According to the American Cancer Society, breast cancer is the second leading cause of cancer death in women. It’s true that breast cancer can be dangerous, but the severity really depends on what type of breast cancer you have and in what stage you’re in, because not all breast cancer is the same.

“Breast cancer describes breast cells that are acting abnormally, including uncontrolled cell growth, which can cause the cells to form a tumor,” says Anne Peled, MD, a dual-trained breast and plastic surgeon and co-director of the Sutter Health CPMC Breast Cancer Program in San Francisco, CA. “Breast cancer can start in different cell types in the breast and can potentially spread out of the breast to other parts of the body through channels called lymphatics.”

In situ vs. invasive breast cancer—what’s the difference?

If you’re someone who has been diagnosed with breast cancer, your doctor has either described it as in situ or an invasive breast cancer. “In situ breast cancer describes abnormal breast cells that have not yet spread out of the breast tissue type that they started in (i.e. in ductal carcinoma in situ, or DCIS, there is not any sign that the cells have spread out of the ducts),” explains Peled. “Invasive breast cancer means that the cells have spread out of the breast tissue type they started in, but does not necessarily imply that the cancer has spread out of the breast or into the lymphatic channels.”

What are the different types of breast cancer?

According to Heather Richardson, MD, FACS, a breast surgeon at the Bedford Breast Center in Beverly Hills, CA, any cell that originates from breast tissue can become cancerous. “The most common types of breast cancer start from the milk ducts (ductal carcinoma) or the milk production glands (lobular carcinoma),” says Richardson. Both ductal and lobular breast cancers can be in situ or invasive, and all types of breast cells can form cancer with different features that can make some more aggressive and some less aggressive. “These features, like the ability to call in blood vessels to provide nutrition, the presence of hormone receptors that drive the cells to grow, or the overexpression of genes that would normally help with wound healing or keep cells from committing cellular suicide, create an imbalance that makes it possible for cells to reproduce out of control and spread,” explains Richardson.

Which types of breast cancers are more common vs. less common?

Infiltrating ductal carcinoma is the most common, making up around 80% of breast cancers, while infiltrating lobular carcinoma is the second most common, making up about 10% of cancers. “Some will have features of both ducts and glands, and are typically called mammary or mixed carcinomas—these are about 8% of breast cancers,” says Richardson.

There are also some less common types of breast cancers that account for only a small percentage of invasive breast cancers, including mucinous, tubular, papillary, metaplastic, and mixed ductal-lobular. “Some of these tend to be less aggressive (like mucinous, tubular, and papillary), while others can be more aggressive (like metaplastic),” says Peled.

Can you identify which breast cancer type you might have just based on a breast self-exam?