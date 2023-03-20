A New Season Of “Home Town Takeover” Is Coming Soon To HGTV

Another famous Southern couple is joining the Napiers this time.

Published on March 20, 2023
Surprise! HGTV just announced that Ben and Erin Napiers are returning with a second season of Home Town Takeover

For those who are new to the series, on Home Town Takeover, instead of redoing a single home like they do on Home Town, Erin and Ben Napier makeover an entire town. Last season the Napiers gave the small town of Wetumpka, Alabama a big makeover. This new season comes two years after the first and this time, they are (* gasp *)  leaving the South and heading to Fort Morgan, Colorado.

The new season is a bit of a surprise for fans, though. Giving a whole town a facelift is a big job and despite the spinoff show’s overwhelming success, the Napiers had no plans for a second season. "I'll be honest, the takeover life is not all that simpatico with family life," Erin explained at the time. "It was an amazing adventure for us, but likely the only one like it until (maybe) our girls are much older."

To help make the workload a little lighter, for the new season, they are bringing some friends on to help. On the new season of Home Town Takeover, the Napiers will be joined by Fixer to Fabulous hosts Dave and Jenny Marrs, HGTV announced on Instagram


It’s not just the Marrs and Napiers, though. According to Country Living, the team is getting extra help from other stars from HGTV and the Food Network, including Jonathan Knight (Farmhouse Fixer), Molly Yeh (Girl Meets Farm), Ty Pennington (Rock the Block), Ben and Cristi Dozier (Building Roots), and Jasmine Roth (Help! I Wrecked My House)

Now that is a crossover event that we can’t wait to watch. The new season of Home Town Takeover premieres Sunday, April 23, at 8/7c.

