56 Festive Fourth of July Desserts for a Star-Spangled Spread
Nothing says three cheers to the red, white, and blue like an assortment of berry-topped sweets and frozen treats. This year, deck out your dessert table with 4th of July-themed cakes and summertime pies that'll make your barbecue America's best party, hands down. Our selection of patriotic, party-ready dessert recipes is out to prove there's no such thing as too many red, white, and blue berry desserts and no one's too old for a popsicle. Kick things off with something that will cool the crowd off post-parade, like our Strawberry Milkshake or Red, White, and Blue Popsicles. For sweet nibbles during the day, kids will love our patriotic Red, White, and Blue Donut Wands while adults might enjoy our Bourbon Ice Cream Float. After dinner, pull out all the stops with a flag-inspired classic, like our Flag Cake or Cherry Flag Pie with homemade ice cream on top. No matter which 4th of July dessert recipes you decide to whip up, you're sure to spoil your guests in the most patriotic way possible.
Cherry Flag Pie
If you're going to make pie for the 4th of July, it has to be this Cherry Flag Pie. Your stars and stripes don't have to be perfect. It only looks better with imperfections.
Firecracker Cake
This Bundt cake promises to light up the party long before the fireworks even begin.
Cornmeal Cookie Berry Shortcakes
These shortcakes are filled with cream cheese whipped cream and macerated berries that are perfect for the season. Use a star-shaped cookie cutter and save the extra stars to serve with the shortcakes.
Red, White, and Blueberry-Filled Cupcakes
Cupcakes are perfect for a backyard party celebration. These have a delicious blueberry filling. Get even more festive with gold tinsel or star-shaped cupcake toppers.
Fourth of July Confetti Roulade
Throw some festive red, white, and blue sprinkles into the batter of this tasty roulade for a patriotic dessert. Don't forget to top it with extra sprinkles!
Red, White, and Blue Cheesecake Bars
You can make these party-ready cheesecake bars up to two days before your July 4th celebration.
Red, White, and Blue Popsicles
It's not a true July 4th celebration without a red, white, and blue popsicle, and this homemade version tastes better than anything you can buy in a store.
Red Velvet Ice-Cream Cake
What's the perfect cake for a summer party? An ice cream cake. This red velvet cake has a center layer with ice cream that will keep things cool as you celebrate the 4th of July. We used a naked frosting technique and topped it with a pile of berries to keep it simple, but feel free to take things up a notch to impress your guests.
Flag Cake
Turn a basic sheet cake into a festive desert with a few strawberries and blueberries.
Berry Cobbler
Here's your excuse to pull the slow cooker out mid-summer.
Fresh Strawberry Milkshake
Nothing quenches the thirst from a long 4th of July parade quite like a homemade strawberry shake.
Red, White, and Blue Poke Cake
Fresh summer berries and homemade frosting transform this summery cake into a festive favorite.
Black-and-Blue Buttermilk Tart
Not every Fourth of July dessert has to be dripping with berries...but then again, why not. This creamy tart is the perfect excuse for more berries.
Patriotic Fruit Gummies
Kids and adults alike will gush over these star-spangled gummies.
Strawberry-Lemonade Cake
There can never be too many strawberry treats on an Independence Day dessert table, and this layer cake is proof.
Strawberry Gelato with Almond Shortbread and Elderflower Crème
This no-bake strawberry gelato will add a refreshing red to your patriotic-colored spread.
Strawberry-Pretzel Icebox Pie
This cool classic pairs well with red, white, and blue streamers.
Blueberry-Thyme Pie
Fresh thyme and lemon juice ensure every bite of this classic blueberry pie is bursting with fruity flavor.
Strawberry-Blueberry Cupcakes
Say goodbye to store-bought and hello to your new 4th of July cupcake staple.
Red, White, and Blue Sangria Pops
These boozy Red, White, and Blue Sangria Pops will make store-bought popsicles a thing of the past.
Red, White, and Blue Donut Wands
Salute the good old U.S.A in a way only colorful sprinkled donuts can.
Cookies and Cream Ice Cream
Serve alongside a bright red and blue berry topping bar for a festive touch.
Mini Firecracker Cakes Image
Guests will love the creativity behind these patriotic cakes with a little popping surprise inside.
Strawberry and Cream Cake
These cute square cakes make strawberry flavor the star of the show.
Strawberry Lemonade Pie
Bright, sweet, and relentlessly refreshing, this cool pie will dazzle a crowd.
Fresh Strawberry Cupcakes
Fresh ingredients and fluffy cream cheese frosting combine for the perfect something sweet to nibble on before fireworks.
Katie Jacobs' Strawberry Shortcake
Light, fruity, and all things delicious, this strawberry shortcake is something to celebrate, holiday or not.
