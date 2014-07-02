56 Festive Fourth of July Desserts for a Star-Spangled Spread

Nothing says three cheers to the red, white, and blue like an assortment of berry-topped sweets and frozen treats. This year, deck out your dessert table with 4th of July-themed cakes and summertime pies that'll make your barbecue America's best party, hands down. Our selection of patriotic, party-ready dessert recipes is out to prove there's no such thing as too many red, white, and blue berry desserts and no one's too old for a popsicle. Kick things off with something that will cool the crowd off post-parade, like our Strawberry Milkshake or Red, White, and Blue Popsicles. For sweet nibbles during the day, kids will love our patriotic Red, White, and Blue Donut Wands while adults might enjoy our Bourbon Ice Cream Float. After dinner, pull out all the stops with a flag-inspired classic, like our Flag Cake or Cherry Flag Pie with homemade ice cream on top. No matter which 4th of July dessert recipes you decide to whip up, you're sure to spoil your guests in the most patriotic way possible.