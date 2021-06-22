Would You Start Your Morning With a Glass of Okra Water?
Some are claiming it's all the health benefits with none of the texture.
We thought we were at the point where nothing could shock us anymore, but here we are, clutching our pearls over what some people are doing with their okra.
That's right y'all, they're drinking it.
Culinary objections aside, okra water is believed to aid in weight loss and blood sugar management. It's also an easy way for people with a distaste for the famously "snotty" vegetable to experience its numerous health benefits without having to sink their teeth into it.
This nutrient-dense veggie is an excellent source of potassium, vitamin B, vitamin C, folic acid, calcium, and manganese, a mineral involved in metabolism and blood sugar regulation. Un-battered and un-fried, okra is also high in fiber and low in calories. We can't speak for your gumbo recipe though.
According to Healthline, okra water is made by soaking okra pods in water for up to 24 hours-enough time for the nutrients to be absorbed into the water. You can either soak your pods whole or sliced, just keep in mind that slicing the okra before soaking will lend a more bitter taste to your water. Also, be sure to strain it before drinking.
Timing wise, fans say that drinking okra water first thing in the morning at least 30 minutes before eating is the best way to maximize its positive effects.
It's important to note that little research has been done into the beneficial effects of okra water specifically. And, as with all things, moderation is key.
So... bottoms up?