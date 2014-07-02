56 Festive Fourth of July Desserts for a Star-Spangled Spread

By Southern Living Editors Updated February 23, 2022
Credit: Greg DuPree; Prop Styling: Heather Chadduck Hillegas; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Nothing says three cheers to the red, white, and blue like an assortment of berry-topped sweets and frozen treats. This year, deck out your dessert table with 4th of July-themed cakes and summertime pies that'll make your barbecue America's best party, hands down. Our selection of patriotic, party-ready dessert recipes is out to prove there's no such thing as too many red, white, and blue berry desserts and no one's too old for a popsicle. Kick things off with something that will cool the crowd off post-parade, like our Strawberry Milkshake or Red, White, and Blue Popsicles. For sweet nibbles during the day, kids will love our patriotic Red, White, and Blue Donut Wands while adults might enjoy our Bourbon Ice Cream Float. After dinner, pull out all the stops with a flag-inspired classic, like our Flag Cake or Cherry Flag Pie with homemade ice cream on top. No matter which 4th of July dessert recipes you decide to whip up, you're sure to spoil your guests in the most patriotic way possible.

1 of 56

Cherry Flag Pie

Credit: Photo: Greg DuPree; Prop Styling: Heather Chadduck Hillegas; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Cherry Flag Pie

If you're going to make pie for the 4th of July, it has to be this Cherry Flag Pie. Your stars and stripes don't have to be perfect. It only looks better with imperfections.

2 of 56

Firecracker Cake

Credit: Micah A. Leal

Recipe: Firecracker Cake

This Bundt cake promises to light up the party long before the fireworks even begin.

3 of 56

Cornmeal Cookie Berry Shortcakes

Credit: Greg DuPree; Prop Styling: Heather Chadduck Hillegas; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Cornmeal Cookie Berry Shortcakes

These shortcakes are filled with cream cheese whipped cream and macerated berries that are perfect for the season. Use a star-shaped cookie cutter and save the extra stars to serve with the shortcakes.

4 of 56

Red, White, and Blueberry-Filled Cupcakes

Credit: Greg DuPree; Prop Styling: Heather Chadduck Hillegas; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Red, White, and Blueberry-Filled Cupcakes

Cupcakes are perfect for a backyard party celebration. These have a delicious blueberry filling. Get even more festive with gold tinsel or star-shaped cupcake toppers.

5 of 56

Fourth of July Confetti Roulade

Credit: Greg DuPree; Prop Styling: Heather Chadduck Hillegas; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Fourth of July Confetti Roulade

Throw some festive red, white, and blue sprinkles into the batter of this tasty roulade for a patriotic dessert. Don't forget to top it with extra sprinkles!

6 of 56

Red, White, and Blue Cheesecake Bars

Credit: Linda Pugliese; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Red, White, and Blue Cheesecake Bars

You can make these party-ready cheesecake bars up to two days before your July 4th celebration.

7 of 56

Red, White, and Blue Popsicles

Credit: Jennifer Causey

Recipe: Red, White, and Blue Popsicles

It's not a true July 4th celebration without a red, white, and blue popsicle, and this homemade version tastes better than anything you can buy in a store.

8 of 56

Red Velvet Ice-Cream Cake

Credit: Greg DuPree; Prop Styling: Heather Chadduck Hillegas; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Red Velvet Ice-Cream Cake

What's the perfect cake for a summer party? An ice cream cake. This red velvet cake has a center layer with ice cream that will keep things cool as you celebrate the 4th of July. We used a naked frosting technique and topped it with a pile of berries to keep it simple, but feel free to take things up a notch to impress your guests.

9 of 56

Flag Cake

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Flag Cake

Turn a basic sheet cake into a festive desert with a few strawberries and blueberries.

10 of 56

Berry Cobbler

Recipe: Berry Cobbler

Here's your excuse to pull the slow cooker out mid-summer.

11 of 56

Fresh Strawberry Milkshake

Credit: Antonis Achilleos

Recipe: Fresh Strawberry Milkshake

Nothing quenches the thirst from a long 4th of July parade quite like a homemade strawberry shake.