Watermelon Chiffon Pie
Berries aren't the only July 4th-approved fruits. Here's the perfect recipe to add a bit of seed-free but ever-so-sweet watermelon to your party menu.
Ice Cream Sandwich Cake
Any excuse is a good excuse to slice up this stacked ice cream sandwich cake, but a 4th of July barbecue might be the best reason yet.
No-Bake Peanut Butter-Fudge Ice-Cream Pie
Ice cream surrounded by a crispy pie crust and sundae-worthy toppings is just more fun.
Bourbon Ice Cream Float
This adult-only dessert is a well-deserved delight after a day manning the grill.
Peach Cobbler
Summer holidays call for a classic fruit dessert. Go with this one.
Putt's Butter Pecan Sundae
There's nothing like a serving a rich family recipe on a holiday full of family fun.
Watermelon-Lime Pops with Chile Dipping Salt
Turn one of summer's brightest fruits into a zingy watermelon pop.
Star Spangled Blackberry Pie
Leave guests seeing stars with this centerpiece-worthy blackberry pie.
Root Beer Float Ice Pops
The old-fashioned soda fountain favorite gets a contemporary twist as a popsicle. Cold, creamy, and icy, they're sure to compete for popularity with even your most well-loved Fourth of July dessert.
Creamy Peach Icebox Cake
Ice cream, rich pound cake, and juicy peaches are just what you need for a show-stopping (but simple) dessert.
Blackberry Floats
A vibrant (but simple) blackberry syrup creates a dazzling, fizzy result that will keep everyone refreshed as you wait for the fireworks show.
Strawberry Crunch Ice Cream Cake
This cake comes together with just five ingredients, and the end result is a light summer dessert you'll want to bring to every party.
Watermelon Ice Cream
Summer's unofficial fruit gets the ice cream treatment, and the final product will tickle you pink.
Fresh Peach Ice Cream
The secret to our vintage frozen custard? Evaporated and sweetened condensed milk, both which lend a divine richness. Throw in the season's ripest peaches and you've got one mighty summer treat.
No-Bake Strawberry Pie
The sweltering summer heat of the South is discouragement for many from turning on their ovens. Take this no-bake pie to the Fourth of July party instead.
Blueberry Ripple No-Churn Ice Cream
Swirls of blueberry, crunchy graham cracker crust, and a dash of preserves yields a creamy, refreshing dessert that'll be welcomed on a hot summer day.
Raspberry-Peach Parfait Pops
Make the best of summer's fruitful bounty with parfait pops. Juicy raspberries and peaches colorfully embellish the Greek yogurt and honey base.
Peach and Blueberry Cobbler
Blueberries and peaches are one of the ultimate summertime combinations. Serve warm at your Fourth of July barbecue with generous scoops of ice cream.
Buttermilk-Peach Popsicles
These vibrantly orange popsicles are sure to turn heads at the Fourth of July party. Be sure to taste the peaches before adding your honey—you may not need it.
Blueberry-Lavender Hand Pies
This grab-and-go dessert will easily feed a crowd. It's packed with summer flavors all wrapped up in a crisp, flakey pastry.
Strawberry Shortcake Sheet Cake
Stir, scoop, and you've basically got this shortcake. The strawberries in the biscuit base and the topping give you a double helping of juicy fruit, and sanding sugar gives the biscuits an extra crunch.
Blueberry-Lemon Cake
This summery layer cake is its own version of patriotic with striking frosting, bright lemon cake, and blueberry garnish.
Strawberry-Lemonade Cupcakes
We turn a beloved summer drink into a pretty cupcake that'll garner compliments from kids and adults.
Strawberry-Rosé Snack Cake
Take one of summer's most bountiful fruits, a chilled bottle of rosé, and you've got this summer snack cake.
Blueberry Snowballs
Shaved ice is a beloved way to beat the heat in New Orleans. Also called "snoballs," flavored ice gets mounded into Styrofoam cups to be enjoyed on a summer day. Ours features fresh blueberries and a bright squeeze of lemon juice.
Fourth of July Cupcakes
Red velvet cupcakes, silky cream cheese frosting, and plump blueberries round out the colorful trio.
No-Churn Key Lime Pie Ice Cream
The best thing about this ice cream is that you don't need fancy equipment to make it. Just a loaf pan will do, and the results are tasty.
Dreamsicle Cupcakes with Lighthouse Ice Cream Cones
Give your Fourth of July or summer get-together a nautical spin with these Dreamsicle Cupcakes. With a little royal icing, personalizing the lighthouses is easy and fun.
Blueberry Galette
Jammy and overflowing with fresh blueberries, this pie couldn't be easier. Simply fold the pie dough around the filling and bake. If the filling seems like too much, don't worry. The berries will cook down.