Hoda Kotb Announces New Children’s Book Inspired By Daughter Hope

Published on August 2, 2023
Hoda Kotb announced her newest children’s book, Hope Is A Rainbow, inspired by her youngest daughter, Hope, this morning on Today.

“It was based on my daughter who, of course, I dreamt of her and hoped for her and her name just fell in,” Kotb explained in a statement. “It just reminds me, and she reminds me, that hope is around every corner no matter what you go through, no matter what hardship you endure.”

Today Hoda Children's Book

NBC / TODAY

Hope Is A Rainbow, due March 2024, demonstrates the importance of optimism and having a positive outlook on life. Illustrated by Chloe Dominique, the book depicts Kotb’s daughters—Haley, 6, with her signature glasses, and Hope, 4, wearing purple butterfly wings—in a variety of ordinary settings as they search for symbols of hope.

“My daughter Hope is so inspiring to me,” Kotb told Today.com. “She’s a little child, but with a real kind of old spirit, an old soul. There’s something about her in how she sees magic in everything.”

The veteran broadcaster went on to give a rare glimpse into Hope’s personality, and how she’s been drawn to rainbows since she was a baby. 

“A rainbow to me represents something that you can’t quite touch, but it’s magical and amazing,” Kotb explained. “So when I thought about how I carry Hope in my heart, I realized, ‘She IS a rainbow.’ She’s this beautiful, magical, incredible child. It just got me thinking about all the things where kids find magic and hope, and this book is full of that.”

Kotb first became a mother when she and her ex-fiance, Joel Shiffman, adopted daughter Haley in 2017. Hope was adopted two years later. Haley inspired Kotb’s first two children’s books, I've Loved You Since Forever and You Are My Happy

Though she wrote the book more than a year ago, the Oklahoma native said that Hope’s “scary” February ICU stay taught her more about hope than she could have expected.

“She has taught me that you’re stronger than you think you are. She has that ability to be optimistic and hopeful no matter what kind of challenges lay before you,” Kotb told Today.com. “She’s taught me that resilience comes in all kinds of packages and that kids are incredibly strong. She’s also taught me to find wonder in the smallest things.”

