th of July food, your 13x9 is the best option for the job. These festive 4th of July food ideas use your trusty 13x9 for bake-and-take ease.
Recipe: Rum Baked Beans
Pull together this new twist on baked beans up to two days in advance.
Recipe: Baked BLT Dip
The beloved sandwich in dip form is the perfect way to enjoy the classic taste of a BLT at your 4th of July celebration.
Recipe: Cakey Strawberry Cobbler
Make the most of fresh strawberries with this cakey cobbler that starts with a layer of butter, followed by a layer of batter that's topped with strawberries. The batter will rise to create a golden-brown crust while the center remains soft and tender.
Recipe: Herbed Breadcrumb-Topped Macaroni and Cheese
No Southern celebration is complete without at least one casserole dish that's filled with mac-and-cheese making an appearance.
Recipe: Red, White, and Blue Poke Cake
We don't know what we love most about this festive dessert—the luscious white cake, the fact that it has not one, but two delicious fruit fillings, or the dreamy mascarpone frosting on top.
Recipe: Okra and Rice Casserole
This colorful casserole takes summer classic okra and tomatoes to a whole new level with fresh corn, rice, and a dash of Cajun seasoning.
Recipe: Broccoli Cheese Casserole
Sneak some veggies onto the cookout menu with this cheesy casserole. A toasted-cracker topping will give it a golden brown finish.
Recipe: Hashbrown Casserole
Showing up to the cookout with a hashbrown casserole in hand will ensure you're invited back next year.
Recipe: Easy Peach Cobbler
You may be surprised to learn that you need just six ingredients and 10 minutes of hands-on time to pull together this easy peach cobbler recipe. Make sure to pair with vanilla ice cream when serving.
Recipe: Cheeseburger Casserole
Satisfy your burger craving without having to fire up the grill with this comforting casserole.
Recipe: Mac and Cheese with Ham
Kids and adults will be fans of this creamy baked mac and cheese recipe.
Recipe: Twice Baked Potato Casserole
This casserole offers the ability to serve loaded baked potatoes in casserole form so it's easy to transport. It can also be prepared a day prior to baking.
Recipe: Plum-Berry Cornmeal Sheet Cake
Fresh summer fruit shines in this easy dessert that's as portable as it is delicious.
Recipe: Zucchini, Squash, and Corn Casserole
Three summer farmers' market favorites meet in this crowd-pleasing casserole recipe.
Recipe: Red, White, and Blue Cheesecake Bars
These fruity bars are the easiest way to serve cheesecake to a crowd.
Recipe: Hot Potato Salad
Swap out the expected potato salad dish and bring this warm, cheesy version instead—it will be a hit.
Recipe: Death by Chocolate
This indulgent delight is the perfect potluck dessert because it's easy to bake and take.
Recipe: Zucchini Rice Gratin
If you've got fresh zucchini in the garden, this gratin will become your go-to recipe. It's a lightened-up take on squash casserole.
Recipe: Strawberries-and-Cream Sheet Cake
Lining your 13- x 9-inch pan with parchment paper will allow you to easily transfer the cake to a sheet pan when you're ready to ice it.
Recipe: Baked Ziti with Summer Vegetables
This comforting baked pasta is filled with fresh squash, zucchini, and tomatoes—and plenty of melty cheese.
Recipe: Savory Corn Pudding
Put that fresh summer corn to good use with this easy corn pudding recipe that can be made up to two days ahead.
Recipe: Potatoes Patio
No one will turn down a cheesy, creamy potato side dish.
Recipe: Blueberry Cornbread Casserole
Summer-fy your cornbread with the addition of sweet fresh blueberries with this easy, one-step recipe from Dr. BBQ.
Recipe: Loaded Cauliflower Casserole
Cauliflower resembles mashed potatoes in this flavor-packed casserole.
Recipe: Hot Chicken Salad
You've probably never thought about baking your chicken salad, but let us tell you—it's delicious. This vintage dish will be requested time and time again after you make it once.
Recipe: Banana Pudding Poke Cake
It can be difficult to serve even portions of classic banana pudding to everyone in a crowd, so this luscious cake makes it easy for you.
Recipe: Cherry Dump Cake
This last-minute dessert recipe only takes four ingredients and a few minutes of hands-on time.
Recipe: Old-School Squash Casserole Recipe
Squash casserole is a staple dish found at meat-and-three diners and at church covered-dish suppers.
Recipe: Cherry Pie Bars
This is the easiest and most delicious way to make cherry pie portable for the 4th of July.
Recipe: Pecan-Peach Cobbler
The true sign of a summer gathering in the South is a fresh fruit cobbler on the dessert table.
Recipe: Pineapple Casserole
This classic savory and sweet casserole is as easy as stirring together the ingredients, adding the topping, and baking for 30 minutes.
Recipe: Raspberry-Almond Crumble Bars
These gooey, crumbly bars are the perfect treat to share. Plus, red raspberries add a patriotic touch.
Recipe: Savory Tomato Cobbler
This savory take on cobbler uses stone-ground cornmeal to create a biscuit-like crust for fresh summer tomatoes.
Recipe: Sweet Tea-and-Lemonade Cake
Two of summer's most refreshing drinks—sweet tea and lemonade—come together to create a sweet treat that is sure to please your holiday crowd.
Recipe: Two-Cheese Squash Casserole
Because in our opinion, two types of cheese is always better than one.