Hoda Kotb Joins Shaina Twain In Song On Stage

Today co-host Hoda Kotb joined Shania Twain onstage at Madison Square Garden in New York, where the two stars had a few surprises for each other.

During the sold-out show on July 11, Kotb presented Twain with a double diamond platinum record for her 1997 album Come On Over. Twain responded by letting Kotb and the crowd in on a little secret — the upcoming reissue of the album on August 25.

"I'm very excited about it," Twain told her cheering fans. "It's really amazing how music can go this full cycle and live through generations. And that's of course all because of you."

Twain then invited Kotb to sing a few lines of the album's hit song, "You're Still the One." "Hoda, after all these years of knowing you, we're finally going to sing together," Twain told her stunned friend.

After their duet, Kotb told NBC backstage that this was a moment she'd long dreamed of. "I'm touched and I'm moved and it's a moment I'll never forget as long as I live."

Before the concert, the old friends caught up in an interview for Today. Twain urged Kotb to try on her wardrobe — skimpy performance trunks and all — and then did her best to put the show host at ease and shepherd her on stage.



"I felt loved and cared for and I think she's amazing and I get why generations keep coming back," Kotb said.

Twain said the romantic ballad "You're Still the One" remains near and dear to her heart after all these years. It's probably also "still the one" she is most remembered for, reaching No. 1 on Billboard‘s Hot Country Songs chart in 1998 and becoming the No. 2 song in the nation. In her 30-year career, Twain earned the title of best-selling female country artist of all time.

Twain released her most recent album, Queen of Me, in February. She is on tour through November.

