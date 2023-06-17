Hoda Kotb Looks Back On How Kathie Lee Gifford Took A Chance On Her

“She chose me and I am forever grateful.”

By
Melissa Locker
Melissa Locker
Melissa Locker

Melissa Locker writes about food, drinks, culture, gardening, and the joys of Waffle House

Southern Living's editorial guidelines
Published on June 17, 2023
Hoda Kotb and Kathie Lee Gifford 2018
Photo:

NBC / Contributor/Getty Images

Before it was Hoda and Jenna, it was Hoda and Kathie Lee who beamed into viewers' homes every weekday morning during TODAY’s fourth hour. Looking back on those days, what most comes to mind is the vision of Hoda and Kathie Lee sitting next to each other, usually laughing uproariously, during the morning show’s final hour. Turns out that’s exactly as Kathie Lee Gifford wanted it. 

Hoda Kotb stopped by the “Just B with Bethenny Frankel” podcast and shared a sweet memory of Gifford. According to TODAY.com, when Gifford first joined the show, she knew exactly who she wanted as her co-host. She worked behind-the-scenes to make sure that Kotb was right by her side. 

“Kathie Lee said … ‘If it’s not Hoda, I’m not going to do it,’” Kotb said on the podcast. Apparently Kotb made a huge impression on Gifford after they spent just “one hosting day” together. Gifford’s adamant decision was prescient. She and Kotb went on to make a lasting impression as co-hosts on TODAY’s fourth hour, a job they held for 11 years. 

While Gifford has now retired, Kotb is very aware of the incredible gift that Gifford gave her all those years ago.  “She chose me and I am forever grateful,” Kotb told Frankel on the podcast. Guessing many of Kotb’s fans are forever grateful, too!

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Hoda Kotb in New Orleans
100 Of Hoda’s Favorite Quotes
Hoda Kotb
Hoda Kotb Returns To 'Today' After Daughter Hope’s "Scary" ICU Stay
Hoda Kotb in New Orleans
Hoda Kotb Shares Her Secret New Orleans
Jenna Bush Hager George W Bush
Jenna Bush Hager Says Dad George Texts Her A Bible Verse Every Morning
The Pines Downtown
Sing Where Dolly Parton Had Her First Paid Gig
Nashville, TN
32 Things To Do In Nashville, Tennessee
Morning stretch
150 Good Morning Quotes To Start Your Day Right
Hoda Kotb Today
The Sweet Morning Ritual Hoda Kotb Has With Her Daughters
Rex Linn and Reba McEntire
Here’s How A Family-Owned Texas Institution Played A Part In Reba McEntire and Rex Linn’s Love Story
Arnaudâs Restaurant Jazz Brunch
The 40 Best Restaurants In New Orleans For Every Price Point
Haig Point Lighthouse
Preserving Paradise On Daufuskie Island
Jenna Bush Hager and Hoda Kotb Today Show
Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager Will Film TODAY in Front of a Live Audience Starting February 6th
Lily Tomlin, Dolly Parton, and Jane Fonda, 69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards - Show
Lily Tomlin on Dolly Parton Potentially Joining the Seventh Season of 'Grace and Frankie'
The Laurel Mercantile Co. team, from left: Ben & Erin Napier, Josh & Emily Nowell, Jim & Mallorie Rasberry
The Incredible Comeback Of Laurel, Mississippi
Hoda Kotb (L) and Joel Schiffman 2018 TIME 100 Gala
Hoda Kotb Scheduled a Long Overdue Date Night with Fiancé Joel Schiffman for the Most Important Reason
Hand Holding Support
138 Sympathy And Condolence Messages For Friends Or Family