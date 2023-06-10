Hoda Kotb Maintains Steadfast Optimism That She Will Find Love Again

Today co-anchor Hoda Kotb has a lot of wonderful things in her life—two great daughters, her health, a loving mother, a long-running job on national television, and she is an inspiration to folks around the world. However, since she and her former fiancé, Joel Schiffman, parted ways at the end of 2021, she has been hoping to find a new love.

"My sister said to me once, 'Are you afraid of being by yourself?' And I know this is so weird, but I said to her, 'I am not going to be by myself,'" Kotb said on Today back in November, according to People. "Like, I actually know it, as sure as I'm sitting next to you at this desk."

Now, Kotb believes that she could be meeting someone new and that it will happen soon. “I know with certainty — and it’s the strangest feeling to know that,” she told People.

“Like, I can sometimes feel him, but I don’t see what he looks like, but I feel like it will happen," she told the magazine. "So if someone is like, ‘Maybe you’ll meet someone by Christmas….’ Maybe! I’m not on the hunt, but I have a weird, like, tingly Spidey-sense about it.”

Kotb told her Today co-host Jenna Bush Hager that she was open to dating after Hager suggested wanting to set her up. Perhaps now the universe is on board with the plan!