Hoda Kotb Recalls Meeting Country Star Whose Music Helped Her Through Cancer Battle

“And I just wanted to weep for an hour, because it was this woman whose music held me and protected me, and sort of saved me…”

By
Meghan Overdeep
Meghan Overdeep, Senior Staff Writer
Meghan Overdeep
Meghan Overdeep has more than a decade of writing and editing experience for top publications. Her expertise extends from weddings and animals to every pop culture moment in between. She has been scouring the Internet for the buzziest Southern news since joining the team in 2017.
Southern Living's editorial guidelines
Published on April 25, 2023
Hoda Kotb
Photo:

NBC/Getty Images

Hoda Kotb has interviewed countless celebrities over the course of her three-decade career, but musicians will always have a certain pull over the music-loving Today host. 

In the newest episode of Southern Living’s Biscuits & Jam podcast, Kotb candidly discusses everything from her childhood in West Virginia to her daughter’s recent hospitalization, as well as the emotional behind-the–scenes moment she shared with a country music legend who helped her through one of the most difficult times in her life.

“Just recently, Jo Dee Messina, who is a country singer whom I love, sang some songs that helped get me through breast cancer when I was sick many years ago,” Kotb told editor-in-chief Sid Evans. “There's one song called ‘That's My Life’—it's a beautiful song—and I played it over and over when I was going through stuff.” 

“So, I go down the stairs of Studio 1A a day ago. I walk downstairs, and who is standing there but Jo Dee Messina? She was on one of the other hours!” our April cover star recalled. “And I looked at her, and we locked eyes, and she goes, ‘Oh my god.’” 

"And I just wanted to weep for an hour, because it was this woman whose music held me and protected me, and sort of saved me, and there she is, standing there…” she continued. “And she looked at me, and it was a moment.” 

Kotb went on to say how fortunate she feels to be able to have these kinds of special interactions with musicians who mean so much to her personally like Walker Hayes, who sent her flowers “just because he's a nice guy.” 

“I can't believe that this music gets to be in my life, and I actually get to meet the people who sing it,” Kotb concluded. “So, I feel really, really, really blessed.”

Download and listen to this episode of Biscuits & Jam with Hoda Kotb on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, or everywhere podcasts are available.

