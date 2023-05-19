Hoda Kotb Shares Update On Daughter Hope’s Health, Stating She Has “A Longer Road” Ahead

"But she's doing great."

By Staff Author
Updated on May 20, 2023

Hoda Kotb’s daughter Hope is doing better after a health scare and the Today host is counting her blessings. 

In February, Kotb’s daughter became ill and then suffered complications that landed her in the intensive care unit. Her mother took several weeks off work to care for the little girl. “My youngest, Hope, was in the ICU for a few days and in the hospital for a little more than a week,” Kotb said on the March 6 episode of Today. “I’m so grateful she's home. She is back home. I was waiting for that day to come. And we are watching her closely. I’m just so happy.”

While Kotb is understandably keeping her daughter’s diagnosis private, she is opening up about her recovery. “Hope's doing much, much better," Kotb told Southern Living’s sister publication, People, adding that she’s "over the moon" to have her little one home.

Hoda Kotb on Today Set Looking to Side

NBC / Contributor/Getty Images

The path to recovery isn’t completely smooth, though. “I think it's going to be a longer road, but she is doing great,” Kotb said. As Hope faces that “longer road”, she has a great support system, including her six-year old sister, Haley. "[Hope] is a happy child which is the most important thing to me," Kotb told People. "She has a really supportive big sister.

Health challenges can be tough for a family, but Kotb is rolling with it as best she can. “We have figured out a kind of a rhythm and life throws all kinds of curve balls at you,” Kotb explained. “And it’s sort of like what do you do with it, and it's funny because no matter what you go through if you look over to the left or over to the right, someone else is going through something much more difficult.”

The family is doing everything they can to ensure Hope has everything she needs, including plenty of joy. "We say count our blessings," Kotb added. "Let's move forward, let's have a real fun summer, and let's just keep it rolling."

