Hoda Kotb, Savannah Guthrie, And Jenna Bush Hager Reflect On The Lessons They Learned From Their Mothers

As Mother’s Day approaches, many of us are thinking about finding the right gift and the perfect words to express our feelings for dear old mom. In addition to brunch celebrations, though, Mother’s Day is also a time to reflect on what we’ve learned from the women in our lives. To that end, Today hosts Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb shared memories of their moms, as did Jenna Bush Hager, who famously grew up in the White House with her father George W Bush and mother, First Lady Laura Bush.

For Hager watching her famous parents become grandparents to her kids has been a real joy. “It’s so fun to watch my mom and dad with my little ones,” said Hager in a video shared by Today. “She sort of just allows all the fun and beauty of being a grandparent, which is that there really aren't that many rules, that the kids can just be themselves.”

Hager has previously noted that her mother is the family’s serene guiding force: "She has a grace about her. She's unflappable, so even in the midst of trying times, she's been the rock, the steady force that has kept our family calm in moments that were unspeakably turbulent."

Keeping calm and holding faith are also what Guthrie loves about her mom. She recounted a time when her mother believed in her and her dreams, even when she wasn’t so sure she would be able to achieve them. “When I was in my 30s, I really wished to be married and be a mom, and things just did not happen that fast for me,” Guthrie shared. “And my mom’s confidence that one day I would be a mom even as the years ticked by and ticked by and ticked by meant so much to me. She said, ‘Of course you’ll be a mom, Savannah. You are going to be a mom and you’re going to be a wonderful mom.’ For her to have that confidence and faith was so meaningful to me. It got me through really hard times.”

For Kotb, one of her favorite moments came from knowing that she had her mother’s love and support during a dark time. “I had been through an illness, and the idea of getting to a point of having my own children was not even imaginable to me,” said Kotb. “I was about to go into surgery for breast cancer. I remember the doctor looked at my mom, who was terrified, and she said, ‘Ms. Kotb, I'm going to take care of your little girl and bring her home.’ I remember when I placed Haley in my mom's arms, and I thought to myself, who would have ever thought that could happen? So to think from that moment there in the hospital to this moment watching my mom hold my children, it's like, God is good.”



Perhaps before brunch on Mother’s Day, take a page from the Today show hosts and think of a few good memories from your own mother and share them with your friends or family.