How Hoda Kotb's Daughters Help Her Stay In The Christmas Spirit

"You've got to believe in miracles"

December 5, 2022
Hoda Kotb in Front of Christmas Tree
Photo:

NBC / Contributor/Getty Images

"Christmas is for children,” author Lenora Mattingly Weber once said. “But it is for grownups too. Even if it is a headache, a chore, and nightmare, it is a period of necessary defrosting of chill and hide-bound hearts." Going to guess that Hoda Kotb agrees with that sentiment.

In a new streaming special, Holidays in My House, the Today show host shared the sheer joy she feels that comes from spending Christmas with her two young daughters, Haley Joy and Hope Catherine. Specifically, “Christmas Eve is when my heart pounds,” she says in the video. 

"I don’t think there’s anything better, sorry, than when your kids are looking out the window looking for Santa. ‘Was that him? Was that a shooting star? Was that Santa? I saw a red dot, is that Rudolph?' All those cool magical things — they remind you of just the wonder of being a kid."

"You've got to believe in miracles ," she added. "I think this holiday season reminds us of that."

This holiday season, she hopes others take note. "This is a time for everyone to hit pause,” she says in the video. “Everyone to gather, everyone to be together and everyone just to sort of, you know, just marvel at how lucky we are to have these incredible people in our lives."

As her daughters, now 3 and 5, get older and start to understand the season and all its joys, Kotb is finding even more to love about the holidays. Her favorite gifts? The handmade ones from her girls, of course. “I’ve got so many of their notes and cards that I’ve collected over the holidays that I don’t have room for them.” She added that it’s no longer about the material presents, that as a mom she “gets it.” And that “the best things are the things your kids have made with their own two hands and handed to you. It’s like they are giving you their heart on a piece of paper.”

Watch the full video here, and see how Savannah Guthrie, Al Roker, and more spend their holidays.

We can’t wait to see what Kotb shares of the girls over the holiday season.

