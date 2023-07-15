Hoda Kotb Joins Shaina Twain In Song On Stage

By
Brandee Gruener
Brandee Gruener
Brandee Gruener
Brandee Gruener is a digital editor and writer with 20 years of experience. Her articles on gardening, homes, food, and health have appeared in Hunker, American Gardener, and other national and regional publications.
Southern Living's editorial guidelines
Published on July 15, 2023
Hoda Kotb and Shania Twain
Photo:

NBC / Contributor/Getty Images

Today co-host Hoda Kotb joined Shania Twain onstage at Madison Square Garden in New York, where the two stars had a few surprises for each other.

During the sold-out show on July 11, Kotb presented Twain with a double diamond platinum record for her 1997 album Come On Over. Twain responded by letting Kotb and the crowd in on a little secret — the upcoming reissue of the album on August 25.

"I'm very excited about it," Twain told her cheering fans. "It's really amazing how music can go this full cycle and live through generations. And that's of course all because of you."

Twain then invited Kotb to sing a few lines of the album's hit song, "You're Still the One." "Hoda, after all these years of knowing you, we're finally going to sing together," Twain told her stunned friend.

After their duet, Kotb told NBC backstage that this was a moment she'd long dreamed of. "I'm touched and I'm moved and it's a moment I'll never forget as long as I live."

Before the concert, the old friends caught up in an interview for Today. Twain urged Kotb to try on her wardrobe — skimpy performance trunks and all — and then did her best to put the show host at ease and shepherd her on stage.

"I felt loved and cared for and I think she's amazing and I get why generations keep coming back," Kotb said.

Twain said the romantic ballad "You're Still the One" remains near and dear to her heart after all these years. It's probably also "still the one" she is most remembered for, reaching No. 1 on Billboard‘s Hot Country Songs chart in 1998 and becoming the No. 2 song in the nation. In her 30-year career, Twain earned the title of best-selling female country artist of all time.

Twain released her most recent album, Queen of Me, in February. She is on tour through November.

Listen To Hoda Kotb's Episode of Biscuits & Jam

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Olivia Newton John Dolly Parton
Olivia Newton-John’s Final Recording Was A Duet With Dolly Parton
Hoda Kotb in New Orleans
Hoda Kotb Shares Her Secret New Orleans
Still life shot of two deck chairs under an umbrella on the beach
The 30 Best Songs About The Beach
Valerie Baxter
College Students Wait In Line To Hug Beloved Campus Security Guard At Graduation
Kenny Rogers and Dolly Parton
Dolly Parton Reflects On Friendship With Kenny Rogers: “I Miss Him So Much”
Corrina Grant Gill and Amy Grant
Amy Grant And Vince Gill’s 22-Year-Old Daughter Is Making Her Own Way With New Music
Sissy Spacek in Coal Miner's Daughter
Facts About ‘Coal Miner’s Daughter’ Only True Fans Would Know
Wynonna Judd
Wynonna Judd Talks Mourning Mom Naomi Through Music, Being "Somewhere Between Hell And Hallelujah"
Lauren Alaina and Trisha Yearwood
Trisha Yearwood Stuns Lauren Alaina with Onstage Invitation to Join Grand Ole Opry
Masculine Southern Living Room in White with Christmas tree in the corner and garland hung on the mantel.
Holiday Trivia: 30 Questions And Answers For Your Next Party Game
Dolly Parton Kelly Clarkson
Dolly Parton And Kelly Clarkson’s Joyful “9 to 5” Duet Is A Must-Watch
Steel Magnolias Cast at Premiere
17 Facts About 'Steel Magnolias' Even Die-Hard Fans Don't Know
57th Academy Of Country Music Awards - Show
Kelly Clarkson Nails "I Will Always Love You" Tribute to Dolly Parton at ACM Awards
Lisa Marie Presley Gravesite
Lisa Marie Presley Remembered In Public Memorial Service At Graceland
Jean Shepard
11 Female Country Icons Every Southerner Should Know
Hoda Kotb White Jumpsuit
Hoda Kotb Shares Sweet Video of Haley Joy Rocking Out During Virtual Music Class