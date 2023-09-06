Hillshire Farm Is Recalling Over 15,800 Pounds of Smoked Sausages

The affected sausages may contain bone fragments.

Abigail Wilt has produced articles and videos about Southern culture, food, travel, and experiences for nearly a decade.
Southern Living's editorial guidelines
Published on September 6, 2023
Hillshire Farm Recall
Photo:

Hillshire Farm

Did your Labor Day grill lineup include a pack of Hillshire Farm ready-to-eat smoked sausages? We love the versatility of smoked sausage in a wide variety of breakfast and dinner recipes—like this crowd-pleasing Skillet-Baked Ziti with Andouille, Tomatoes, and Peppers—but another recall announcement has us checking the fridge and tossing leftovers.

Hillshire Brands, based in St. Joseph, Missouri, just announced a large recall of blended meat and poultry smoked sausage products because they may contain bone fragments.

In partnership with the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (USDA FSIS), Hillshire is recalling 15,876 pounds of the affected products which all were produced on June 14, 2023 and have a use-by date of November 11, 2023. So far, there has been one report of an oral injury from the contamination of “extraneous materials,” the USDA reports.

Watch out for this specific product:

  • 14-oz. cryovac package containing one rope of “Hillshire Farm Smoked Sausage made with pork, turkey, beef” EST. 756A 20 19:00:00 through 21:59:59 and EST. 756A 21 19:00:00 through 21:59:59"

Items labeled “EST. 756A” were shipped to Southern stores in Maryland, North Carolina, and Virginia along with four other states. Hillshire Brands and the USDA urge customers to check their fridges and freezers for the recalled smoked sausages and return to the point of purchase or toss in the trash to avoid any bone fragment-induced injuries.

With this announcement, we think it’s time to turn back toward our Alabama roots and sub in the superior Conecuh Sausage to this week’s recipe plans. Not only is the 75-year-old classic Conecuh Sausage beloved by Southern chefs—it also yields a mean Andouille Sausage and Smoked Chicken Gumbo.

