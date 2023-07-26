The Plug-In Flying Insect Trap Shoppers Call A ‘Saving Grace’ During Buggy Summers Is Only $13 at Amazon

Summertime means more sun and longer days, but it’s all fun and games until you realize beach season is also bug season, too. Rising temperatures can actually cause insects to reproduce (ew!), which usually means more mosquito bites, more gnats hovering over the garbage, and more pesky fruit flies buzzing around. Not exactly fun or glamorous, is it?

Luckily, shoppers just unearthed Amazon’s best-kept secret for keeping flying insects at bay—and no, it’s not a fly swatter. The HiAnifri Flying Insect Trap Plug-In has been shaking up the Amazon best-sellers list ever since its initial release, and as of right now, it has a 4.5-star rating from over 1,100 ratings and counting.

It’s 10 percent off right now thanks to a clickable on-page coupon, and these things are flying off the shelf fast. In fact, several reviewers report coming back for more once they bought their first trap. “I have bought two more of these,” one five-star reviewer wrote, adding that it “really works” and is “great for the price.”

Ideal for most places that tend to attract bugs (like kitchens, bathrooms, bedrooms, or areas where there are plants), this compact trap features a UV light specifically designed to attract flying insects. Bugs like moths, flies, fruit flies, gnats, and mosquitoes get “sucked” into the mesmerizing blue light, where they then stick to a yellow glue card.

Each purchase comes with five sticky cards, so you have enough to start trapping bugs right away. It doesn’t use any odor or chemicals, and unlike bug zappers, this UV light doesn’t negatively affect your eyes or skin, and there is no risk of electric shock, either. Its range extends up to 300 square feet total, making it suitable for smaller spaces. If you need the trap to attack a larger space, you might want to invest in one more.

“My apartment had a terrible gnat problem,” another five-star reviewer said. “I haven’t seen a single gnat since getting the bulk of them stuck to this device. It had an immediate effect, and cleared every flying bug that we had in here.”

Another shopper that rated the trap five-stars wrote, “From annoying flies to bothersome fruit flies and even those elusive mosquitoes that manage to find their way inside, this trap catches them all.” The reviewer also called it “a game-changer,” noting that the trap’s design is “sleek and compact.” They also “noticed a significant decrease in the number of buzzing insects” since setting it up.

Someone else who gave the trap five stars called it their “saving grace,” writing, “These are amazing! They do the job and do it very well.” They added that the trap has been successful in catching “gnats, fruit flies, and a house fly,” and that the paper side that’s “closest to the light has caught the most.”

The HiAnifri Flying Insect Trap Plug-In catches unwanted bugs like flies, gnats, moths, and mosquitoes in the kitchen, living room, and beyond. If you’ve ever found yourself dealing with an insect issue, nip it in the bud with this UV-light attractant that stops flying bugs in their tracks. Buy it now at Amazon while it’s on sale for $13.

