Announcing The HGTV Home By Sherwin-Williams 2024 Color Of The Year

Plus, the line has announced a Color Collection of the Year as well.

Rebecca Angel Baer
Rebecca Angel Baer is the Senior Digital Editor, with a strong focus on News. So, if Southerners are talking about it, Rebecca is covering it. Rebecca has been with Southern Living since 2017 and enjoys the wide range of topics from shining a light on local heroes to providing ways to help our neighbors after disasters like tornadoes and hurricanes strike the South.
Southern Living's editorial guidelines
Published on August 15, 2023
HGTV Sherwin-Williams Persimmon
Photo:

Sherwin-Williams

If you’re considering a revamp of your home, you’ll want to check out this news. HGTV Home by Sherwin-Williams has released both their color of the year for 2024 as well as a Color Collection of the Year, Renewed Comfort, as selected by Sherwin-Williams Color Marketing Manager, Ashley Banbury.

“The Renewed Comfort Color Collection is restful and restorative with an expressive touch to showcase unique personal style – bringing a sense of comfort into the home with a new, refreshed outlook. The shades in our 2024 Color Collection of the Year feel familiar and dependable, yet versatile, with the ability to be reshuffled to create a custom look for your home,” Banbury said in a statement. 

The ten shades in this collection are available exclusively at Lowe’s stores nationwide and online at Lowes.com. It’s a mix of refreshing neutrals and “gentle, bright shades that create a new twist on traditional color combinations,” as described in the statement.  For the distinguished Color of the Year for 2024, Banbury has selected the light, bright shade of Persimmon (HGSW6339)

“Persimmon balances the energy of tangerine with grounded neutral undertones, making it perfect for spaces like living rooms and kitchens as it promotes positive relationships and conversation. The beautiful shade helps rejuvenate a space while bringing unique design visions to life,” Banbury said.

HGTV Sherwin-Williams Persimmon

Sherwin-Williams


Here are the remaining nine colors in this Renewed Comfort color palette: 

Dark Auburn (HGSW6034) – Dark red with warm undertones – moody and

comforting

HGTV Sherwin-Williams Dark Auburn

Sherwin Williams


Pearly White (HGSW7009) –Crisp white with hints of beige – bright and clean

HGTV Sherwin-Williams Pearly White

Sherwin-Williams

Cyberspace (HGSW7076) – Deep gray with deep blue undertones – luxurious and bold

HGTV Sherwin-Williams Cyberspace

Sherwin-Williams

Softer Tan (HGSW6141) – Light neutral tan with warm golden tones – soft and warm

HGTV Sherwin-Williams Softer Tan

Sherwin-Williams

Friendly Yellow (HGSW6680) – Airy yellow with warm undertones – mellow and light

HGTV Sherwin-Williams Friendly Yellow

Sherwin-Williams

Utaupeia (HGSW9088) – Sleek brown with warm tones – modern and restorative

HGTV Sherwin-Williams Utaupeia

Sherwin-Williams

Stardew (HGSW9138) – Pastel blue with cool tones – subtle and soothing

HGTV Sherwin-Williams Stardew

Sherwin-Williams

Oakmoss (HGSW6180) – Deep moss green with cool undertones – velvety and majestic

HGTV Sherwin-Williams Oakmoss

Sherwin-Williams

Waterloo (HGSW9141) – Deep blue with cool undertones – mysterious and rich

HGTV Sherwin-Williams Waterloo

Sherwin-Williams

Whether you’re adding a bold pop of color to your built-ins in the living room or brightening up the bathroom, this line has some bright, new ideas to revitalize your space. Happy painting!