12 of 56

Red, White, and Blue Poke Cake

Credit: Jennifer Causey

Recipe: Red, White, and Blue Poke Cake

Fresh summer berries and homemade frosting transform this summery cake into a festive favorite.

13 of 56

Black-and-Blue Buttermilk Tart

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Black-and-Blue Buttermilk Tart

Not every Fourth of July dessert has to be dripping with berries...but then again, why not. This creamy tart is the perfect excuse for more berries.

14 of 56

Patriotic Fruit Gummies

Recipe: Patriotic Fruit Gummies

Kids and adults alike will gush over these star-spangled gummies.

15 of 56

Strawberry-Lemonade Cake

Credit: Jen Causey

Recipe: Strawberry-Lemonade Cake

There can never be too many strawberry treats on an Independence Day dessert table, and this layer cake is proof.

16 of 56

Strawberry Gelato with Almond Shortbread and Elderflower Crème

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Kathleen Varner; Food Styling: Mary Claire Britton

Recipe: Strawberry Gelato with Almond Shortbread and Elderflower Crème

This no-bake strawberry gelato will add a refreshing red to your patriotic-colored spread.

17 of 56

Strawberry-Pretzel Icebox Pie

Credit: Jennifer Davick

Recipe: Strawberry-Pretzel Icebox Pie

This cool classic pairs well with red, white, and blue streamers.

18 of 56

Blueberry-Thyme Pie

Credit: Jennifer Causey; Prop Styling: Lindsey Lower; Food Styling: Mary-Claire Britton

Recipe: Blueberry-Thyme Pie

Fresh thyme and lemon juice ensure every bite of this classic blueberry pie is bursting with fruity flavor.

19 of 56

Strawberry-Blueberry Cupcakes

Credit: Iain Bagwell; Prop Styling: Mindi Shapiro Levine; Food Styling: Hadas Smirnoff

Recipe: Strawberry-Blueberry Cupcakes

Say goodbye to store-bought and hello to your new 4th of July cupcake staple.

20 of 56

Red, White, and Blue Sangria Pops

Recipe: Red, White, and Blue Sangria Pops

These boozy Red, White, and Blue Sangria Pops will make store-bought popsicles a thing of the past.

21 of 56

Red, White, and Blue Donut Wands

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Red, White, and Blue Donut Wands

Salute the good old U.S.A in a way only colorful sprinkled donuts can.

22 of 56

Cookies and Cream Ice Cream

Credit: Caitlin Bensel

Recipe: Cookies and Cream Ice Cream

Serve alongside a bright red and blue berry topping bar for a festive touch.

23 of 56

Mini Firecracker Cakes Image

Recipe: Mini Firecracker Cakes

Guests will love the creativity behind these patriotic cakes with a little popping surprise inside.

24 of 56

Strawberry and Cream Cake

Credit: Micah Leal

Recipe: Strawberry and Cream Cake

These cute square cakes make strawberry flavor the star of the show.

25 of 56

Strawberry Lemonade Pie

Credit: Micah A. Leal

Recipe: Strawberry Lemonade Pie

Bright, sweet, and relentlessly refreshing, this cool pie will dazzle a crowd.

26 of 56

Fresh Strawberry Cupcakes

Credit: Micah Leal

Recipe: Fresh Strawberry Cupcakes

Fresh ingredients and fluffy cream cheese frosting combine for the perfect something sweet to nibble on before fireworks.

27 of 56

Katie Jacobs' Strawberry Shortcake

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Katie Jacobs' Strawberry Shortcake

Light, fruity, and all things delicious, this strawberry shortcake is something to celebrate, holiday or not.

28 of 56

Watermelon Chiffon Pie

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Watermelon Chiffon Pie

Berries aren't the only July 4th-approved fruits. Here's the perfect recipe to add a bit of seed-free but ever-so-sweet watermelon to your party menu.

