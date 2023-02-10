Smooth Fine Lines—And Avoid Irritation—While You Sleep With This New $23 Retinol Cream

It’s balanced with hydrating squalane and shea butter.

By
Wendy Vazquez
wendy vazquez headshot
Wendy Vazquez

Published on February 10, 2023

Rescue Retinol Tout
Photo:

Hero

Retinol is an anti-aging hero ingredient, but it also works wonders on uneven, textured, and acne-prone skin types. I firmly believe in the powers of retinol, but my sensitive skin is easily triggered and is usually parched and flaky after using any kind of retinoid.

That's what sets Hero Cosmetics' new Rescue Retinol Nightime Renewing Cream apart: The gentle yet potent formula balances encapsulated retinol with restoring squalane, soothing ​​resveratrol, and the brand’s proprietary Rescue Balm Complex, which consists of a beta glucan, panthenol, and oligopeptides. The combo delivers a replenishing, sensitive skin-friendly balm-like cream that smooths rough skin, fades dark spots, and fights fine lines while you sleep without using parabens, phthalates, and sulfates.

Rescue Retinol

Hero

BUY IT: $22.99; herocosmetics.us, ulta.com, and amazon.com

The moment I squeezed a pump of the vegan, dermatologist-tested rescue balm into my hands, I knew I had hit the jackpot. At first glance, it looks thin, but once you start to massage it into your skin, it melts into a rich emollient. Learn from my mistake, though: You only need one or two pumps to work this into your face and neck.

It absorbs almost immediately into my skin when I apply it and leaves my face feeling calm, nourished, and supple. I've been using it for a few weeks and haven't noticed any signs of irritation. I use this in my evening routine, particularly when my skin is in breakout mode and needs some extra TLC. I apply this after my serums, and when I wake up in the morning, my face isn't tight and itchy from using retinol like it has been from other retinoids.

Compared to other retinol-based products on the market, this formula is affordable, too—it will only cost you $23. Ward off winter skin woes while treating pesky blemishes, wrinkles, and discoloration with Hero Cosmetics' new Rescue Retinol Nightime Renewing Cream.

