Hoda Kotb Looks Back On How Kathie Lee Gifford Took A Chance On Her

Before it was Hoda and Jenna, it was Hoda and Kathie Lee who beamed into viewers' homes every weekday morning during TODAY’s fourth hour. Looking back on those days, what most comes to mind is the vision of Hoda and Kathie Lee sitting next to each other, usually laughing uproariously, during the morning show’s final hour. Turns out that’s exactly as Kathie Lee Gifford wanted it.

Hoda Kotb stopped by the “Just B with Bethenny Frankel” podcast and shared a sweet memory of Gifford. According to TODAY.com, when Gifford first joined the show, she knew exactly who she wanted as her co-host. She worked behind-the-scenes to make sure that Kotb was right by her side.

“Kathie Lee said … ‘If it’s not Hoda, I’m not going to do it,’” Kotb said on the podcast. Apparently Kotb made a huge impression on Gifford after they spent just “one hosting day” together. Gifford’s adamant decision was prescient. She and Kotb went on to make a lasting impression as co-hosts on TODAY’s fourth hour, a job they held for 11 years.

While Gifford has now retired, Kotb is very aware of the incredible gift that Gifford gave her all those years ago. “She chose me and I am forever grateful,” Kotb told Frankel on the podcast. Guessing many of Kotb’s fans are forever grateful, too!