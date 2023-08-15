Announcing The HGTV Home By Sherwin-Williams 2024 Color Of The Year

If you’re considering a revamp of your home, you’ll want to check out this news. HGTV Home by Sherwin-Williams has released both their color of the year for 2024 as well as a Color Collection of the Year, Renewed Comfort, as selected by Sherwin-Williams Color Marketing Manager, Ashley Banbury.

“The Renewed Comfort Color Collection is restful and restorative with an expressive touch to showcase unique personal style – bringing a sense of comfort into the home with a new, refreshed outlook. The shades in our 2024 Color Collection of the Year feel familiar and dependable, yet versatile, with the ability to be reshuffled to create a custom look for your home,” Banbury said in a statement.

The ten shades in this collection are available exclusively at Lowe’s stores nationwide and online at Lowes.com. It’s a mix of refreshing neutrals and “gentle, bright shades that create a new twist on traditional color combinations,” as described in the statement. For the distinguished Color of the Year for 2024, Banbury has selected the light, bright shade of Persimmon (HGSW6339).

“Persimmon balances the energy of tangerine with grounded neutral undertones, making it perfect for spaces like living rooms and kitchens as it promotes positive relationships and conversation. The beautiful shade helps rejuvenate a space while bringing unique design visions to life,” Banbury said.

Sherwin-Williams



Here are the remaining nine colors in this Renewed Comfort color palette:

Dark Auburn (HGSW6034) – Dark red with warm undertones – moody and

comforting

Sherwin Williams



Pearly White (HGSW7009) –Crisp white with hints of beige – bright and clean

Sherwin-Williams

Cyberspace (HGSW7076) – Deep gray with deep blue undertones – luxurious and bold

Sherwin-Williams

Softer Tan (HGSW6141) – Light neutral tan with warm golden tones – soft and warm

Sherwin-Williams

Friendly Yellow (HGSW6680) – Airy yellow with warm undertones – mellow and light

Sherwin-Williams

Utaupeia (HGSW9088) – Sleek brown with warm tones – modern and restorative

Sherwin-Williams

Stardew (HGSW9138) – Pastel blue with cool tones – subtle and soothing

Sherwin-Williams

Oakmoss (HGSW6180) – Deep moss green with cool undertones – velvety and majestic

Sherwin-Williams

Waterloo (HGSW9141) – Deep blue with cool undertones – mysterious and rich

Sherwin-Williams

Whether you’re adding a bold pop of color to your built-ins in the living room or brightening up the bathroom, this line has some bright, new ideas to revitalize your space. Happy painting!