29 of 56

Ice Cream Sandwich Cake

Credit: Caitlin Bensel

Recipe: Ice Cream Sandwich Cake

Any excuse is a good excuse to slice up this stacked ice cream sandwich cake, but a 4th of July barbecue might be the best reason yet.

30 of 56

No-Bake Peanut Butter-Fudge Ice-Cream Pie

Credit: Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Tina Bell Stamos; Prop Styling: Christine Keely

Recipe: No-Bake Peanut Butter-Fudge Ice-Cream Pie

Ice cream surrounded by a crispy pie crust and sundae-worthy toppings is just more fun.

31 of 56

Bourbon Ice Cream Float

Credit: Caitlin Bensel

Recipe: Bourbon Ice Cream Float

This adult-only dessert is a well-deserved delight after a day manning the grill.

32 of 56

Peach Cobbler

Credit: Jennifer Davick; Food Styling: Vanessa Rocchio; Prop Styling: Missie Crawford

Recipe: Peach Cobbler

Summer holidays call for a classic fruit dessert. Go with this one.

33 of 56

Putt's Butter Pecan Sundae

Credit: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Mary Clayton Carl; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Putt's Butter Pecan Sundae

There's nothing like a serving a rich family recipe on a holiday full of family fun.

34 of 56

Watermelon-Lime Pops with Chile Dipping Salt

Credit: Greg DuPree; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Cat Steele

Recipe: Watermelon-Lime Pops with Chile Dipping Salt

Turn one of summer's brightest fruits into a zingy watermelon pop.

35 of 56

Star Spangled Blackberry Pie

Credit: Evin Photography

Recipe: Star Spangled Blackberry Pie

Leave guests seeing stars with this centerpiece-worthy blackberry pie.

36 of 56

Root Beer Float Ice Pops

Credit: Photography and Prop Styling: Jennifer Causey; Food Stylist: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Root Beer Float Ice Pops

The old-fashioned soda fountain favorite gets a contemporary twist as a popsicle. Cold, creamy, and icy, they're sure to compete for popularity with even your most well-loved Fourth of July dessert.

37 of 56

Creamy Peach Icebox Cake

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling; Kathleen Varner; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Creamy Peach Icebox Cake

Ice cream, rich pound cake, and juicy peaches are just what you need for a show-stopping (but simple) dessert.

38 of 56

Blackberry Floats

Credit: Greg Dupree; Food Styling: Rishon Hanners; Prop Styling: Kathleen Varner

Recipe: Blackberry Floats

A vibrant (but simple) blackberry syrup creates a dazzling, fizzy result that will keep everyone refreshed as you wait for the fireworks show.

39 of 56

Strawberry Crunch Ice Cream Cake

Credit: Joy Howard

Recipe: Strawberry Crunch Ice Cream Cake

This cake comes together with just five ingredients, and the end result is a light summer dessert you'll want to bring to every party.

40 of 56

Watermelon Ice Cream

Credit: Caitlin Bensel; Food Styling: Rishon Hanners

Recipe: Watermelon Ice Cream

Summer's unofficial fruit gets the ice cream treatment, and the final product will tickle you pink.

41 of 56

Fresh Peach Ice Cream

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Fresh Peach Ice Cream

The secret to our vintage frozen custard? Evaporated and sweetened condensed milk, both which lend a divine richness. Throw in the season's ripest peaches and you've got one mighty summer treat.

42 of 56

No-Bake Strawberry Pie

Credit: Joy Howard

Recipe: No-Bake Strawberry Pie

The sweltering summer heat of the South is discouragement for many from turning on their ovens. Take this no-bake pie to the Fourth of July party instead.

43 of 56

Blueberry Ripple No-Churn Ice Cream

Credit: Joy Howard

Recipe: Blueberry Ripple No-Churn Ice Cream

Swirls of blueberry, crunchy graham cracker crust, and a dash of preserves yields a creamy, refreshing dessert that'll be welcomed on a hot summer day.

