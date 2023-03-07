Hoda Kotb's Favorite Places To Eat In New Orleans

If you visit New Orleans, prepare to leave with more than a few souvenirs, like a big ole smile and an expanded waistline. We have an expression down here, “Laissez les bon temps rouler”— let the good times roll—and that’s what we do from one restaurant to another. When Hoda Kotb, the broadcast journalist and co-anchor of NBC’s Today show, comes to town she has a few favorite spots that she loves to visit. Here are a few of those must-stop destinations to enjoy around The Big Easy.

Mr. B's Bistro

In the heart of the French Quarter, nestled among Royal Street antique shops and art galleries is a culinary masterpiece: Mr. B’s Bistro. Run by Cindy Brennan of the famed restaurant family, you’ll enjoy an upscale casual atmosphere and down-home Creole/Cajun cooking. If Hoda’s in town, she’s likely doing a deep dive into their Barbecued Shrimp or Gumbo Ya Ya.

201 Royal Street; mrbsbistro.com

Croissant D’Or Patisserie

Located in the Lower Quarter is famed bakery Croissant D’Or Patisserie. It boasts an old world European feel with marble table tops and white tiled ceilings. The pastry chefs make everything from scratch, including Hoda’s favorite almond croissants. Originally built in 1907, the tiled “ladies entrance” is still visible on the sidewalk.

617 Ursulines Avenue; croissantdorpatisserie.com

Drago’s Restaurant

If it’s seafood you seek on your next trip, Drago’s Restaurant offers an explosion of flavor in every bite. It’s the home of the original Charbroiled Oysters (Hoda’s favorite), as well as Alligator Tacos. Hoda has been savoring their food and the owners’ friendship since the 90’s. The Cvitanovich family greets every patron at the door and is the first to respond to a hurricane, feeding victims and first responders on-site.

2 Poydras Street; dragosrestaurant.com

Cochon

Another place Hoda loves for its eclectic and often-changing menu is Cochon (French for “pig”). The Warehouse District chefs work with locally sourced pork, fresh produce, and seafood to create unforgettable Cajun dishes. Hoda's absolute favorite order is the cochon with jalapeño cheddar grits.

930 Tchoupitoulas; cochonrestaurant.com

Verti Marte

If you happen to find yourself on-the-go or craving a late-night snack, don't overlook Verti Marte. This convenient corner grocery/deli is open 24/7 and sells everything from packs of gum to cartons of milk to bottles of soda. It also serves up Creole-inspired favorites like the po-boys, muffulettas, and twice baked baked potatoes that Hoda enjoyed back in the day. Her po'boy order was the fried shrimp dressed with extra mayo, lettuce, tomato, and a little bit of hot sauce.

1201 Royal Street; vertimarte.net

