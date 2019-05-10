13x9 Recipes for Celebrating the 4th of July

The 4th of July is one of summer's biggest holidays, and no Southern celebration is complete without at least one covered dish. No matter whether you're heading to the beach, lake, or even just the backyard, your 13x9 casserole dish makes transport a breeze. If you're looking for a side dish, choose from classic summer dishes like squash casserole or kid-friendly favorites like macaroni and cheese. It wouldn't be a cookout without baked beans, so try out our Rum Baked Beans in your 13x9. If you're on the hunt for something sweet, there are plenty of delicious options. For a truly patriotic 4th of July recipe, go with our Red, White, and Blue Cheesecake Bars or Red, White, and Blue Poke Cake, but you can never go wrong with old-school peach cobbler. Whatever direction you go with for your 4th of July food, your 13x9 is the best option for the job. These festive 4th of July food ideas use your trusty 13x9 for bake-and-take ease.