44 of 56

Raspberry-Peach Parfait Pops

Credit: Greg DuPree; Food Styling: Rishon Hanners; Prop Styling: Kathleen Varner

Recipe: Raspberry-Peach Parfait Pops

Make the best of summer's fruitful bounty with parfait pops. Juicy raspberries and peaches colorfully embellish the Greek yogurt and honey base.

45 of 56

Peach and Blueberry Cobbler

Credit: Micah A. Leal

Recipe: Peach and Blueberry Cobbler

Blueberries and peaches are one of the ultimate summertime combinations. Serve warm at your Fourth of July barbecue with generous scoops of ice cream.

46 of 56

Buttermilk-Peach Popsicles

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Ginny Branch; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Buttermilk-Peach Popsicles

These vibrantly orange popsicles are sure to turn heads at the Fourth of July party. Be sure to taste the peaches before adding your honey—you may not need it.

47 of 56

Blueberry-Lavender Hand Pies

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis

Recipe: Blueberry-Lavender Hand Pies

This grab-and-go dessert will easily feed a crowd. It's packed with summer flavors all wrapped up in a crisp, flakey pastry.

48 of 56

Strawberry Shortcake Sheet Cake

Credit: Johnny Autry; Food and Prop Styling: Charlotte L. Autry

Recipe: Strawberry Shortcake Sheet Cake

Stir, scoop, and you've basically got this shortcake. The strawberries in the biscuit base and the topping give you a double helping of juicy fruit, and sanding sugar gives the biscuits an extra crunch.

49 of 56

Blueberry-Lemon Cake

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis

Recipe: Blueberry-Lemon Cake

This summery layer cake is its own version of patriotic with striking frosting, bright lemon cake, and blueberry garnish.

50 of 56

Strawberry-Lemonade Cupcakes

Credit: Photographer: Jennifer Causey Food Stylist: Melissa Gray Prop Stylist: Heather Chadduck Hillegas

Recipe: Strawberry-Lemonade Cupcakes

We turn a beloved summer drink into a pretty cupcake that'll garner compliments from kids and adults.

51 of 56

Strawberry-Rosé Snack Cake

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke

Recipe: Strawberry-Rosé Snack Cake

Take one of summer's most bountiful fruits, a chilled bottle of rosé, and you've got this summer snack cake.

52 of 56

Blueberry Snowballs

Credit: Johnny Autry; Prop and Food Styling: Charlotte L. Autry

Recipe: Blueberry Snowballs

Shaved ice is a beloved way to beat the heat in New Orleans. Also called "snoballs," flavored ice gets mounded into Styrofoam cups to be enjoyed on a summer day. Ours features fresh blueberries and a bright squeeze of lemon juice.

53 of 56

Fourth of July Cupcakes

Credit: Micah A. Leal

Recipe: Fourth of July Cupcakes

Red velvet cupcakes, silky cream cheese frosting, and plump blueberries round out the colorful trio.

54 of 56

No-Churn Key Lime Pie Ice Cream

Credit: Greg DuPree; Food Styling: Chelsea Zimmer; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis

Recipe: No-Churn Key Lime Pie Ice Cream

The best thing about this ice cream is that you don't need fancy equipment to make it. Just a loaf pan will do, and the results are tasty.

55 of 56

Dreamsicle Cupcakes with Lighthouse Ice Cream Cones

Credit: Emily Mingledorff, Pie Crust & Pixie Dust

Recipe: Dreamsicle Cupcakes with Lighthouse Ice Cream Cones

Give your Fourth of July or summer get-together a nautical spin with these Dreamsicle Cupcakes. With a little royal icing, personalizing the lighthouses is easy and fun.

56 of 56

Blueberry Galette

Credit: Photographer Victor Protasio, Food Stylist Ali Ramee, Prop Stylist Heather Chadduck

Recipe: Blueberry Galette

Jammy and overflowing with fresh blueberries, this pie couldn't be easier. Simply fold the pie dough around the filling and bake. If the filling seems like too much, don't worry. The berries will cook down.

