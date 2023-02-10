Style Skincare Smooth Fine Lines—And Avoid Irritation—While You Sleep With This New $23 Retinol Cream It’s balanced with hydrating squalane and shea butter. By Wendy Vazquez Wendy Vazquez Wendy is a home commerce writer covering trends, news, and deals for Real Simple, Better Homes & Gardens, and Southern Living. She is devoted to scouring the internet and social media to find the newest and coolest products at the best prices. In her previous role as the editorial assistant for the Glitter Guide, she guided readers through a variety of fashion, beauty, wellness, and lifestyle product discovery journeys. Wendy has also written for multiple publications, including Insider, Fast Company, Brit + Co., and more. Wendy graduated from the Art Institute of New York City in 2012 with an associates degree in fashion marketing and merchandising, then completed a bachelor's degree in marketing with a minor in fashion journalism at LIM College in New York City in 2015. Southern Living's editorial guidelines Published on February 10, 2023 Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Hero Retinol is an anti-aging hero ingredient, but it also works wonders on uneven, textured, and acne-prone skin types. I firmly believe in the powers of retinol, but my sensitive skin is easily triggered and is usually parched and flaky after using any kind of retinoid. That's what sets Hero Cosmetics' new Rescue Retinol Nightime Renewing Cream apart: The gentle yet potent formula balances encapsulated retinol with restoring squalane, soothing resveratrol, and the brand’s proprietary Rescue Balm Complex, which consists of a beta glucan, panthenol, and oligopeptides. The combo delivers a replenishing, sensitive skin-friendly balm-like cream that smooths rough skin, fades dark spots, and fights fine lines while you sleep without using parabens, phthalates, and sulfates. Hero BUY IT: $22.99; herocosmetics.us, ulta.com, and amazon.com The moment I squeezed a pump of the vegan, dermatologist-tested rescue balm into my hands, I knew I had hit the jackpot. At first glance, it looks thin, but once you start to massage it into your skin, it melts into a rich emollient. Learn from my mistake, though: You only need one or two pumps to work this into your face and neck. Shop These Customer-Loved Beauty Products To Upgrade Your Makeup Bag—And Everything Is $10 Or Less It absorbs almost immediately into my skin when I apply it and leaves my face feeling calm, nourished, and supple. I've been using it for a few weeks and haven't noticed any signs of irritation. I use this in my evening routine, particularly when my skin is in breakout mode and needs some extra TLC. I apply this after my serums, and when I wake up in the morning, my face isn't tight and itchy from using retinol like it has been from other retinoids. Compared to other retinol-based products on the market, this formula is affordable, too—it will only cost you $23. Ward off winter skin woes while treating pesky blemishes, wrinkles, and discoloration with Hero Cosmetics' new Rescue Retinol Nightime Renewing Cream. More Must-Shop Products Le Creuset’s Newest Color Is So Stunning, We Want Every Piece—But Hurry, It’s Already Selling Out The Old-School $2 Bar Soap My Mom Swears Gets Any Stain Out My Mother Introduced Me To This Magic Ointment For Dry Lips And Skin Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit